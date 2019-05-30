I know it's barely even June, but I'm already embracing the summer vibes with open arms (and a high SPF — gotta stay safe, y'all). I've put away my winter coats in favor of all my cute summery florals, I'm starting to plan my summer vacation ideas for all the three-day weekends coming up, and I've even got my summer playlist in the works — and yes, if you happened to guess that "Summer Girls" by LFO was the leading track, congrats: You're right, and I am not ashamed of it. Billy Shakespeare did write a whole bunch of sonnets, after all.

Anyway, the only missing ingredient for summer magic is a nice vacation, however big or small. Summer is for freedom, fun, and sunshine — but you don't need mad time off to enjoy a lil' getaway. You can pack a whole lotta fun into a simple long weekend, and there are tons of fun destinations that are completely worth visiting for even just a few short days. But if you're just taking off an extra Friday or Monday, how to choose a worthy destination? Well, being the astrology-obsessed star babies that we are (you too, right?), we may as well look to the zodiac to figure out the destination of choice that's right for us.

Everyone is unique, this is true, and there is so much more to each of our astrological profiles than our sun signs alone — but they can certainly be a good place to start when it comes to pinning down some basic personality traits, inclinations, and tendencies. That said, choosing some summer travel ideas for three-day weekends based on your zodiac sign can actually make for a solid (and highly enjoyable plan).

So, what do the stars have in store for your long weekends during summer? Feast your eyes, and get to bookin'!

Aries — Las Vegas, NV

f11photo/Shutterstock

Our resident wild child fire ram will have a blast on a whirlwind trip to none other than Las Vegas, Nevada. Whether it's gallivanting around the strip, blowing a few coins on sparkly slot machines, or just lounging by the pool at their hotel of choice, Aries will love the excitment.

Taurus — Boulder, CO

Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock

Earth baby Taurus loves a nature scene, and Boulder, Colorado has a little bit of everything — flowers, fresh air, incredible hiking spots, a state park, plus tons of great breweries and restaurants to explore in the city itself. Food, drinks, and flowers: What more could a Taurus ask for?

Gemini — Camping In Nearby Wilderness

Freebird7977/Shutterstock

Geminis are full of energy and easily distractible, so treating yourself to an off-the-grid camping excursion is going to be the perfect way to soothe your mind, take a beat from the hustle of your day-to-day grind, and get you off your devices for a few days.

Cancer — Be A Tourist In Your Own Town

PR Image Factory/Shutterstock

Cancers are our sensitive, moon-ruled souls, and we love 'em, but we also know they tend to be homebodies. Make the most of the city you live in by simply booking up your weekend with fun lil' activities around town that you've never tried. Bonus if you book a cute room somewhere to get out of your house.

Leo — Joshua Tree, CA

agap/Shutterstock

The desert is going to be hot, but Leos are ruled by the sun and summer is their season, so they can handle it. Just a few hours outside of Los Angeles, Joshua Tree, California is home to a gorgeous national park and tons of fun, spiritual activities that'll expand the mind — and provide great Instagram photo opps.

Virgo — Silent Meditation Retreat

Evgenia Kostiaeva/Shutterstock

Virgos are ever-hardworking and have the keenest eye for detail, so having a few days to relax — like, really relax, silent meditation retreat style — is going to be super soothing for their earthy souls. It'll be the most rejuvenating three day weekend affair you could dream of.

Libra — Montreal, Canada

mat277/Shutterstock

Who says you can't leave the country during a long weekend? Libras love luxury and art, and the sweet French-influenced city of Montreal in Quebec, Canada is the province's cultural capital. You'll be able to feast your eyes on the gorgeous architecture, visit museums, and sip on cappuccinos to your heart's content.

Scorpio — Austin, TX

Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock

As a water sign, Scorpio is inclined to the arts and music scene, so the music-focused city of Austin, Texas will give you your fill of fun. Enjoy some hearty and delicious meals and the city's famed restaurant selection, and go see live music all weekend long at any of the many venues.

Sagittarius — Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Izabela23/Shutterstock

If anyone can pull of a wild weekend trip to Mexico, it's a fiery, travel-addicted Sagittarius. Hit the beaches of Puerto Vallarta by day, and then take on their lively, party-filled nightlife scene after dark for a weekend of fun, excitement, and tons of sunshine.

Capricorn — The Nearest Big City

SGDPhotography/Shutterstock

Caps like to keep it practical and economical — but that doesn't mean no fun. Choose the nearest interesting or tourist-y city within reasonable driving distance and book yourself a long weekend stay. Even if you've been there before, take the opportunity to try new things and explore with fresh eyes.

Aquarius — Silly Road Trip

haveseen/Shutterstock

Air sign Aquarius loves to chat, be spontaneous, and bounce ideas off people — so spending hours on the road on a fun, on-the-go road trip is the ideal weekend trip. Stop at every weird roadside attraction you can find, stay in the quirkiest motels, and make sure to take loads of photos along the way.

Pisces — Taos, NM

Angel McNall Photography/Shutterstock

Pisces are dreamy and artistic, so they'll need a place that fits their demeanor. The little town of Taos, New Mexico is small enough to explore in a single weekend, but exciting enough to fill your weekend with tons of art, culture, and natural beauty. Pisces will thrive in the artsy shops and museums and love the gorgeous natural setting.