When it comes to seasonal wardrobe staples, summer maxi dresses are a must. They are the perfect throw-on-and-go piece that makes you look totally pulled together in an instant. And you can style the same dress with heels for a night out, sandals for a mid-season brunch, and low-top sneakers for a morning coffee run. But, with so many sundress options to choose one, which should you invest in first? Maxi dresses are truly having their moment this coming season, with the likes of Meghan Markle, Halima Aden, and more popularizing the floor-grazing trend.

So, as you shop for your new arsenal of long Summer dresses, consider shifts, tiered styles, and layers to give off a little more of a bohemian vibe. And, if you want a little less volume cascading down your frame, try out a sweeping slip dress that is just as equal parts casual and cool, without the heavier material. Whether you're into brights or neutrals, prints or color blocked solids, you're bound to find a maxi that fits your style aesthetic this season.

Ahead, find 12 Summer maxi dresses you’re going to want to live in this year. From simple tanks to sheer overlays, florals and stripes, there’s something for everyone…and every budget.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Zara Print Dress $70 | Zara See on Zara Add a little floral to the mix in a seasonally-beloved print.

Mango Lace Long Dress $91 | Mango See on Mango Go anywhere from brunch to date night in this head-turning bright red maxi.

Warm Big Love Dress $450 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Opt for a playful look with a maxi that boasts a voluminous silhouette and tie-straps.

Matteau Open-Back Tiered Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress $620 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Try a printed option that you can wear with wedges or sneakers this season.

Loveshackfancy Beth Lace-Trimmed Cotton Dress $365 | Intermix See on intermix The little black dress has turned long and white for Summer, but it serves the same go-anywhere purpose.

Tory Burch Antique Rose Embellished Draped Polka-Dot Silk-Georgette Maxi Dress $1,300 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Take your maxi dress out for a night in an embellished slip dress style.

Thierry Colson Plum Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Maxi Dress $444 | Matches See on Matches You'll practically be transported into Jane Austen's Emma with this retro-style dress. Bring it into 2020 with a straw bag and strappy sandals.

Three Graces London Cosette Striped Cotton-Blend Seersucker Maxi Dress $533 | Matches See on Matches Snag a Meghan-Markle lookalike in a head-to-toe striped style.

Agua by Agua Bendita Verbena Frutas Linen Maxi Dress $850 | Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi The dress that will have you dreaming of the Italian coast. Play up the fruit print with a colorful beaded bag with similar decal.

Banjanan Gabriela Floral-Printed Cotton Dress $300 | Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Slip into a maxi in pale pink — a color which also happens to be one of the biggest trends of the season.

Staud Hyacinth Crepe-Organza Dress $325 | Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Have fun with a sheer overlay that's printed in a timeless toile.