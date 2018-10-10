Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia don't have a monopoly on witchy characters, y'all. There are plenty of book characters who are definitely witches, but who only show it in their own, secret, special ways. I've picked out 13 witches hiding in otherwise witch-less books for you to check out below, because you could always use a new source of magic in your life.

For the last couple of years, Potterheads on Tumblr have been convinced of one thing: Willy Wonka and Mary Poppins were definitely students at Hogwarts, and they probably pissed off the Wizengamot as much or more than Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore himself. Mary Poppins made the cut for the list below, but Mr. Wonka did not, because this space is for witches only, no wizards allowed.

The secret witches on the list below all display some sort of magical abilities, be they psychic or elemental, evil or good. Although many of the novels in which these characters exist could be classified as fantasy, most of the witches themselves live in worlds devoid of other magical effects and users.

Check out my list of 13 book characters who are definitely witches below, and share your favorite spooky ladies with me on Twitter!

Mary Poppins from 'Mary Poppins' by P.L. Travers Giphy Known in P.L. Travers' books as "the Great Exception," magical nanny Mary Poppins did not lose the magic that all children in her world are born with, which is why she can talk to animals and perform all of her other amazing, magical feats. Clear to everyone else, however, is that Mary Poppins is a witch in a world full of muggles.

Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus Series by Joanna Cole Giphy Everyone's favorite fourth grade science teacher, Ms. Frizzle took her class on loads of sweet adventures with the sentient Magic School Bus. The woman is obviously a witch, though, albeit one with an upgraded broom.

Matilda from 'Matilda' by Roald Dahl Giphy I personally think that Roald Dahl got it very, very wrong when he took away the title shero's powers at the end of Matilda. I mean, really? Matilda was Hermione before Hermione was Hermione, got it? 12/10, definitely a witch.

The Childlike Empress from 'The Neverending Story' by Michael Ende Giphy Renamed Moon Child by Bastian, the Childlike Empress is one of the few characters on this list who is actually a supernatural being. She has lived for countless millennia, and serves as the wise, benevolent ruler of Fantastica — called Fantasia in the 1984 film. Every witch has her shortcomings, however, and even though the Childlike Empress is a powerful, almost deific entity, she could not save her lands from the Nothing without help from outside its borders.

Amy March from 'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott Giphy OK, OK, hear me out. I know that the four March sisters are pretty much untouchable, as far as beloved characters go, but you cannot deny that there's something incredibly strange about Amy. Like how she is obsessed with altering her appearance, enjoys pickled citrus — not really a witch thing, per se, but c'mon, that's weird — and burns Jo's manuscript in a moment that's part revenge, part ritual. Definitely a witch.

Meggie from 'Inkheart' by Cornelia Funke Giphy Unlike many of the secret witches on this list, Meggie has real, verifiable powers that she inherited at birth. Like her father Mo, Meggie can read characters out of books and into the real world, which makes her one of the baddest-ass witches you've ever read about.

Carrie White from 'Carrie' by Stephen King Giphy Another bleak entry on this list, Stephen King's menstrual rager Carrie White might as well have been an Obscurus, considering how abusive her mother was. When her powers awoke within her, Carrie engaged in an all-out assault on her bullies, including Margaret White.

Katie Welker in 'The Girl with the Silver Eyes' by Willo Davis Roberts Giphy In this 1980 YA novel, Katie is one of several children born with silver eyes and telekinetic abilities, which makes her look like a witch in an all-Muggle world. And, like any witch in the U.S., she finds herself hunted by someone with a little too much interest in what she can do.

Idgie Threadgoode from 'Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe' by Fannie Flagg Giphy Every Southern Sapphic's fave, Imogen Louise "Idgie" Threadgoode is totally a witch of some kind. I mean, not only is virtually everyone in Whistle Stop totally in love with her, but Idgie also manages to charm bees and pull off a cannibalism scheme without ever getting caught. She's a witch if I've ever seen one.

Jackie Fierro from 'Welcome to Night Vale' by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor Giphy In Welcome to Night Vale, the first novel based on the hit podcast of the same name, Jackie Fierro is perpetually 19 years old, runs a Needful Things-esque pawn shop in Night Vale, and takes strange item requests from the town's equally strange residents. She might not have magical powers, per se, but she definitely gives off a witchy vibe.

Great-Great-Grandmother Irene in 'The Princess and the Goblin' by George MacDonald YamiBakura on YouTube In George MacDonald's fairy tale, The Princess and the Goblin, Princess Irene gets some much-needed, magical help from her great-great-grandmother, also named Irene, who lives in a secret room in the castle. Perpetually young, apparition-like granny with a treasure trove of magical items? Witch.

Tita de la Garza in 'Like Water for Chocolate' by Laura Esquivel Giphy Kitchen witch Tita de la Garza uses her cooking to bring irrevocable change to the lives of her family members, including her brother in law, who originally wanted to marry Tita instead of her sister.