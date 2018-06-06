The best thing about having a BFF is that you know there is at least one person who totally gets you and shares your sense of humor. If you want to celebrate the Sookie to your Lorelai on National Best Friends Day this June 8, these funny funny National Best Friends Day gifts are guaranteed to inspire a lot of laughter. While it's totally acceptable to give your bestie a gift any day of the year, it's nice to have a special day set aside just for you and your BFF to celebrate each other's awesomeness.

A best friend is someone who will be there to help you find the funny when you just want to drown yourself in everything dark and twisty, to help you hide the bodies, to cheer for your wins and mourn your losses, and to tell you when you have food in your teeth or a booger in your nose. Because, seriously, anyone who'd let you go out in public with spinach hanging off your incisor and a bat in the cave really should be demoted to acquaintance.

This kind of friendship deserves a funny gift that only your true BFF and forever BAE will appreciate and understand. Because, if you were both 12 you'd be sporting those best friends forever necklaces, which is actually a pretty funny gift to give your bestie today. If retro chachkies aren't your jam, consider giving your BFF one of these funny AF gifts on June 8 for Best Friends Day 2018.

3 Best Friend Earrings Etsy Custom Best Friend Forever Stud Earrings $12.95 Obsessories LA on Etsy If you and your bestie never want to be apart, then the only logical solution is for each of you to wear a picture of the other on your body at all times. Get a pair of handmade best friend earrings with your BFF's picture on them for yourself, and gift your bestie a set with your picture so you can ensure you're never without one another. But It For Your BFF

4 Best Friend Keychain Etsy Funny Best Friend Keychain $16.20 Rotten Olive on Etsy Sometimes you bond with someone for life over a shared passion, like being hardcore introverts who would rather stay home with each other than be around anyone else. The only gift to get this special bestie is a fly silver keychain that says, "You had me at 'I hate people too.'" But It For Your Bestie

6 Best Friend Candle Etsy Best Friend Funny Candle $14.99 Subversive Housewife on Etsy Sometimes your BFF needs a reminder that they have the power to take over the world like a boss. Give your bestie a "Make Today Your Bitch" candle for their bathroom so they can get motivated every time they take a pee break. But It For Your BFF

7 Poop and Toilet Paper Friendship Keychain Etsy Poop and Toilet Paper Friendship Keychain $21.83 A Cupcake For You on Etsy Do you and your BFF go together like poop and toilet paper? Do you talk about poop as much as you talk about Gilmore Girls? For this special friendship, the only logical thing to get your bestie for Best Friends Day is a poop keychain that matches the toilet paper keychain you get for yourself. Buy It For Your Bestie