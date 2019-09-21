Don't you just feel bad for every other grocery store out there? None of them really stand a chance against Trader Joe's. They've got unbeatable prices, plenty of snacks and meals that are ready-to-eat, and they're constantly spicing up the menu with plenty of new products. In fact, 12 new products at Trader Joe's for 2019 have dropped in the last month, and you're going to want every single one of them.

You're in for a real treat. We've got dips. We've got candy. We've got Mexican food. We've got ice cream you can eat by the pint and actually feel good about it. Yes, it does exist! I know we're all loyal to our roasted plantain chips, and I will continue buying them 10 bags at a time and refusing to share them with anyone. But when I tell you that you won't regret trying these 12 items, you can take it to the bank.

Joe deserves an extra, extra special shout-out, too, because they've even added products for our vegan and dairy-free friends. No matter what your preferences are or what kind of nutrition plan you follow, you can find something mouthwatering at Trader Joe's. Alright, enough talking. Let's get to the good stuff.

1. Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers Trader Joe's By now, you’re probably already familiar with the scrumptious taste of Trader Joe’s Scandinavian Swimmers, but have you seen their shelves lately? There’s something new among the fish, and it screams super sour. A treat for lovers of food that’s tart and tangy, the Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers comes in four delightful flavors: red berry (or what they call starfish), huckleberry (dolphin), orange (tang fish), and strawberry (clam shell). These babies are so good that you'll want to share them with everybody — or, you know, eat all of them by yourself, or whatever.

2. Simply Almond Beverage Trader Joe's There’s almond milk, and then there’s the Simply Almond Beverage. Made with only two ingredients, namely almonds and water, you’re sure to get almond milk in its purest form. It doesn't get any almondier than this. Additionally, with four times more almonds than most almond drinks, you’ll certainly get the best bang for your buck. Whether you're lactose-intolerant or just prefer a milk alternative, this almond drink gets the job done.

3. Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate Trader Joe's It’s no secret that the fall season and chai tea go well together, and this is exactly why you have to get your hands on Trader Joe’s Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate. With its unique blend of fragrant spices combined with the warm and enticing taste of ginger, this tea concentrate might just become a favorite you’ll want to stock your pantry with the whole year round. I'm sorry — pumpkin spice who? You know what else? This concentrate is super easy to prepare, which is music to my lazy ears. It’s already steeped and sweetened, so all you need to do is add your favorite milk (or milk substitute) to the tea concentrate, and voila! Tea’s ready.

4. Chicken Chilaquiles Rojo Trader Joe's Chicken, fried corn tortillas, pinto beans, tomatoes, chili sauce, cheese, fresh herbs, spices — need I say more? Obviously not. The Chicken Chilaquiles Rojo is a must-try, and you’ll see why once you take a little nibble. The flavors blend so perfectly together, and it certainly doesn't hurt that there's hardly any cooking required.

5. Vegan Ranch Dip Trader Joe's Vegan food usually goes one of two ways: It's either amazing or unrecognizable. Of course, if you get it at Trader Joe’s, it belongs to the former. The Vegan Ranch Dip is seasoned with garlic, shallots, chives, and dill for that classic ranch taste, but it's 100% vegan. This versatile dip can be used for almost anything. It’s great for veggie platters, vegan chips, and other vegan-approved delicacies. Not a vegan? You can still dig in. This healthy blend of perfection also tastes divine with non-vegan foods, like burgers and other meat-filled sandwiches. Yes, please.

6. Light Ice Cream Trader Joe's It’s delicious, it’s rich, it’s packed with flavor, and it comes with a the extra punch of protein. As of now, Joe's got two delicious flavors available for you to grab: chocolate peanut butter and Joe-Joe’s cookies and cream. I'll have 40 of each, please.

7. Sesame Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Trader Joe's If you love a fresh salad but your tight schedule makes it hard for you to craft one from scratch (or you just don't feel like it), then you need to get yourself one of these Sesame Crunch Chopped Salad Kits. No washing, peeling, chopping, or mixing required. Just pull everything out of the bag and enjoy. Also, it looks ultra fancy and like you actually spent time in the kitchen. Win!

8. Organic Pita Chips With Sea Salt Trader Joe's You know those snacks that are so good that you could make a meal out of them? This is one of those snacks. Trader Joe's organic pita chips are made in Brooklyn and pack a serious crunch. The salt is just enough to add an unmistakable flavor without overpowering the chip, and Joe basically hit a home run with this one. Eat them plain. Eat them with hummus. Eat them with...

9. Pimento Cheese Dip Trader Joe's Cheese dip! Everybody loves a good cheese dip. And Trader Joe's really went all out with this "caviar of the South," as it's sometimes referred to in that neck of the woods. The Pimento Cheese Dip incorporates thick shreds of extra sharp cheddar, roasted pimento peppers, spices, and mayonnaise, taking your traditional cheese dip to another level. You'd be surprised how versatile it is, too. Sure, it's great with chips and crackers, but did you know you can also spread some on a slice of bread and fix yourself up one helluva sandwich?

10. Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos Trader Joe's Taquitos are not my jam. Usually, the filling is less than stellar. That's not the case with Trader Joe's taquitos, though. These bad boys are absolutely stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and seasoned black beans. Whether you're looking for an appetizer or a side dish or a salty finger food perfect for your next cocktail party, Joe's taquitos won't disappoint. And since they're ready to eat in mere minutes, you can chow down whenever you're starting to feel a little hangry.

11. Organic Creamy Cashew Cultured Yogurt Alternative Trader Joe's Love the taste and texture of yogurt but want to skip out on the dairy? As always, Joe's got your back. This yogurt is made with an organic cashew base, then mixed with filtered water, sweetened with cane sugar, and made extra creamy thanks to coconut cream and tapioca starch. It even has probiotics! Joe's got it in both strawberry and vanilla bean. Eat it plain, toss in some granola, or use it to make your morning breakfast smoothie. You can't go wrong with organic cashew yogurt.