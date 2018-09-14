Living alone certainly has its benefits. There's no one around to mess up your clean space — or clean up your messy space. You get sole control of the remote. You can sleep in the middle of the bed with all four limbs outstretched — a feeling that the English language still doesn't have a word to describe. Flying solo also means you have to prepare accordingly, though, and these 13 must-haves for people who live alone do just that.

Don't mistake being alone for being lonely, because the two are not the same. You haven't lived until you've lived alone. Imagine being able to cook breakfast at 10 a.m. after a lovely 15 minutes of picking your nose, and there's no one there to judge you. Sound too good to be true? It isn't. I know from experience.

However, it does have its drawbacks. What happens when you can't open that jar of pickles you wanted to eat for dinner? What are you going to do about that spider in the bathroom, since you're scared to go near it and moving isn't really an option at this point?

That's where these 13 items come in. Live alone, comfortably, in peace.

A Coffeemaker That Can Basically Read Your Mind

Isn't it amazing waking up to the smell of a hot cup of coffee? Just because you live alone doesn't mean you can't enjoy the luxury. This coffeemaker is as good as any roommate or significant other and will have a mug ready for you when you wake up. It also doesn't forget to pay its half of the rent or leave the toilet seat up. Bonus!

A Zipper Puller To Save The Day (And Your Outfit)

Science! Forget having to contort yourself into weird shapes trying to get in that little black dress and zip up the back. You're not a pretzel. This zipper puller thing makes it easier than ever to slip into your favorite ensemble — no help required.

Something To Help You Carry All The Groceries Inside

I like to play this game called One Trip Or It Stays In The Car. I don't even care if it's dairy. Fret no more, because these grocery bag handles make it easier to carry more of your groceries into the house at one time.

Mini Tool Set

We can't all be Bob Vila, but you don't need to be. Instead, keep the essentials on you with a mini tool set that includes must-haves like pliers, a wrench, a hammer, and those little thingies you attach to the end of a screwdriver. We should all have the proper tools to address basic repairs.

Programmable Light Switches So You're Never In The Dark

Who enjoys walking into a pitch black house? That would be... no one. Every scary movie comes to mind and you want to run back out to your car. Program your lights to turn on and off exactly when you want them to so you always feel safe and secure.

An Alarm System That Can Be Accessed From Your Home

Alarm systems used to be so expensive. Now, they're affordable *and* easy to set up. This one is painless to install and will send an alert to your phone when it detects that a door or window has been opened or motion has been detected.

This Jar Opener That's Stronger Than Any Human

Nothing is more frustrating than not being able to open a jar, and not having anyone around to give you a (stronger) hand. If you've tried prying the top off with a knife, running it under hot water, and — my personal favorite — slamming it against the counter purely out of anger, try this helpful gadget and call it a day.

A Cooler Way To Turn Lights On And Off

Personally, I think The Clapper is underrated. Did you know you can connect it to *two* appliances? Why aren't people talking about this more? Nothing is more aggravating then getting all cozy in bed and realizing you forgot to turn the light off. The Clapper lets you embrace your laziness and not have to get up again.

This Bug Sucker-Upper

Normally, I take out the vacuum to handle any bug situations, but this makes much more sense. No more heavy vacuums. No more bug spray. No more squishy, gross, nasty messes to clean up. Instead, use the BugZooka — which, coincidentally, might be the best name ever.