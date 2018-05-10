12 Punny Mother’s Day 2018 Instagram Captions That Your Mom Will Love
Mother's Day (which falls on May 13 in 2018) is your chance to show your mom exactly how much you love and appreciate her. After all, your mom brought you into this world and helped raise you. That's pretty much the deepest connection you can have with another human being! There should be a lot of days dedicated to how awesome moms are, but for now, we just have this one — so we might as well make the most of it. Aside from buying her gifts and spending some time with her, you're probably going to post a photo with her on social media (it's hard not to fall into that!), and you want the caption to be perfect. To get there, make sure you write something amusing but also really sweet — a punny Mother's Day joke makes the best Instagram captions sometimes.
You could get super deep on Instagram with a long, heartfelt caption about how much your mom means to you, which would be fine! It's just that not everyone wants to get that emotional on social media platforms, so a happy middle is something funny and cute at the same time. There are lots of mom puns out there, so you should take advantage of this little holiday to use them.
Of course, you'll want to do a little bit more for your mom than just post a photo with her on your Instagram account (especially if she doesn't have one herself), but this is just a fun start. Make your photo stand out with one of the below punny caption ideas:
1Mom, I still hear your voice in my head always telling me to do the right thing. I guess you could call it an internal mom-ologue.
Remember when you were younger and you wanted no part of your mom's advice? At this point, things are probably drastically different: you either call her for help several times a day (*raises hand*) or you just remember random pieces of advice she gave you throughout the week. One thing is for sure: your mom helped set you up for success, and this caption idea is perfect for that.
2Mom, I love you loads... speaking of loads, could you do my laundry?
Hey, you have to get some sort of laundry joke in there, right?
3You da Mom!
If you want to be pretty cheesy and also throw in some '90s vibes, go for this caption idea. It's short, funny, and kind of adorable.
4You make mom jeans look hot.
Your mom is a beautiful, perfect goddess no matter what she wears. Let her know how gorgeous she is even in her baggy mom jeans (which honestly are very on-trend right now, so you should probably borrow them).
5Mother’s Day is a truly mom-mentous occasion. Hope you have a great one!
There are a lot of ways to make "mom" into another word, like "mom-mentous," which is hard to say but also pretty cute.
6Thanks for all the mom-umental work you did to raise me.
This is a sweet way to thank your mom for everything she's done for you without getting too emotional.
7Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who provided me womb and board all those years ago.
Get it?! Womb and board? Hehe.
8You're mum-believably awesome
"Mum-believably?" This has to be the cutest pun on this entire list. You can use it with so many other adjectives and phrases as well!
9To the woman who rose me right...
Giving your mom a bouquet of roses? This pun will go with a photo of that perfectly. It just works!
10When I was stuck, you always gave the the mom-mentum I needed to get going again.
This is the best way to remind your mom of how strong she is, and how much of an impact she has on your life.
11Dear mom: Why yes, I would like some cheese with that whine.
If your mom ever said "Do you want some cheese with that whine?" to you when you were a kid, you'll understand this. And now that you're older, this pun makes perfect sense! It's also a great excuse to drink wine and eat cheese with your mom.
12Somehow you always know how I’m feeling and what I’m thinking. You must be mom-nicient.
Moms — they just magically know everything.