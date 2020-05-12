Bustle

12 Trending Pieces To Complete Your Ultimate Work From Home Wardrobe

By Jenna Wexler
Hannah Chua/ Bustle.

It’s probably safe to say that your spring/summer shopping list has taken a turn. While a couple months ago I had online shopping carts full of block-heeled sandals, fun dresses, tailored shorts, and cute handbags, I have quickly pivoted to a “comfort is king” mentality during shelter-in-place and this new WFH lifestyle. That said, I obviously still want to look alive on video calls and feel that occasional new-outfit rush. I also want to make sure I’m buying pieces that I’ll enjoy now and post-quarantine.

You probably have a pretty solid stockpile of leggings and college sweats, but a few key upgrades and additions that toe the couch-to-makeshift-desk line can make all the difference. I’ve found that the better I feel in my home clothes, the more productive and energetic I am throughout the day. And the ultimate WFH wardrobe checks a few key boxes — while grounded in versatile, minimalist staples, there should also be a few pops of personality. It’s the perfect time to get a little experimental, and since you’re not really braving the outdoor elements, anything goes. Ahead, a selection of trending pieces that will not only make you feel like you have *options* in the morning, but also serve you well in the seasons to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Real Me Twist Back Sports Bra
$34.95
|
Aerie
A great-fitting black sports bra can take you from online pilates to the kitchen where you’re baking your 15th loaf of banana bread. I love the long-ish line and wide straps on this v-front cut from Aerie.
Daybreak
$90
|
Nike
While I have found myself to be mostly shoe-less during quarantine, I do love the chance to put on “real” footwear for the occasional walk around the neighborhood or essential errand run. This classic Nike silhouette gives off some posi vibes with spring-ready pops of pink and yellow.
Tie-Dyed Nike Performance Cushion Socks
$19
|
Goslett Shell Company
I can confidently say that I was not a tie-dye sock person in the past. But now they feel like just the thing I need to stay cozy in the house and maybe even pair with my Birkenstocks when I venture to the backyard. Who am I?
Real Me Wrap Bike Short
$29.95
|
Aerie
Another unexpected star of WFH fashion: The Classic Bike Short. Whether you’ve been on that Princess Diana train or you’re just dipping your toe in the “I haven’t worn these since I was four” pool, you’ll be surprised how versatile and comfortable these are.
Earth Day Nalgene
$30
|
Scenic Route
Instead of carrying around a purse, I have found myself toting a giant Nalgene around the house. Hydration is important! Plus, 15 percent of the proceeds from the purchase of this water bottle will be donated to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Printed Crepe Scrunchie
$25
|
GANNI
Scrunchies are not going anywhere, and they’re not just for VSCO Girls. This baby-blue gingham one from Ganni is next on my list. Yes, a designer scrunchie is a little bit indulgent, but I am okay with that.
Chill Ribbed Longline Bralette
$24.95
$17.46
|
Aerie
A solid arsenal of simple crop tops will always come in handy. I love this sage-green color that effortlessly matches the rest of my go-to neutrals.
Arizona Soft Slide Sandal
$134.95
|
Birkenstock
These are a classic for a reason — and you’re probably seeing your favorite editors and influencers living in them these days. Not only are they super comfortable, but they’ll look cool with everything from your favorite denim to a casual slip dress.
Parker Short
$128
|
AGOLDE
Which brings me to the perfect pair of cut-offs. While I usually go for vintage, hundreds of glowing reviews for these AGOLDE Parker shorts did not lie. They have that ideal roomy fit and are made from non-stretch denim that feels luxe-but-lived-in.
Mini Gold Hollow Hoops
$160
|
Bagatiba
These little gold hoops will make you feel like you put in a little effort, even if you didn’t. They can dress up your favorite oversized button-up or even a vintage band tee for a Zoom meeting.
The Perfect Hoodie
$70
|
TNA
The name says it all! TNA consistently turns out the comfiest, well-made staples at a very reasonable price per wear. This pop-y lime green is a fun alternative to your standard black and grey.
Sunday Soft Short
$29.95
|
Aerie
There is a good chance you will live in these ultra-soft sweat shorts. Pair them with a longline sports bra for a workout or with your favorite band tee and sneakers for a grocery run.