There are certain books that feel almost inherently "classic." To Kill A Mockingbird. Catcher in the Rye. Moby freaking Dick. But do you ever wonder what the world thought when these books first hit shelves? Who was the initial voice that pointed to their covers and said, "You - you're special"? We regard "classics books" with a level of veneration that is not afforded to so many other works. We teach "classics" to our children. We pat ourselves on the back for powering through a certain number of "classics," regardless of whether we actually, uh, like them. But time does not stand still. There are books on our shelves right now, being placed lovingly on "New Release" tables by booksellers, that will someday be given their own little "classics" stamps. What modern books will become literary classics? And why will we designate them as such?

We're not the only ones who wonder about the future of literary acclaim. Yesterday, a debate arose on the Reddit Books page. "What are some contemporary literature books (last 20-30 years) that you think may attain 'classic' status decades in the future?" asked user fabrar. "By classic status I mean the reputation that novels like Crime and Punishment, To Kill a Mockingbird, Les Miserables, Moby Dick, Don Quixote, etc. have attained, i.e. Standing the test of time through decades (sometimes centuries) and used as a standard and as a learning tool in educational institutions."

Over 120 users hurried to the message board to debate what merits a figurative "classic" stamp of approval. Graphic novels, novels by women, by people of color, books that charted territory through the Holocaust, through India's independence, through the American South, were all mentioned. It's a deeply diverse list, and it illustrated the fact that the future is bright and it is hopeful and it is filled with a host of new stories.

