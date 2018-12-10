13 Holiday Gift Ideas For Someone You Just Started Dating
Gift-giving around the holidays can be challenging. After all, it’s a fine line between giving the person something nice, but also useful. And if you're trying to figure out what to give someone you just started dating, you may be stumped: What’s the right gift? What’s too much?
Decluttr, a site that lets you sell your unwanted tech devices, surveyed 2,028 American consumers aged 18-65+ and found that the average person plans to spend $600 on holiday gifts this year. They also found that the average American spends 40 percent more on their significant other than is expected from their partners. However, if you use the “thought that counts” mentality, you certainly don’t have to go into debt buying presents.
"I advise my clients to get a gift that is thoughtful and personalized to some degree, to show the person that you care and are paying attention,” David Bennett, counselor and relationship expert with Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. He says you shouldn’t worry too much about money, and instead, focus more on getting them something that represents their interests and values.
Below, you’ll find gift ideas for the person you’ve recently started dating, and perhaps the items will inspire even more ideas, too.
1Wireless Charger
Who couldn't use a wireless charger?! Now, the person you're seeing doesn't have to worry about their phone battery dying, which may mean they'll contact you more, too (hint, hint)!
2Weighted Sleep Mask
3Puffy Travel Pillow And Tech Throw Travel Blanket
This throw blanket and pillow set makes an ideal gift, since winter's just about here and it's the perfect reason to cuddle. The blanket even has a foot pocket, so neither of you should be the least bit cold.
4Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug
This travel mug will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold ones cold. With winter here, it'll be perfect for them to "swig" from whether they're waiting for the train or taking a walk with you.
5Happy Socks
No matter if you get socks with Christmas designs or other patterns, Happy Socks will make them happy, so it'll be a win-win for you both.
6Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Sometimes, playing music or a podcast from your phone isn't loud enough, especially when you're on the go, so that's where this speaker comes in.
7Soy Candle
Candles are not only soothing, but also romantic, especially when they have names like "Midnight in Paris."
8Game Of Phones Scavenger Hunt
Although the overuse of phones sometimes breaks people apart, Game of Phones will bring you together as you follow the fun prompts from the deck of cards.
9Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
If you want to spice things up with someone you're seeing, this Sriracha to-go is perfect. It'll make an ideal addition to their lives — and keychain!
10Random Acts Of Kindness Kit
Gratitude and random acts of kindness have been proven to be good for you, and with this kit, you can both benefit — you can use it together as a date idea.
11Audible Gift Membership
This makes the perfect gift, especially if they've been meaning to "read" a new book. Now, they can listen to it instead, either on their work commute, while working out, you name it.
12iPhone Charger Sticker Faces Set
People cannot have enough phone chargers — they may misplace them or prefer to have multiple ones for different locations (like work, home, etc.). Not only are these chargers fun, but it probably won't be easy to lose them either.
13Personalized Dating Coupons
Coming up with date ideas can be challenging sometimes, but when you make these date coupons, you'll always have something to do.
As you can see from the above, there are plenty of gift options out there. “If you just started dating someone, the good news is, you haven’t given them a lot of presents yet, so the possibilities ... are endless,” NerdWallet's consumer savings expert, Courtney Jespersen tells Bustle.
She says that to make a gift more sentimental, personalize or engrave something. “If you’re not quite sure what the person you’re dating will like, you can’t go wrong with items everyone could benefit from, like a scarf, picture frame, or tech-related gadgets.”
Plus, you can always ask their friends or roommates for suggestions if you're totally unsure. But at the end of the day, it will be the thought that counts.