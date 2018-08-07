The O.C. is more of a drama than a comedy, but over four seasons, it still worked plenty of comedic moments in through characters who were naturally funny (i.e. Seth and Julie) and those who weren't but often surprised us (i.e. Ryan and Kirsten). And that means that The O.C. had plenty of funny one-liners, some of which were said as jokes by the characters and others of which our Newport buddies took way too seriously themselves (hello, Luke!).

You might think Seth Cohen was the only funny one on the show (and he might agree), but there were plenty of funny lines from a wide variety of characters. Julie Cooper had some amazing quotes that showed off her personality, and Summer was always ready to put someone in their place with her wit. The show also made some cool callbacks where a different person would repeat a similar one-liner that had been made earlier in the series to show the characters' connection.

Here are 12 of the funniest O.C. one-liners, so you can take a trip down memory lane. And, yes, Marissa even made the list. Way to go, Marissa.

1. "I was like a fish flopping around on dry land. I was like Nemo, and I just wanted to go home." —Seth

Seth says this after he loses his virginity to Summer and it's... quite descriptive.

2. "Whoever you want me to be." —Ryan

This classic line from the pilot isn't meant to be funny from Ryan and Marissa's perspectives, but it is funny because it's so ridiculous and dramatic. Ah, teens. They think they're adults.

3. "I should really learn to knock... in case there's a threesome going on in the bathroom." —Seth

"I should really learn how to knock... in case there's a threesome going on in my bedroom." —Sandy

Seth says his version of the line in the pilot while at Holly's party, then Sandy says almost the exact same thing during the first season's New Year's Eve episode when he returns home to find Hailey threw a party.

4. "It's like one guitar and a whole lot of complaining." —Summer

Summer sums up Death Cab for Cutie for anyone who doesn't like Death Cab for Cutie.

5. “Well, guess we'll be staying in tonight. Carson Daly and a ball dropping. There’s two images that should never be said in the same sentence.” —Seth

"Home in time to watch Dick Clark and the ball drop. Two images that shouldn't be used in the same sentence." —Kirsten

Season 1's New Year's Eve episode brings us another instance of one of Seth's parents mirroring a line of his. This time, Seth and Kirsten describe their similar plans, just for different generations.

6. "It's just not right for a little girl to love a hairless pony." —Julie

"What's wrong with China?" Say it with me now: "China has alopecia." This whole weird conversation between Julie and Caleb is wonderful.

7. "Just one little stripper. Who never hurt anyone. Just trying to make his way in the world... naked." —Julie

In case you needed proof that Julie is the funniest character on this show, this is how she tries to convince Kirsten to let her have strippers at her bachelorette party.

8. "Did somebody order more skanks?" —Summer

Is it nice? No. Is it perfectly delivered and very Summer? Yes and yes.

9. "Well, aren't you a regular Veronica Mars. Way to solve this week's mystery." —Marissa

Marissa is not often one to make jokes, but she responds with this sassy line when Summer is snooping into her life.

10. "GPS lady says turn left, I'm going right!" —Sandy

This line happens on the New Year's Eve that Sandy and Kirsten decide to be more spontaneous. First, you stop listening to the GPS lady, and next thing you know, you end up at a swingers party.

11. "Chino? Ew!" —Summer

Summer says "ew" a lot during the series, but "Chino? Ew!" from the pilot is really the gold standard.

12. "Welcome to The O.C., bitch." —Luke

Like with Ryan's "whoever you want me to be" quote, this line, also from the pilot, is not something Luke would think was funny, but it's hilarious for the rest of us because it's just so silly and fake-tough.

Are any of these funny lines you can use in your own life? Probably (hopefully) not, but they will forever live on in our minds and on Hulu.