Bustle

13 'Game Of Thrones' Things Arya Super Fans Can Buy On Etsy

By
Courtesy of Etsy Sellers

The final season of Game of Thrones might the pinnacle of Arya Stark's journey. The culmination. The apex. The crowning point! If you want to take your GoT obsession to the next level, you're going to want these 13 things Arya super fans can buy on Etsy, because you don't already have enough GoT merchandise.

Without spoiling the excitement for anyone who's behind on the episodes, Arya proved to be the real MVP at the Battle of Winterfell. I don't mean to hate on Jon Snow or his lover-slash-relative Mother of Dragons (bend the knee!), but I do believe that Arya tops the list of the series' most badass characters. She's small and nimble and she'll also, you know, kill you in ways you could never imagine. Remember when the Hound made fun of the way she moves with a sword? Yeah, joke's on him.

Only time will tell Arya's fate on the show, but the creators can expect some *serious* hate mail if — for some sick, horrible, 100% wrong reason — they decide to kill her off.

But let's not worry about that right now. For now, let's look at 13 ways you can spend your hard-earned money on things that really matter. Here are 13 Arya-themed things you're definitely going to want in your life.

1. "A Girl Has No Name" Phone Case

HTC 10 Case Arya Stark

$14.99

Etsy

Remember when Jaqen H'ghar was like, "NBD, Arya, you just need to give up your identity"? Well, here's a phone case to celebrate that iconic moment. Sold by LoudUniverseCase.

2. Arya's Sword

Arya Stark Needle Game Of Thrones

$230.75

Etsy

One man once told Arya he was going to pick his teeth with her sword. She ended up killing him later on. 'Nuff said. Sold by NERDoSHOP.

3. Iron Coin Of The Faceless Man

Iron Coin of the Faceless Man

$14

Etsy

Everyone's going to treat you like a VIP once you flash this coin. Valar Morghulis. Sold by ShirePostMint.

4. License Plate Frame

Don't Make Me Add You To The List Arya Game Of Thrones Glossy Black License Plate Frame

$13.99

Etsy

That'll teach people to follow you too closely on the expressway. Sold by WickedRabbitStudio.

5. Soy Candle

Arya of Winterfell - Exotic Woods, Floral, & Musk Scented - Game of Thrones Inspired - Soy Wax Candle

$11

Etsy

When you're practicing your water dancing in the darkness of night, this candle will light the way. Sold by MysteriesOfMayhem.

6. Wall Decor

Game Of Thrones Poster

$5.86

$4.98

Etsy

She might be small, but she is mighty. Sold by KickAssArts.

7. Mini Figurine

40mm Arya Stark, Game Of Thrones Brass Miniature

$15.33

Etsy

You shall put it next to your bed and kiss it every night before you sleep. Sold by StudioXIIIModels.

8. Embroidery Pattern

Arya Stark Embroidery Pattern

$6.50

Etsy

Download this pattern and keep your hands busy while waiting for the next episode to air. Sold by TypecastLettering.

9. "Not Today" Phone Case

Game of Thrones - iPhone Case House Stark

$29.99

Etsy

What do we say to death? NOT TODAY. Sold by WOODGRAWshop.

10. Coffee Tumbler

Game Of Thrones Laser Etched Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$20

Etsy

A girl with no coffee is cranky indeed. Stay caffeinated, my friends. Sold by TheLaserPeople.

11. Wall Portrait

Arya Stark Fan Art

$4.62

Etsy

How have you gotten this far in life without this beautiful work of art gracing the walls of your home? Sold by Naizuillustrations.

12. Tote Bag

A Girl Has No Name Game Of Thrones Arya Stark Tote Bag

$17.65

Etsy

You're going to need something to hold all your library books and snacks, right? Sold by ChryseisCreations

13. Meat Pies Mug

Arya's Meat Pies Game of Thrones Black Mug 15oz

$15

Etsy

Let this be a lesson to everyone: Don't piss off Arya Stark. Sold by SpringbokCo.