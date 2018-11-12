When it comes to Christmas party wear, one's mind often drifts to thoughts of sumptuous reds and glittering greens. Cue a snap back to reality as you realise you're just not ready to enter that vibrant world just yet. Want to invest in a dress that will last for years to come? Stick to little black dresses for Christmas 2018.

Black doesn't have to equal drab and dreary, nor does it mean simple and unfussy. If you're the over the top type, you could opt for an all-over sequinned design or find a dress accessorised with beads or feathers. If you do prefer a straightforward style, choose a simple long-sleeved silhouette in a wintry fabric like velvet.

Seeing as the LBD has become a Christmas staple, you might find yourself overwhelmed with all the options out there. I've whittled down some of the very best on the high street, so you no longer have to spend hours scrolling. All styles have been catered for, including the flamboyant personalities, sensible people who look for warmth as a first priority, those who need an elegant dress for their work do, and those who just want to take inspiration from a Spice Girl. (No, I'm not talking about the one you think.)

Here are 13 statement and subtle little black dresses.

3 The Fanciest Frock LOVEDROBE Black Bardot Jacquard Dress £55.19 Yours Christmas is definitely the time to go cold shoulder. This pretty floral jacquard design is more than worth the rather decent price tag. Available in UK size 16 to 32. Buy now

4 Drama Time Dress With Gathered Ruffles £39.99 Zara You can always count on Zara to bring drama to an LBD. Available in UK size XS to XL; 6 to 16. Buy now

5 The Warm Way Sheego Jewel Detail Knitted Dress £59 Curvissa When it's cold outside, your best option is to go knitted. That way, you can still enjoy yourself without freezing to death. Available in UK size 18 to 32. Buy now

6 Luxe Lace Lace V-Neck Dress £34.99 H&M The badass attitude of this model will convince you to wear this lacy number with some stomping biker boots. Available in UK size 4 to 22. Buy now

8 A Statement Dress Black Beaded Dress £95 Simply Be The definition of a statement dress, this snazzy style features all-over embellishments and an elegant cut-out detail. Available in UK size 12 to 26. Buy now

9 An Effortless Look Beaded Velvet Dress £35.99 Mango Sometimes, simple is best. This tailored V-neck design will easily outlast any fashion fad. Available in UK size 6 to 12. Buy now

11 A Sophisticated Option Lola Jade Lace Dress £92 Navabi Both elegant and comfortable, this lacy style will be your saving grace every Christmas. Available in UK size 14 to 24. Buy now

13 Feather It Up Sheer Feather Trim Shift Dress £35 Missguided This dress is reminiscent of a super glam dressing gown and I love it. Available in UK size 6 to 14. Buy now