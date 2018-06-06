13 Funny National Best Friends Day 2018 Gifts That Won’t Break Your Budget
The best thing about having a BFF is that you know there is at least one person who totally gets you and shares your sense of humor. If you want to celebrate the Sookie to your Lorelai on National Best Friends Day this June 8, these funny funny National Best Friends Day gifts are guaranteed to inspire a lot of laughter. While it's totally acceptable to give your bestie a gift any day of the year, it's nice to have a special day set aside just for you and your BFF to celebrate each other's awesomeness.
A best friend is someone who will be there to help you find the funny when you just want to drown yourself in everything dark and twisty, to help you hide the bodies, to cheer for your wins and mourn your losses, and to tell you when you have food in your teeth or a booger in your nose. Because, seriously, anyone who'd let you go out in public with spinach hanging off your incisor and a bat in the cave really should be demoted to acquaintance.
This kind of friendship deserves a funny gift that only your true BFF and forever BAE will appreciate and understand. Because, if you were both 12 you'd be sporting those best friends forever necklaces, which is actually a pretty funny gift to give your bestie today. If retro chachkies aren't your jam, consider giving your BFF one of these funny AF gifts on June 8 for Best Friends Day 2018.
1Pop Pastiche Best Bitches Forever Tattoo
This is basically the 2018 version of the best friends necklace. Gift your bestie a temporary Best B*tches Forever tattoo. You can sport them together on your wrist, and ankle, bicep, shoulder, or any other part of your body.
2Why You’re My Bestie Fill in the Love Journal
According to the description of the Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Journal, "This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your best pal is the bomb. Just complete each line and voilà: you have a uniquely personal gift a BFF will read again and again."
3Best Friend Earrings
If you and your bestie never want to be apart, then the only logical solution is for each of you to wear a picture of the other on your body at all times. Get a pair of handmade best friend earrings with your BFF's picture on them for yourself, and gift your bestie a set with your picture so you can ensure you're never without one another.
4Best Friend Keychain
Sometimes you bond with someone for life over a shared passion, like being hardcore introverts who would rather stay home with each other than be around anyone else. The only gift to get this special bestie is a fly silver keychain that says, "You had me at 'I hate people too.'"
5Star Wars Inspired Coffee Mug
$13.49
Your bestie is your Yoda, the force that is with you every day, and it's important to let them know on Best Friends Day that they're your best friend in the galaxy.
6Best Friend Candle
$14.99
Sometimes your BFF needs a reminder that they have the power to take over the world like a boss. Give your bestie a "Make Today Your Bitch" candle for their bathroom so they can get motivated every time they take a pee break.
7Poop and Toilet Paper Friendship Keychain
Do you and your BFF go together like poop and toilet paper? Do you talk about poop as much as you talk about Gilmore Girls? For this special friendship, the only logical thing to get your bestie for Best Friends Day is a poop keychain that matches the toilet paper keychain you get for yourself.
8Best Friends Pizza Shirt
$12.06
Forget the best friends necklace, a best friends pizza shirt that honors your BFF as your missing slice is a perfect way to celebrate your shared love of pizza and each other.
9Vouchers For Friends
$5.60
If your bestie is always asking for favors, give them 20 with this funny book of vouchers that will get your BFF everything from a designated driver to an extended bitch session.
10Light Up Unicorn Horn
$12.99
Finding a best friend is sort of like finding a unicorn, rare and beautiful. Let your BFF know just how much you appreciate them on Best Friends Day by gifting them with their very own unicorn horn.
11Grow A Unicorn Kit
$4.99
Is your BFF in the market for a pet? Get them their very own unicorn that they can raise from birth. This is just like those grow your own sea monkeys you probably had as a kid, but it's even better. Because, unicorns!
12Emergency Unicorn Sounds
$9.99
Why not go for the unicorn trifecta? After all, your bestie is worth it. If your BFF has trouble expressing their feelings, this emergency unicorn sounds device will come in handy when words fail. Bonus points if your BFF uses it while also wearing the unicorn horn.
13Golden Girls Magnet
Clearly you and your BFF have already pledged to live together in your golden years just like Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia. This magnet is pretty much a save the date to remind your bestie that everything will be worth it in the end when you're chillin' in your condo in Florida while wearing your matching floral patterned house dresses. Because best friends really are forever.