13 Cheap Father’s Day Gifts You Can Get With Overnight Shipping

Life happens fast. You're replying to e-mail after e-mail and suddenly it's Father's Day. If your iCal alert for "brunch with dad for Father's Day" snuck up on you and you're presentless and waiting on payday, don't stress. There are cheap Father's Day Gifts you can get with overnight shipping that won't come off as ~last minute~. And just in case you have no idea when Father's Day falls this year, circle Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 on your calendar.

We live in the future and therefore nothing is impossible. If you can't find dad the perfect gift on your way home from work there's always the internet. You need not even leave your house when you're in need of groceries thanks to the internet. If you have no cheese in your house and you need it today because, well, for reasons, you can order it online and have it show up. The same reliant service can swoop in and save the gift-giving day.

Overnight shipping can be freakishly high, most of the time costing even more than the actual product you're buying. But services like Amazon Prime make the convenient overnight shipping easy without decreasing the amount in your checking account exponentially. Get dad something that he'll love overnight while making him proud by being fiscally responsible.

AmazonBasics Bocce Ball Set with Soft Carry Case

With one-day shipping, you and your dad could be playing classic lawn games right after brunch.

iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Stand

Who doesn't love a sleek way to charge a phone? Dad will appreciate it. And you'll appreciate that it showed up on time.

SUNCREAT 12ft Double Brazilian Wide Hammock

Getting this hammock in the mail the day after you order it will make you feel like something of a wizard. And dad won't be any the wiser.

OXO BREW Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper with Auto-Drip Water Tank

This pour over coffee dripper will arrive in no time and then will never leave your dad's kitchen.

Plant Theatre Hot Chilli & Sweet Pepper Kit Gift Box

If dad has been wanting a home garden but you're not passing a nursery the day before Father's Day brunch, you can always rely on the internet.

ARAWAK BRAVE Professional Cooking Apron

Make sure your dad's nice shirts stay nice while he's flipping ribs on the grill for Father's Day dinner with a utility apron.

SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return

No need to navigate a golf store to pick up dad's gift when the click of a button will bring a putter green to his front door.

Toddy Cold Brew System

It's almost summer which means dad might want to make batch after batch of cold brew.

Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock

Add style to your dad's walls with a world clock that spells out the time.

Pizza Stone for Grill and Oven

If pizza nights aren't yet a thing in your family, perhaps this pizza stone will inspire your dad to start it. Like, tomorrow.

Hamilton Beach 25475A Breakfast Sandwich Maker

With the click of the button and a short overnight trip to dad's front door, he'll have a new favorite breakfast making tool.

SENSORIE Handheld DEEP Tissue Therapeutic Massager

With this massager materializing on the stoop the day after it was ordered, Father's Day will turn into a spa day.

Amazon.com eGift Card

Or maybe just forget the whole mail delivery ordeal. Even if it isn't exactly "snail mail" anymore, there are always the what-ifs. What if there's a weather delay? What if it doesn't show up? Have an Amazon eGift Card sent to dad's inbox the morning of Father's Day so just in case, there's still something for him.