As far as movie-going goes, September isn't necessarily the biggest month for blockbusters. It's kind of like the resting period between summer smashes and Oscar buzzworthy winter releases. But even still, there were many highly talked-about movies that came out this September. It's OK if you somehow didn't make it to the movie theater this month and missed these, but it's definitely worth looking through this list to discover what you might've passed by.

A lot of the indie movies that previously premiered at film festivals earlier this year, like Lizzie and Colette, got their theatrical releases in September, as did some movies with major plot twists, like A Simple Favor, White Boy Rick, and Netflix's Hold The Dark. In addition to those movies, there were a ton more buzzworthy ones that came out in September, and while not all of them earned great reviews, they all started some intense conversations.

Sure, you may only want to go to the theater in order to see August's big hit Crazy Rich Asians for the 12th time — and that's understandable — but you just might want to try branching out this time. Any of these 12 new movies would be a great option for providing you with a cinematic escape.

1 'The Nun' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The Nun is the perfect movie to see to get yourself in a spooky mood. It came out on Sept. 6, but you still have time to catch the fright fest in theaters.

2 'Peppermint' STX/YouTube Ever since Alias ended, Jennifer Garner has been sorely missed from the action roles. Fortunately, she returns to kick some butt in Peppermint.

3 'White Boy Rick' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This movie takes you on a wild ride, but perhaps the most unbelievable aspect of it is that it's based on a true story.

4 'A Simple Favor' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Most people who have seen A Simple Favor already walked out of the theater saying, "holy ef," because its twists and turns are so shocking. You still have time to catch Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the Gone Girl-esque movie.

5 'The Predator' 20th Century Fox on YouTube The extra-terrestrial thriller that started as a series in the '80s returns, and the new and improved technology makes this one the scariest yet.

6 'Lizzie' Roadside/YouTube Chloë Sevigny plays the infamous woman suspected of murdering her father and step mother in 19th century Massachusetts.

7 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' Universal Pictures on YouTube With a tense SCOTUS confirmation hearing stressing everyone out at the end of September, now is the perfect time to go see a kids movie that's all about fantasy and magic. This Jack Black and Cate Blanchett-starring movie is the perfect antidote to adult stress.

8 'The Sisters Brothers' ONE Media on YouTube John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix play the Sisters brothers, or the brothers whose last name is sisters, in this lighthearted western.

9 'Smallfoot' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube If there ever were a movie to advertise as having a great cast, this would be it. With Channing Tatum, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Zendaya, James Corden, and more as the voice actors for the movie, you can bet that it's a fun time.

10 'Colette' Bleecker Street on YouTube Keira Knightly plays the French novelist Colette in this period film that will make you grateful you don't live in the early 1900s. It's a great movie to help you gain some perspective.

11 'Hold The Dark' Netflix on YouTube With the snow and the mystery, this Netflix original film is like Fargo but without the lighthearted midwestern cops. It's all terror and gore, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård and Riley Keough star.