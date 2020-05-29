When it comes to seasonal wardrobe staples, summer maxi dresses are a must. They are the perfect throw-on-and-go piece that makes you look totally pulled together in an instant. And you can style the same dress with heels for a night out, sandals for a mid-season brunch, and low-top sneakers for a morning coffee run. But, with so many sundress options to choose one, which should you invest in first? Maxi dresses are truly having their moment this coming season, with the likes of Meghan Markle, Halima Aden, and more popularizing the floor-grazing trend.
So, as you shop for your new arsenal of long Summer dresses, consider shifts, tiered styles, and layers to give off a little more of a bohemian vibe. And, if you want a little less volume cascading down your frame, try out a sweeping slip dress that is just as equal parts casual and cool, without the heavier material. Whether you're into brights or neutrals, prints or color blocked solids, you're bound to find a maxi that fits your style aesthetic this season.
Ahead, find 12 Summer maxi dresses you’re going to want to live in this year. From simple tanks to sheer overlays, florals and stripes, there’s something for everyone…and every budget.
Add a little floral to the mix in a seasonally-beloved print.
Go anywhere from brunch to date night in this head-turning bright red maxi.
Opt for a playful look with a maxi that boasts a voluminous silhouette and tie-straps.
Try a printed option that you can wear with wedges or sneakers this season.
The little black dress has turned long and white for Summer, but it serves the same go-anywhere purpose.
Take your maxi dress out for a night in an embellished slip dress style.
You'll practically be transported into Jane Austen's Emma with this retro-style dress. Bring it into 2020 with a straw bag and strappy sandals.
Snag a Meghan-Markle lookalike in a head-to-toe striped style.
The dress that will have you dreaming of the Italian coast. Play up the fruit print with a colorful beaded bag with similar decal.
Slip into a maxi in pale pink — a color which also happens to be one of the biggest trends of the season.
Have fun with a sheer overlay that's printed in a timeless toile.
Keep it simple and classic in a silk or satin slip dress style and subtle accessories.