In the harsh summer heat there's nothing I enjoy doing more than strolling through the air conditioned aisles of Trader Joe's. There are fresh bouquets of flowers to inhale, popsicles to stock up on and a handful of new products to browse. It's hardly the middle of the month, and there are already five new things at Trader Joe's for July 2019. The grocer knows how to keep things interesting which keeps me always coming back.

Trader Joe's is known for their brand name items. I will be team Joe-Joe's for eternity. But it's not just the always-in-stock favorites that keep shoppers interested, and this month it won't just be the air conditioned aisles either. The influx of shoppers to the frozen section might have something to do with the debut of Mac and Cheese Bites. The crowd hoarding the bread shelves in the bakery aisle is probably because of the new Everything Ciabatta Rolls.

New items are always hitting shelves at Trader Joe's to reflect and compliment the time of year. Everything Ciabatta Rolls definitely deserve a spot in your picnic basket for that mid-summer lakeside lunch. Mac and Cheese Bites are a perfect appetizer to serve at the Saturday night barbecue. As the country experiences a heat wave, Trader Joe's is experiencing a wave of new products. Dip into your local store to stock up on all these cool, new summer necessities and enjoy the air conditioning while you're at it. Sounds like a blissful day to me!

Turmeric Ginger Coconut Beverage Trader Joe's If you're looking to spice up your morning iced latte, add a splash of Trader Joe's Turmeric Ginger Coconut Beverage. The non-dairy beverage is "crafted with honey, turmeric powder, ginger juice, cinnamon, & black pepper," per Trader Joe's description. It's sweet. It's spicy. It's smooth. It's perfect for all your iced beverage options this summer. A 32-ounce carton retails for $2.69.

Crêpe Wafer Cookies Trader Joe's Clean up on aisle cookie. Um, there seems to be a puddle of drool at the foot of these newly released Crepe Wafer Cookies. The classic, thin French pancake gets a crisp cookie makeover and my cravings can't handle it. The cookies are made with an all butter dough that is folded, folded and folded again to create super thin, flakey layers. Crumble this cookie over ice cream or eat them all from the box. A box of 16 cookies retails for $2.49.

Mac and Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Okay, so, you may be almost 100% positive that you've seen these at Trader Joe's before July. You're not entirely incorrect. Mac and Cheese Bites aren't new-new. They are, however, new and improved. Trader Joe's promises that the new Mac and Cheese Bites are "cheesier than ever," featuring a blend of popular cheeses. I'm talking the starting line up of cheeses: Havarti, Swiss, Cheddar, Gouda, Monterey Jack, Cream Cheese, and Pecorino Romano. The literal world of cheese has united in a single bite. And it's a beautiful thing. A 10-ounce box retails for $3.99.

Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt Parfait Bars Trader Joe's You know it's summer when you're eating popsicles for breakfast. This frozen fruit treat is less of a popsicle and more of a ~parfait bar~. Not simply frozen strawberry puree, Trader Joe's Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt Parfait Bars include clusters of granola inside for a bowl of yogurt on a stick! Sign. Me. Up for this creamy, fruity and crunchy dessert-for-breakfast. Enjoy a parfait bar any time of the day. A box of four bars will cost you $2.99.