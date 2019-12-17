These days, gift giving feels like a lost art. A well chosen gift demonstrates taste, good will, and how well someone knows you. That’s why store-bought gifts can feel at times so... done. After all, anyone can browse an e-commerce site to find a gift to wrap a bow around.

This holiday season, surprise those extra-special people on your list with the gift of an unforgettable shared experience. Through Hilton Honors — the award-winning hospitality loyalty program of the Hilton brand — members can use their Points to either bid on Experiences, or redeem for Experiences on the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform.

Activities accessed through the platform make for unique, memorable gifts such as exquisite hotel stays, spa treatments, and adventures for two. Talk about a great Holiday 'gram.

Pro tip for all of these Experiences: with a Hilton Honors American Express Credit Card, you can earn Bonus Points when you shop or travel this holiday season. New Card Members get complimentary Hilton Honors status and can earn Bonus Points that can be used towards one of the following adventure, music, culinary or sports Experiences.

And because these Experiences are ~bespoke~, we’ve curated a list of packages that are currently available through Hilton Honors for each kind of personality on your list. Join Hilton Honors today to unlock these benefits, and more.

Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer

Have someone on your list who's constantly posting social media shots of themselves scaling mountains or skydiving? The Hilton Honors Experiences Platform has plenty to offer.

Send them to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates for an adventure at Via Ferrata. Boasting the world’s longest zipline, the recipient and a guest can fly like birds over the mountainside and enjoy a climbing Experience at Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE. This package includes a two-night stay at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and chauffeured transportation.

For a more relaxed experience, consider a private helicopter ride around Amsterdam and a two-night stay at Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam. This ultra-luxurious package comes with round-trip transportation to the heliport in a Maybach, plus a picnic on the beach at the Wadden Sea.

If your loved one is into ancient history, send them to see one of the wonders of the world, the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt, on a camel ride. After a day of adventuring, two guests can unwind in a Deluxe Room at Conrad Cairo, and enjoy a one-hour massage treatment at the on-site health club.

For the friend who prefers underwater adventures, send them to swim with the dolphins in the Mexican Caribbean. This Experience is paired with a two-night stay at The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton, a gorgeous place to relax after time at the Dolphinaris.

Gifts for the Music Lover

Know that person on your list who's always up on the music charts? And sometimes, they can even predict what will chart months before it charts? They’ll go wild for the concert tickets and intimate artist connections – from rock to hip hop to VIP access – that the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform has to offer.

For the music super fan, you can bid on tickets to an Ultimate GRAMMY Awards® After Party to get access to one of the industry’s most legendary after parties. Talk about a memorable experience!

Gifts for the Aspiring Chef

If there’s a person in your life who always insists on hosting dinner at their place, this is a great time of year to give back! Best of all, all of these packages are for two, so you can share in the adventure and make memories you both will savor for a lifetime.

Treat them to an authentic Thai food cooking class in Phuket, Thailand led by master chefs from Thai Thai.

If French cuisine is more their style, hook them up with a Chef’s Table Experience at the Michelin-starred Gordon Ramsay au Trianon restaurant in Versailles, France, which comes with a personalized menu and tips from the executive chef. This Experience comes with a two-night stay at Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace Versailles, creating a glamorous escape of a lifetime.

If you’d prefer to stay stateside, treat a friend to a one-of-a kind food tour in New York City with TV host, author, and foodie Adam Richman. As the award-winning host of multiple food shows, and the author of Straight Up Tasty, Richman knows his way around the food scene, and you can’t do better than a private, guided tour through one of the food capitals of the world.

Gifts for the Gourmand

If you’re looking for a gift for the foodie who’s more about consuming than preparing, Hilton Honors has you covered.

Treat the food-lover in your life to a 16-course degustation menu at the Aürt Restaurant in Barcelona presented by Michelin-star chef Artur Martinez, which includes a wine pairing for two. The restaurant specializes in what it calls #lobbyfood, cuisine somewhere between informality and formal seriousness — a unique spin on dining that your guest will love.

For the mixologist in your life, help them take their cocktail game to the next level with a rooftop mixology master class in Athens, Greece. Led by bartenders at the Galaxy Restaurant & Bar at Hilton Athens, you’ll create your own cocktail followed by a table reservation.

And, last but not least, treat the wine connoisseur to a truly unforgettable Winemaker Experience in Algarve, Portugal. This package includes a private tour of Quinta dos Vales Wine State followed by a visit to the blending room, where you'll have the opportunity to create your own unique bottle of wine. A two-night stay in a Deluxe Room at Conrad Algarve and round-trip transportation to Quinta dos Vales are included, making this getaway as luxurious as it is easy to plan.

Gifts for the Sports Fan

Score major points with the sports fan in your life by treating them to one of the many incredible offerings on the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform.

The VIP cricket Experience at the Big Bash League in Australia is great for the cricket fan in your life. This Experience comes with VIP access for two and puts you right at the heart of the action, with incredible views directly behind the bowler's arm and exclusive entry to the Stars VIP Room.

If golf is more your speed, treat yourself and a guest to a round of golf at the prestigious Gullane Golf Course in Edinburgh, Scotland. This package includes a two-night stay at the at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh — The Caledonian, along with tea and whiskey tastings.

This list is just a taste of the many incredible Experiences that await you through Hilton Honors. Join Hilton Honors today to receive instant benefits including exclusive access, and browse the full list of packages available on the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform.

This article is sponsored by Hilton Honors.