12 Summer Maxi Dresses You'll Live In This Year

By Avery Matera
When it comes to seasonal wardrobe staples, summer maxi dresses are a must. They are the perfect throw-on-and-go piece that makes you look totally pulled together in an instant. And you can style the same dress with heels for a night out, sandals for a mid-season brunch, and low-top sneakers for a morning coffee run. But, with so many sundress options to choose one, which should you invest in first? Maxi dresses are truly having their moment this coming season, with the likes of Meghan Markle, Halima Aden, and more popularizing the floor-grazing trend.

So, as you shop for your new arsenal of long Summer dresses, consider shifts, tiered styles, and layers to give off a little more of a bohemian vibe. And, if you want a little less volume cascading down your frame, try out a sweeping slip dress that is just as equal parts casual and cool, without the heavier material. Whether you're into brights or neutrals, prints or color blocked solids, you're bound to find a maxi that fits your style aesthetic this season.

Ahead, find 12 Summer maxi dresses you’re going to want to live in this year. From simple tanks to sheer overlays, florals and stripes, there’s something for everyone…and every budget.

Zara Print Dress
$70
|
Zara

Add a little floral to the mix in a seasonally-beloved print.

Mango Lace Long Dress
$91
|
Mango

Go anywhere from brunch to date night in this head-turning bright red maxi.

Warm Big Love Dress
$450
|
Shopbop

Opt for a playful look with a maxi that boasts a voluminous silhouette and tie-straps.

Matteau Open-Back Tiered Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
$620
|
Net-a-Porter

Try a printed option that you can wear with wedges or sneakers this season.

Loveshackfancy Beth Lace-Trimmed Cotton Dress
$365
|
Intermix

The little black dress has turned long and white for Summer, but it serves the same go-anywhere purpose.

Tory Burch Antique Rose Embellished Draped Polka-Dot Silk-Georgette Maxi Dress
$1,300
|
Net-a-Porter

Take your maxi dress out for a night in an embellished slip dress style.

Thierry Colson Plum Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Maxi Dress
$444
|
Matches

You'll practically be transported into Jane Austen's Emma with this retro-style dress. Bring it into 2020 with a straw bag and strappy sandals.

Three Graces London Cosette Striped Cotton-Blend Seersucker Maxi Dress
$533
|
Matches

Snag a Meghan-Markle lookalike in a head-to-toe striped style.

Agua by Agua Bendita Verbena Frutas Linen Maxi Dress
$850
|
Moda Operandi

The dress that will have you dreaming of the Italian coast. Play up the fruit print with a colorful beaded bag with similar decal.

Banjanan Gabriela Floral-Printed Cotton Dress
$300
|
Moda Operandi

Slip into a maxi in pale pink — a color which also happens to be one of the biggest trends of the season.

Staud Hyacinth Crepe-Organza Dress
$325
|
Moda Operandi

Have fun with a sheer overlay that's printed in a timeless toile.

Oséree Satin Maxi Dress
$338
|
MyThereesa

Keep it simple and classic in a silk or satin slip dress style and subtle accessories.