Mercury will be in retrograde motion from Jul. 26 to Aug. 19 — right smack in the middle of summer, threatening to stress us out of our happy place. But just because we're in a retrograde, doesn't mean our lives have to start going backward, too. There are plenty of ways to fight the effects of planetary motion, and spending a little bit of time preparing yourself for the potential issues that might arise will go a long way. So, that in mind, you'll want to know about a few items that will help you survive Mercury retrograde in summer 2018, because it might be a lot to handle on your own.

With a combination of soothing products, luxe touches, and distractions from your everyday complications, you'll be ready to greet all of the challenges that Mercury retrograde brings with strength and ease. Here I've put together a list of retrograde-busting products that will help you keep your head on straight during the next few weeks. There's nothing that Mercury retrograde will throw you that you can't handle, especially if you're staying well-rested, organized, tuned into yourself, and mentally sharp. Just hang in there, stay positive, and remember that we're all going through the same thing.

Crystals

Pratt Daddy Amethyst Points #1 Pratt Daddy Crystals Amethyst is known for it's calming effects. Wear this stone around your neck or keep it in your pocket so that you can refer to it when you need a little grounding. Simply running your fingers over the smooth stone is relaxing.

A Funny Book

"Calypso" By David Sedaris Amazon When you need to take a break from the havoc in your life, tune it all out with a hilarious audiobook. David Sedaris' writing has a knack for making you laugh even when you're not in a mood to.

A Backup Hard Drive

External Hard Drive Amazon Back up your computer and your phone to protect yourself from technological issues. If you prepare, you'll save yourself a lot of time and energy.

A Tile Tracker

Tile Mate Amazon If you tend to lose things during Mercury retrograde, you'll want to use a Tile Tracker during this time. All you have to do is attach it to something you might lose and track it via the accompanying app on your phone.

Soft Slippers

Pole & Swede Arka Suede Moxe Pole and Swede If Mercury retrograde has you feeling sore, uncomfortable, and on-edge, give yourself a break with a pair of uber-luxurious house slippers. These shoes will make you feel like you're walking on fluffy clouds, giving your mind and body a much needed touch of hygge.

A Silk Pillowcase

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon A little bit of luxury will make bed time feel a little bit more restful, especially when you're going to bed with an extra load of stress from the day on your shoulders. This pillow will help you feel just a bit more comfortable when you need it the most.

A White Noise Machine

Dreamegg Sound Machine Amazon Block out the noise, literally! If you have trouble sleeping during this time, get yourself a sound machine so that you can stop those obsessive thoughts before they even form. You'll drift off to sleep like a baby with this device in no time.

A Facial Steam

Mullein & Sparrow Botanical Face Steam Mullein & Sprarrow If all of the stress of Mercury retrograde is clogging your pores or dulling your complexion, open everything up with this fragrant, relaxing and nourishing facial steam.

A Silk Robe

Sunnyhu Women's Kimono Silk Robe Amazon Make it a retrograde habit to come home from work and slip into this robe. Once you're wearing the robe, you can slip into relaxation mode and leave the day behind you.

An Oil Diffuser

InnoGear Upgraded Wood Grain Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon If you're not into candles, an oil diffuser is a great way to get a nice fragrance wafting through your home, evenly throughout the day. Opt for a calming scent like lavender to help with the stress.

A Candle

Brooklinen Scented Candle Brooklinen Not only does a nice smelling candle make you feel good, but the sight of a soft flickering light can be calming. Find a candle scent that brings you to a happy place and light it every day of the retrograde.

A Roku

Roku Express Amazon When your life is too chaotic to take part in, check out with a some easy streaming. Binge watch your favorite shows, find new movies and enjoy taking a break from reality — you deserve it.

Bathsalts