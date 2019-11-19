13 Beauty Holiday Gifts For The Glamorous Among Us

There are plenty of good parts to the holiday season. But none, I would argue, are quite as good as the amount of beauty gift sets that start to hit stores before you've even finished trick or treating. A lot of them are covered in glitter, most feature limited edition packaging, and essentially all of them offer a discount on favorite products (or ones you've been meaning to try, but just couldn't find an excuse to splurge on before now). Plus, with all those mini versions of products that can be stuffed in basically anyone's stocking, gifting becomes almost too easy. And a lot of the time, the packaging is so pretty, you don't even have to wrap them.

Below, you will find 13 of the very best gift sets and limited edition beauty products for sale this season. From a rose gold blow dryer to a set of easy-to-use metallic eyeshadows to the ultimate beauty-related advent calendar, there is a gift on here that will suit every beauty lover in your life. Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else (or perhaps a little of both), this list should have your cart sorted until the New Year.

The Body Shop Dream Big This Christmas Ultimate Advent Calendar

The name says it all: This is truly the ultimate advent calendar for beauty lovers. It contains 25 products — including creams, shampoos, face masks, and more — in a mix of travel and full sizes.

Oribe Côte d’Azur Body Liter Set

If you've been searching for a way to upgrade your shower experience, this holiday set might just be exactly what you are looking for. It features Oribe's super fancy body wash and cream in massive, liter sizes.

Sigma Beauty Golden Glam Deluxe Set

Cleaning your brushes just got a little more glamorous, thanks to this deluxe holiday set. In addition to Sigma's game-changing, brush-cleaning mat, you'll get a gold version of the brand's best-selling kabuki brush.

beautyblender The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials

One thing every makeup enthusiast always needs more of? beautyblenders. This kit comes with five blenders and five cleansers in coordinating colors. Since beautyblenders alone are usually $16 each, it's a total steal.

T3 Cura Hair Dryer

A nice blow dryer is an excellent gift to splurge on for yourself, because it's something you'll actually use on the regular. This rose gold version is a limited edition make of my personal favorite.

Briogeo Healthy Hair Game Kit

Briogeo is one of my favorite hair brands of all time, so I'm always excited to snag one of its holiday kits. This one includes four of the brand's best products, including the Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioner, which truly leaves my hair feeling its softest and healthiest every time I use it.

Tarte Gift & Glam Collector's Set

Why buy one palette when you could get four?! This Tarte blockbuster comes with a magnetic case, so you can pop the palettes in and out to travel with you. Plus, there's a mascara and lip gloss included.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Mini Lip Set

These three shades — JK Magic, Amazing Amal, and Viva La Vergara — are my favorites that Charlotte Tilbury came out with in 2019, so I was obviously tickled to see them sold as a set for the holidays. If you haven't tried Tilbury's Hot Lips formula yet, one warning: It's so good, it'll probably ruin most other lipsticks for you.

Kosas Mixed Metals Trio 10-Second Eyeshadow Set

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow basically broke Instagram the day it launched. The formula is super easy to apply and, as the name implies, dries quickly so you're out the door in seconds. For holiday, the brand bundled three metallic shades into one handy set.

JINsoon The Fairest Collection

JINsoon's holiday kit this year was inspired by Snow White. It comes with three key shades for winter manis: a pearlized white, deep red, and a "snow drop-like" glitter top coat.

Tatcha Skin-Protecting, Makeup-Perfecting Essentials

This is a skin care set that makeup lovers will absolutely adore, because it preps your face for all kinds of color products. It includes a full-size container of the cult-favorite Silk Canvas Primer, and travel sizes of Tatcha's Water Cream and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

Versed Twice As Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set

This gift set from Target contains two serums (one brightening, one firming) and a dual-headed facial massager. It's the perfect kit for someone who's just starting their skin care journey.

Soko Glam Best Of 2019 Starter Set

Every year, Soko Glam puts together a list of the very best K-beauty products — and this year, you can buy all the winners as a set for the holiday season. Best of all, it comes in a cute, reusable tote.