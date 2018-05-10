Mother's Day (which falls on May 13 in 2018) is your chance to show your mom exactly how much you love and appreciate her. After all, your mom brought you into this world and helped raise you. That's pretty much the deepest connection you can have with another human being! There should be a lot of days dedicated to how awesome moms are, but for now, we just have this one — so we might as well make the most of it. Aside from buying her gifts and spending some time with her, you're probably going to post a photo with her on social media (it's hard not to fall into that!), and you want the caption to be perfect. To get there, make sure you write something amusing but also really sweet — a punny Mother's Day joke makes the best Instagram captions sometimes.

You could get super deep on Instagram with a long, heartfelt caption about how much your mom means to you, which would be fine! It's just that not everyone wants to get that emotional on social media platforms, so a happy middle is something funny and cute at the same time. There are lots of mom puns out there, so you should take advantage of this little holiday to use them.

Of course, you'll want to do a little bit more for your mom than just post a photo with her on your Instagram account (especially if she doesn't have one herself), but this is just a fun start. Make your photo stand out with one of the below punny caption ideas:

1 Mom, I still hear your voice in my head always telling me to do the right thing. I guess you could call it an internal mom-ologue. Giphy

2 Mom, I love you loads... speaking of loads, could you do my laundry? Giphy

3 You da Mom! Giphy

4 You make mom jeans look hot. Giphy

5 Mother’s Day is a truly mom-mentous occasion. Hope you have a great one! Giphy

6 Thanks for all the mom-umental work you did to raise me. Giphy

7 Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who provided me womb and board all those years ago. Giphy

8 You're mum-believably awesome Giphy

9 To the woman who rose me right... Giphy

10 When I was stuck, you always gave the the mom-mentum I needed to get going again. Giphy

11 Dear mom: Why yes, I would like some cheese with that whine. Giphy