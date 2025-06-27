Many millennial-approved styles can (and perhaps should) be left in the past. A few that come to mind are cage heels, peplums, and business casual at parties. One 2010s-era style, however, is making a comeback, and rightfully so: the Givenchy Antigona.

The French label’s then-creative director, Riccardo Tisci, introduced the bag in 2010 during the Fall/Winter 2011 collection, after seeing success from the Nightingale’s release. The rigid trapezoidal classic quickly became ubiquitous in the following years, seen slung on the arms of the buzziest A-listers and supermodels, like Kate Moss, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Now that Givenchy has welcomed a new creative lead in Sarah Burton, who included a fresh Antigona iteration in her debut collection for the brand in March, the millennial-approved bag is about to experience a renaissance.

The Givenchy Antigona’s Long History

Initially designed as a modern take on Givenchy’s Boston bag, Tisci’s creation was named after Antigone, a Greek mythology heroine whose name means “unbending.” Like its namesake, the design, too, was unyielding and sturdy.

While the O.G. was a medium-sized carryall, it’s been reimagined several times throughout the years in different sizes, shapes, and fabrications, especially with the changes in creative directors. Most notably, it went through a buttery transformation in 2020, when the Antigona Soft was introduced in a more pliable, relaxed calfskin. The style was launched by Clare Waight Keller during the Pre-Fall 2020 runway, and was eventually launched in men’s. After Keller left in 2020 and Matthew Williams took over, he also reimagined the bag by adding a monogrammed padlock (inspired by Paris’ love locks).

Now, Burton’s Givenchy reign is also marked by a new Antigona shape: east-west. And for her first Givenchy campaign, Burton even commissioned model Kaia Gerber to star in the Halina Reijn-photographed materials.

Givenchy

Celebs Love The Bag

After its launch, fashion’s chicest turned the bag into one of the must-have accessories of the decade. Supermodels like Kate Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Irina Shayk, among others, were all spotted rocking the bag with their off-duty looks, while celebs like Rihanna, Beyoncé, and the Kardashians were also spotted toting the arm candy.

1 / 3

Even style stars who weren’t the supernovae they are today, like Hailey Bieber (then-Baldwin), already added the carryall to their purse rotation.

Wait, The Antigona Costs How Much?!

Like a true it bag, the Antigona still possesses the allure it used to after having been on the market for 15 years — but it doesn’t come cheap. It’s available in six main shapes and sizes, namely: cube, micro, toy, mini, small, and medium. The mini, which is the most affordable, goes for $800, while the biggest size goes for $2,650. Special colorways or materials, however, can influence the price. They come in neutral leather hues as well as a few croc-effect and laminated leather styles.

The newer east-west iterations come in both a mini and a small, and are available in a few fun colorways, including a vivid cherry red and butter yellow, aka 2025’s color du jour. Though Gerber’s metallic gold bag in her campaign isn’t available to shop yet, it’s likely coming soon.

If you’ve been meaning to grab your own Antigona, there’s no better time than now.