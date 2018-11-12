13 Little Black Dresses For Christmas 2018 That Bring The Party In The Best Way
When it comes to Christmas party wear, one's mind often drifts to thoughts of sumptuous reds and glittering greens. Cue a snap back to reality as you realise you're just not ready to enter that vibrant world just yet. Want to invest in a dress that will last for years to come? Stick to little black dresses for Christmas 2018.
Black doesn't have to equal drab and dreary, nor does it mean simple and unfussy. If you're the over the top type, you could opt for an all-over sequinned design or find a dress accessorised with beads or feathers. If you do prefer a straightforward style, choose a simple long-sleeved silhouette in a wintry fabric like velvet.
Seeing as the LBD has become a Christmas staple, you might find yourself overwhelmed with all the options out there. I've whittled down some of the very best on the high street, so you no longer have to spend hours scrolling. All styles have been catered for, including the flamboyant personalities, sensible people who look for warmth as a first priority, those who need an elegant dress for their work do, and those who just want to take inspiration from a Spice Girl. (No, I'm not talking about the one you think.)
Here are 13 statement and subtle little black dresses.
1A Velvet Dream
Plus Size Black Velvet Twist Front Mini Dress
£30
Nothing says Christmas quite like velvet. This asymmetric style is so much more than a standard long-sleeved LBD. Available in UK size 16 to 24.
2An Affordable Designer Look
Topshop x Halpern Velvet And Sequin Dress
£95
This striking LBD forms part of Topshop's collaboration with sequin extraordinaire Michael Halpern. This is as glam as it gets. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
3The Fanciest Frock
LOVEDROBE Black Bardot Jacquard Dress
£55.19
Christmas is definitely the time to go cold shoulder. This pretty floral jacquard design is more than worth the rather decent price tag. Available in UK size 16 to 32.
4Drama Time
£39.99
You can always count on Zara to bring drama to an LBD. Available in UK size XS to XL; 6 to 16.
5The Warm Way
Sheego Jewel Detail Knitted Dress
£59
When it's cold outside, your best option is to go knitted. That way, you can still enjoy yourself without freezing to death. Available in UK size 18 to 32.
6Luxe Lace
£34.99
The badass attitude of this model will convince you to wear this lacy number with some stomping biker boots. Available in UK size 4 to 22.
7Suited And Booted
£65
Thanks to this tuxedo dress, it's easy to suit up without donning a pair of trousers. Available in UK size 18 to 28.
8A Statement Dress
£95
The definition of a statement dress, this snazzy style features all-over embellishments and an elegant cut-out detail. Available in UK size 12 to 26.
9An Effortless Look
£35.99
Sometimes, simple is best. This tailored V-neck design will easily outlast any fashion fad. Available in UK size 6 to 12.
10The Glitzy Choice
£85
You didn't think I'd forget a full-on sequinned dress, did you? Wouldn't be Christmas without one. Available in UK size 6 to 16.
11A Sophisticated Option
£92
Both elegant and comfortable, this lacy style will be your saving grace every Christmas. Available in UK size 14 to 24.
12Go Sporty
FILA Heidi Black Velour Mini Dress
£50
Seeing as the Spice Girls are back in town, perhaps it's finally time to take a cue from Sporty Spice. Available in UK size XS to L; 6 to 16.
13Feather It Up
Sheer Feather Trim Shift Dress
£35
This dress is reminiscent of a super glam dressing gown and I love it. Available in UK size 6 to 14.
Just try not to blow your entire monthly salary.