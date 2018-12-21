12 New Year's Eve Looks You Can Try With Ultra-Glam Makeup From Walmart.com

There's no better time to go all-out with a makeup look than on New Year's Eve: The lights are low, the atmosphere is decadent, and you're about to start a brand new year, so you might as well look fabulous doing it. From a rich iridescent smoky eye to bold monochromatic eyeshadow colors and holographic details, there's a New Year's Eve beauty look that's perfect just for you — and it can be created with makeup from Walmart.com.

There are so many iconic beauty looks to sport while ringing in the new year (all typically involving plenty of glitter and shine), and if you've had your eye on a few popular end-of-year beauty trends, look no further than Walmart.com to make them a reality. Walmart has all of the best beauty products, from drugstore to luxury, that will help you achieve your perfect celebratory end-of-year look. Check out a few of our favorite products from Walmart.com that are perfect for any New Year's Eve beauty routine, below!

Prep Your Skin For Glitter And Shine With This Glitter Primer

NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Primer $4 Walmart If you're planning on creating a glittery look for the New Year, this primer is a must-have. It preps the skin and holds tight to glitter so it stays in place all night long. Shop Now

For A Monochromatic Smokey Eye, Try This Liquid Eye Shadow

Create A Modern Look With This Voltage Blue Eyeliner

wet n wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner, Voltage Blue $3 Walmart If you're planning on wearing an outfit that says it all this New Year's Eve, a simple makeup look with a bold eyeliner is always a great option. This voltage blue liquid eyeliner is simple yet adventurous and only costs $3. Shop Now

For All-Over Glow, Try This Holographic Setting Powder

Create A Dramatic Look With Natural Tones Using This Nude Smokey Eye Palette

Highlight Your Pout With This Holographic Lip Gloss

Create A Colorful Smokey Eye With This Fuss-Free Palette

Rimmel Magnif'eyes Eyeshadow Palette, Smoke $8 Walmart Build out the perfect smokey-eye with this easy to use eyeshadow palette. From delicate glittery shades to deep greys and navy, this palette helps you create the perfect NYE eye look. Shop Now

Perfect A Classic Beauty Look With This Ruby Red Lipstick

For Shine Where You Want It, Reach For This 24-Hour Glitter Shadow

Complete Your Eye Look With This Long-Lasting Liner

For A Lip Look That's Natural Yet Holographic, Try This Clear Glittery Gloss

Decorate Your Lashes With This Glittery Mascara

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.