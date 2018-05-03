13 Cheap Mother's Day Gifts That Seem Fancy
We're all slightly broke millennials these days, so it's understandable most of us are not exactly rolling in dough when the holidays roll around. So it's totally understandable if you're panicking re: what to get your mom this May 13 as you check your bank accounts and realize you don't have a ton of cash to spare.
But don't worry. There are plenty of cheap Mother's Day gifts that look fancy at your disposal. You don't have to splurge on a set of crystal studs when she'll be just as happy with a gorgeous faux rose gold bracelet. The internet has truly made this holiday a heck of a lot easier to get through. (It's the cost of that plane ticket home that's stressing me out more, to be honest.)
The key to shopping on a budget is making sure that you're shopping smart — that you're putting your money into something that is still sophisticated, chic, or useful. This list manages just that, and rest assured — everything in it is $25 and under. And if all else fails and you're still strapped for ideas, remember Mom will probably give you an A+ for effort overall!
Without further ado, here are some of the things you can get fab Mom for her special day:
1Mother Daughter Necklace
Mother Daughter Necklace, $24, Etsy
This is a perfect reminder that you'll always be close to her heart, no matter how far away y'all are. Is it kinda cheesy? Yeah. Will your mom love it anyway? Heck yeah.
2Lilly Pulitzer Earbuds
Lilly Pulitzer Earbuds, $21.50, Amazon
Mom can now listen to her music in style, and just in time to add a little summer flair. It's a supremely pretty design, though, so make sure you don't steal this pair ...
3Cream Macramé Table Runner
Cream Macramé Table Runner, $25, Target
For the moms who like entertaining or just want a touch of something chic in the dining room, this is a perfect gift. It took young 'uns like us a while to probably even realize table runners were a thing, but design-enthusiastic moms will definitely know what it is when you give this to her.
4"Because I Love You, Mom" Bracelet
"Because I Love You, Mom" Bracelet, $23, Amazon
This charm bracelet-bangle accessory is fabulous enough to be worthy of your fave matriarch. There are other colors too, but the gold-bronze is my personal favorite. Make her feel like a million bucks with this gift.
5Engraved Turquoise Ballpoint Pen
Engraved Turquoise Ballpoint Pen, $23.95, Amazon
Moms journal too, and now she can do it with a custom engraved pen just for her. It's also in a fun color that you can probably find an affordable notebook, planner, or calendar to match!
6Bamboo Wine Rack
Bamboo Wine Rack, $25, Amazon
This is a pretty sophisticated way to display all the bottles you've finished over the years, or to display the ones your mom has on hand to share with guests (or, if you're lucky, with you!).
7Flamingo Statement Ring
Flamingo Statement Ring, $23, Amazon
Moms can have fun with big, bold statement jewelry, too. These pink studs are to die for, and she can rock it with some fun, poppy other colors, too. Why wait for vacation to feel like you're on vacation all the time?
8Gold Plated Signature Corkscrew
Gold Plated Signature Corkscrew, $13.50, Amazon
It sucks to be caught without a wine opener, so never let your mom commit a social faux pas. Gift her with this gold-plated corkscrew, and she'll probably do a better job than usual of not losing it. Even though it isn't super expensive, it still looks classy as heck.
9Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $22.61, Amazon
Every queen needs her faux fur — why should your mom be an exception? She can keep her toes toasty in the winter, or when the AC blast gets a little too high for her liking.
10Porcelain Spoon Rest
Porcelain Spoon Rest, $24, Amazon
Spoon rests are another excuse to show off an exquisite taste in china, and odds are if your mom is the type who is into these, she has a rotation she likes to change with the seasons. This one is perfect for getting in the summer beach vibe.
11Sea And Sky Stationery Gift Set
Sea and Sky Stationery Gift Set, $20, Amazon
If your mom is still into writing handwritten letters, this is the perfect stationery to add to her collection. Whoever your mom wants to keep in touch with will see smooth sailing when it comes to these adorable cards.
12Four Piece Metallic Gold Rimmed Glasses
Four Piece Metallic Gold Rimmed Glasses, $15, Amazon
These glasses are an elegant, understated addition to the kitchen, especially if your mom has been using the same wine glasses for years. At the very least, these will be perfect for the 'grams she'll be taking on that Insta account she finally caved in and made.
13.Gold-Tone And Pink Bracelet Watch
U.S. Polo Assn. Gold-Tone and Pink Bracelet Watch, $20, Amazon
This gift is encrusted with some major glam elements. Your mom has been keeping time for you for years — this is one of the cutest (and affordable!) ways to thank her for it.