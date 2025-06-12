Emily In Paris Fans Spotted A Clue About A Season 5 Love Interest

Emily in Paris Season 4 proved that no matter where Emily Cooper goes, handsome locals and deliciously ‘gram-worthy food await. After meeting a dashing Italian, Marcello Muratori, Emily not only began a new relationship with the cashmere heir but landed a job running his family’s marketing from Agence Grateau’s new Rome office. (Her manifestation routine must be studied.)

As Lily Collins recently told Netflix of her character’s new flame (and address), “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

The Muratoris have given Emily and the agency six months to turn their brand around — but do Emily and Marcello have a long-term future? Fans recently weighed in ahead of Emily in Paris Season 5, which is due later this year.

Marcello In Paris

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that Season 5 would film in Rome, followed by a return to Paris. Now that production is well underway, it seems that Emily’s Italian sweetheart may follow her home.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

In a recent Reddit post, one viewer noted that Eugenio Franceschini (who plays Marcello) posted a photo from the French capital. “Could that suggest Marcello will come back with Emily to Paris?”

Indeed, it seems unlikely for Franceschini to be in town if Emily and Marcello break up in Rome. And there’s reason to be hopeful that these two will work out an arrangement that lets them split their time between cities. Creator Darren Star told Netflix that Emily will continue to have a “presence in Rome” in Season 5. And Collins, for her part, emphasized that Emily and Marcello “have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection.”

“I prefer Marcello over Gabriel, but Paris over Rome,” one user commented, adding that the idea of Marcello joining Emily in Paris gave them a “bit of hope.”

Another Love Triangle?

However, at the end of Season 4, Gabriel was on his way to Rome, presumably to rekindle things with Emily. And given the fact that Emily has chosen Gabriel in a love triangle before, well, it’s certainly possible she will choose him again.

Netflix

As one fan theorized, “Emily will be happy with Marcello for a little while. Either they break up or she goes back to Paris for work. Marcello becomes mean and the bare minimum from Gabriel is enough to win over Emily and part of the audience.”

“Or Marcello gets frustrated with Emily again over apparently nothing and she runs off to Gabriel again,” another fan commented, noting that with Camille Razat (who plays Camille) not returning for Season 5, her on-and-off boyfriend Gabriel is “on the loose.”