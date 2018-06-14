13 Motivational Books By Women To Read If You Need A Little Bit Of Life Coaching

Ever had one of those moments where you feel like you really need to get your life together? Whether it's picking yourself up after a career fumble, working through a mental road block, having a hard time getting the most out of your online life or just lacking the general motivation and inspiration to make your life the best it can be, there are so many ways to fall into a trap of procrastination, negativity, and stagnation. Of course, this is the reason why life coaches exist. But what if you don't have the cash to take that course, or attend that conference? What do you do when you're looking for a mentor, but just haven't found them yet? Read more books!

Below are 13 books written by various women who are, in one way or another, experts in the field of actively working to live their best life. Speakers, writers, actors, online personalities, business owners — each of these women has been exactly where you are now, only to rise from their struggles, their negativity and their failures to build lives of success, inside and out. If you're looking to take your life to the next level in the last half of 2018 and beyond, let these women guide you on the path to greatness.

'Work Party: How to Create & Cultivate the Career of Your Dreams' By Jaclyn Johnson (Aug. 21) Jaclyn Johnson — the founder and CEO behind Create & Cultivate, an online platform and conference for millennial women in business — offers a rallying cry for a new generation of women who are redefining work on their own terms. Determined to bounce back after a massive blow in her early 20's, Jaclyn overhauled her life and a decade later sold a company, launched Create & Cultivate, and invested in multiple million-dollar projects. Work Party shows how she turned frustration into fuel — and how you can, too.

'Choose Wonder Over Worry: Move Beyond Fear And Doubt To Unlock Your Full Potential' by Amber Rae Choose Wonder Over Worry by Amber Rae is your official invitation to face your fears, navigate your discomfort, and rewrite the "worry myths" that keep you from moving forward with bravery and grace.

'This Is Me: Loving The Person You Are Today' by Chrissy Metz This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz uses lessons from her own fascinating, heart-wrenching and inspiring life story to offer practical advice on making your dreams come true and living your authentic life. This Is Me encourages you all to claim your rightful place in a world, find your own unique gifts, and pursue your dreams.

'The Year Of Yes: How To Dance It Out, Stand In The Sun, And Be Your Own Person' by Shonda Rhimes In Year of Yes, visionary producer Shonda Rhimes shares how her year of "saying yes" to everything changed her life in innumerable ways.

'In Conclusion, Don't Worry About It' by Lauren Graham Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham expands on the 2017 commencement speech she gave at her hometown Langley High in this miniature book. In her hilarious, relatable voice, Graham reminds you to be curious and compassionate, no matter where life takes you.

'How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life' by Lilly Singh YouTube star Lilly Singh shares her secrets to being a "bawse" — a person who exudes confidence, reaches goals, and smiles genuinely because they've fought through it all and made it out the other side. Using stories from her own life to illustrate her message, Lilly proves that there are no shortcuts to success.

'Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job, Kill It in Your Career, Rock Social Media' by Aliza Licht Aliza Licht, who became a Twitter phenomenon for her work as fashion's favorite PR girl, delivers personal and professional guidance for people just starting their careers and for people who are well on their way. With a particular emphasis on communicating and building your personal brand, this book will be your guide to the contemporary working world.

'Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing The Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant To Be' by Rachel Hollis Founder and CEO of Chic Media, Rachel Hollis shares tips for living your best life despite the messiness of your past and present. Speaking with insight and kindness, she helps women unpack the limiting mind-sets that keep them from moving forward.

'So Much I Want to Tell You: Letters to My Little Sister' by Anna Akana Following the death of her teen sister Kristina by suicide, YouTube star Anna Akana turned to comedy and videos to heal. In her book, she offers advice to young women on everything from self-care to money to sex to family to grief. This book is refreshingly straightforward about the realities of creating your dream life.

'Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear' by Elizabeth Gilbert With empathy and generosity, Elizabeth Gilbert offers potent insights into the mysterious nature of inspiration. She discusses the attitudes, approaches, and habits you need in order to live your most creative lives — and encourages you to uncover the "strange jewels" that are hidden within you.

'Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs And Mistakes Of An Accidental Activist' by Franchesca Ramsey Franchesca Ramsey knows a thing or two about the pitfalls of living your life on the internet, and she uses her hard-won wisdom in Well, That Escalated Quickly to help everyone with a social media account — whether you use it for work or on your down time or both — figure out how to navigate the choppy waters of the web without losing your sanity.

'How To Get Sh*t Done' by Erin Falconer Erin Falconer, editor-in-chief and co-owner of self-improvement site Pick the Brain, proves that sometimes it's OK to... do less. Packed with real-life advice, honest stories from Erin's successful career, and dozens of actionable resources, How to Get Sh*t Done reframes and reinvents the idea of "productivity."