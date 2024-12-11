Today’s tarot card is the Four of Pentacles, which seems fitting as you head deeper into the spendy, busy holiday season. This card depicts someone with a mighty tight grip on their gold coins, and it suggests it’s time to take a peek at your finances.

Shopping can feel nearly irresistible this time of year, especially when TikTok’s super-cute “cool girl gift guide” trend has you wanting chic press-on nails, bespoke martini glasses, and trinkets for your coffee table. How could you not pick up a painting of sardines or a retro ashtray to fill with eclectic matchbooks? IYKYK.

It’s tricky to find the perfect gifts for friends, family, and your partner without also adding a million (and one) items to your own shopping cart. While it’s OK to treat yourself — you did work all year long, after all — be careful not to over-spend.

The Four of Pentacles warns against materialism and it also reminds you to think long-term when it comes to financial stability. The January version of you will be glad you saved some cash.

That said, this card does encourage giving more to others. Both today and in the coming weeks, look for ways to treat the people around you. Maybe you could buy coffee for the stranger behind you in line at the drive-thru or snag an extra chocolate croissant for a friend.

It could also be your time to shine at the White Elephant office party. Find the best gift you can (within your budget) and enjoy putting some extra thought into it. Chances are it’ll be more fulfilling than spending an excessive number of personal items you don’t actually need.

Another takeaway from this card? You’re seeking a sense of control — just like the person in the drawing who appears to be doing everything they can to hang onto their wealth. Keep an eye out for signs that you’re being a little too rigid with your schedule, your relationship, or your friendships. It’ll feel good to accept you can’t dictate everything, especially this time of year. Just for today see how it feels to take a big deep breath, let it all out, and allow yourself to relax.