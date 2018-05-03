We're all slightly broke millennials these days, so it's understandable most of us are not exactly rolling in dough when the holidays roll around. So it's totally understandable if you're panicking re: what to get your mom this May 13 as you check your bank accounts and realize you don't have a ton of cash to spare.

But don't worry. There are plenty of cheap Mother's Day gifts that look fancy at your disposal. You don't have to splurge on a set of crystal studs when she'll be just as happy with a gorgeous faux rose gold bracelet. The internet has truly made this holiday a heck of a lot easier to get through. (It's the cost of that plane ticket home that's stressing me out more, to be honest.)

The key to shopping on a budget is making sure that you're shopping smart — that you're putting your money into something that is still sophisticated, chic, or useful. This list manages just that, and rest assured — everything in it is $25 and under. And if all else fails and you're still strapped for ideas, remember Mom will probably give you an A+ for effort overall!

Without further ado, here are some of the things you can get fab Mom for her special day:

1 Mother Daughter Necklace Etsy Mother Daughter Necklace, $24, Etsy This is a perfect reminder that you'll always be close to her heart, no matter how far away y'all are. Is it kinda cheesy? Yeah. Will your mom love it anyway? Heck yeah.

2 Lilly Pulitzer Earbuds Amazon Lilly Pulitzer Earbuds, $21.50, Amazon Mom can now listen to her music in style, and just in time to add a little summer flair. It's a supremely pretty design, though, so make sure you don't steal this pair ...

3 Cream Macramé Table Runner Target Cream Macramé Table Runner, $25, Target For the moms who like entertaining or just want a touch of something chic in the dining room, this is a perfect gift. It took young 'uns like us a while to probably even realize table runners were a thing, but design-enthusiastic moms will definitely know what it is when you give this to her.

4 "Because I Love You, Mom" Bracelet Amazon "Because I Love You, Mom" Bracelet, $23, Amazon This charm bracelet-bangle accessory is fabulous enough to be worthy of your fave matriarch. There are other colors too, but the gold-bronze is my personal favorite. Make her feel like a million bucks with this gift.

5 Engraved Turquoise Ballpoint Pen Amazon Engraved Turquoise Ballpoint Pen, $23.95, Amazon Moms journal too, and now she can do it with a custom engraved pen just for her. It's also in a fun color that you can probably find an affordable notebook, planner, or calendar to match!

6 Bamboo Wine Rack Amazon Bamboo Wine Rack, $25, Amazon This is a pretty sophisticated way to display all the bottles you've finished over the years, or to display the ones your mom has on hand to share with guests (or, if you're lucky, with you!).

7 Flamingo Statement Ring Amazon Flamingo Statement Ring, $23, Amazon Moms can have fun with big, bold statement jewelry, too. These pink studs are to die for, and she can rock it with some fun, poppy other colors, too. Why wait for vacation to feel like you're on vacation all the time?

8 Gold Plated Signature Corkscrew Amazon Gold Plated Signature Corkscrew, $13.50, Amazon It sucks to be caught without a wine opener, so never let your mom commit a social faux pas. Gift her with this gold-plated corkscrew, and she'll probably do a better job than usual of not losing it. Even though it isn't super expensive, it still looks classy as heck.

9 Faux Fur Throw Blanket Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $22.61, Amazon Every queen needs her faux fur — why should your mom be an exception? She can keep her toes toasty in the winter, or when the AC blast gets a little too high for her liking.

10 Porcelain Spoon Rest Amazon Porcelain Spoon Rest, $24, Amazon Spoon rests are another excuse to show off an exquisite taste in china, and odds are if your mom is the type who is into these, she has a rotation she likes to change with the seasons. This one is perfect for getting in the summer beach vibe.

11 Sea And Sky Stationery Gift Set Amazon Sea and Sky Stationery Gift Set, $20, Amazon If your mom is still into writing handwritten letters, this is the perfect stationery to add to her collection. Whoever your mom wants to keep in touch with will see smooth sailing when it comes to these adorable cards.

12 Four Piece Metallic Gold Rimmed Glasses Amazon Four Piece Metallic Gold Rimmed Glasses, $15, Amazon These glasses are an elegant, understated addition to the kitchen, especially if your mom has been using the same wine glasses for years. At the very least, these will be perfect for the 'grams she'll be taking on that Insta account she finally caved in and made.