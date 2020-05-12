12 Trending Pieces To Complete Your Ultimate Work From Home Wardrobe

It’s probably safe to say that your spring/summer shopping list has taken a turn. While a couple months ago I had online shopping carts full of block-heeled sandals, fun dresses, tailored shorts, and cute handbags, I have quickly pivoted to a “comfort is king” mentality during shelter-in-place and this new WFH lifestyle. That said, I obviously still want to look alive on video calls and feel that occasional new-outfit rush. I also want to make sure I’m buying pieces that I’ll enjoy now and post-quarantine.

You probably have a pretty solid stockpile of leggings and college sweats, but a few key upgrades and additions that toe the couch-to-makeshift-desk line can make all the difference. I’ve found that the better I feel in my home clothes, the more productive and energetic I am throughout the day. And the ultimate WFH wardrobe checks a few key boxes — while grounded in versatile, minimalist staples, there should also be a few pops of personality. It’s the perfect time to get a little experimental, and since you’re not really braving the outdoor elements, anything goes. Ahead, a selection of trending pieces that will not only make you feel like you have *options* in the morning, but also serve you well in the seasons to come.

