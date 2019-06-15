Bustle

12 Things Anyone Who Works Long Hours Should Buy

By Megan Grant
"Just one more hour. One more hour and I'll be done," you say, looking at your computer screen, staring at easily five more hours of work that's due before you can move your behind from that chair. Life isn't about work, but sometimes, you just have to get stuff done. If you tend to feel completely swamped at the office, I've rounded up 13 things anyone who works long hours should buy.

We're supposed to have 40-hour work weeks, which — if you ask me, which I know you didn't but I'm going to tell you anyway — is entirely too much already. But wait! It gets better. So many of us are working well beyond 40 hours a week. We get to work early "just to get a head start." We stay late so that "tomorrow morning won't be as brutal."

And then let's not forget how many times in the evenings and during the weekends we check our work email "real quick" and end up knee-deep in it for another hour. Come on. I know you check your work email when you're sitting on the toilet at home. Let's not play games.

Obviously the situation is not ideal, and it's important to maintain a healthy work-balance if you have the privilege of being able to do so — but, if you are going to work a lot, consider these 13 products that might ease some of the stress.

1. Mug Warmer

COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer
$26.39
Anything that cuts back the number of times you have to get up to microwave your coffee is a win, amirite? Keep this mug warmer at your desk for hot coffee or tea all day long.

2. Mini Desktop Vacuum

FineInno Mini Vacuum Cleaner Portable Desktop Sweeper
$11.95
If you spend a lot of time at your computer, you probably eat there. Plus, papers and whatnot always leave little crumbs behind. Keep it clean with this cute vacuum cleaner for your desk.

3. Foot Hammock

DMcore Canvas Foot Rest Hammock
$10.99
"My desk is so comfortable!" said no one ever. Sit back and kick your feet up, literally, with this foot hammock. You might even consider taking a quick catnap.

4. Keyboard Cover

UPPERCASE GhostCover Premium Ultra Thin Keyboard Protector
$12.95
Computers aren't cheap, and things can start to malfunction when crumbs and dust and junk build up in the cracks of the keyboard. Take care of your technology so it works for a long time.

5. Desk Extender

Standing Desk
$159.97
Sitting all day is bound to make anyone restless. Full blown standing desks can get expensive, but this one is a good compromise and gets the job done.

6. Desk Lamp

TW Lighting
$16.99
Harsh overhead fluorescent lighting all day long? No thank you. Save your eyeballs with this desk lamp.

7. Motivational Water Bottle

BuildLife 1 Gallon Water Bottle
$11.97
When you get busy, your mind is completely occupied, and sometimes, you forget to stay hydrated. This water bottle will give you a little nudge so that you remember to drink up.

8. Lumbar Pillow

ZIRAKI Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion
$15.95
Back pain is a common problem for people who work a lot. While the best solution is to simply stand more, this pillow offers support where you need it most when sitting.

9. Desk Pillow

HAOBAIMEI Travel Neck Pillow
$26.88
Let's be real. Like, really real. With as hardworking as you are, you could probably go for a little nap in the middle of your workday. This pillow is perfect and as an added bonus, you can use it for travel.

10. Hand And Foot Massage Ball

Due North Foot Rubz Foot Hand & Back Massage Ball
$6
Sitting and typing may seem harmless, but they're a lot of wear and tear on your body. This massage ball will help loosen the muscles in your hands and feet. Keep one at your desk for easy access.

11. Computer Screen Eye Protector

2-Pack 15.6 Inch Laptop Screen Protector
$22.69
This screen filters out blue light to reduce eye fatigue and help you sleep better at night — and it doesn't even affect the quality of the image. Win!

12. Desk Humidifier

Cool Mist Humidifier
$14.99
This humidifier/essential oil diffuser combo is exactly what you need to keep the air in your office fresh and easy to breathe.