Last month may have been dominated by a whole lot of gloom, but that didn't stop Bustle Digital Group's Beauty Editors from leaning into June's new makeup, skin care, and wellness product launches with full force and excitement. While we were trying to figure out how to dress accordingly for all the erratic weather patterns, we were also busy swatching, smoothing on, and scrubbing off a plethora of new beauty goodies that landed on our desks in the month of June. And while there were many, only a handful of them stood out as favorites that we're happily adding to our regular beauty regimens. From hydrating gel moisturizers (care of Shiseido) to Charlotte Tilbury's red hot lipstick collection launch, this month's picks feature a bunch of goodies you'll want to take with you on vacation (but also keep on rotation for the rest of the year).

So, before you move on into July, check out 13 of Bustle, Elite Daily, and The Zoe Report beauty editors' favorite picks from everything that came out in June. We guarantee you'll find at least one (or five) things you'll want to add to your makeup, skin care, and nail routine right now.

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte

First up, my favorite products from June. I have never been a huge fan of matte liquid lipsticks. They always end up drying out my already parched lips and can oftentimes be a hassle to apply without a lip brush and a steady hand. But from the moment I put Clé de Peau Beauté's new Radiant Liquid Rouge lipstick on, I knew it was different from anything else I had tried. The pigmented, creamy formula goes on smooth and feels hydrating, unlike most other liquid lipsticks I own. While it might not last as long as other formulas, it leaves a more natural-looking finish — perfect for summer months ahead.

Olive & June Nail Polish in CNH

Before Olive & June launched its own nail polish line, I never painted my nails at home. I would sometimes attempt to and would fail miserably. But the polish's long-lasting, gel-like formula (paired with the brand's handy Poppy) makes painting your own nails at home 100 times more manageable. Olive & June launched a collection of summer polishes in June, including this beautiful blue hue I plan on wearing on repeat.

Cle Cosmetics Palo Santo Multi Cream

I've noticed that my skin has become much more sensitive as I've gotten older, specifically in the heat (aka all summer). This ultra-rich cream from LA-based CLE Cosmetics contains Palo Santo, which is soothing and contains anti-inflammatory properties. It's such a game-changer for all skin types, whether you suffer from eczema or you're just looking for something to moisturize your dry skin.

WASO Clear Mega-Hydrating Cream

Shiseido's new WASO collection was inspired by the holistic Japanese cuisine called Washoku, which focuses on harmony and balance. This hydrating cream made with whole carrot cells (which the brand claims to be high in water and nutrients) aims to keep your skin happy and balanced too, while also reducing the look of your pores.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipstick in Amazing Amal

The last thing Bustle's Executive Editor of Fashion and Beauty Kara McGrath needs is another red lipstick, but she's making room for one more. "I have so many red lipsticks at this point that I'm generally not on the lookout for a new one, but wow — am I glad I decided to give this new shade from Charlotte Tilbury a go. On my lips, it's the perfect, cool red for everyday, plus it's super long lasting without being drying," she shares.

Prima Night Magic

"This nighttime treatment from the new brand Prima has everything my skin loves — most importantly, prickly pear oil and hemp extract. I really like bringing it with me when I travel, since it can replace every step in my usual serum-moisturizer-oil nighttime routine," says McGrath.

Primera Clean Berry Lip Mask

"When I visited South Korea last fall, this brand was one of my favorite new discoveries. Now, it's finally coming to the U.S!," McGrath says. She loves most everything from Primera, but at the top of her list is this lip mask, which "has been especially great for the summer," she shares. "I love applying it at night after a day outside in the sun to help rehydrate the skin on my lips."

Dirty Lemon +aloe

This summer, you can find McGrath sipping on one of those trendy sour drinks, namely this one from Dirty Lemon. "Dirty Lemon — aka the lemonade brand you've seen every influencer drinking on their IG story — just launched their first seasonal flavor (+aloe) for the summer and it is truly scrumptious. Anything that encourages you to drink more water is going to be a good thing your skin, plus the brand's medical advisor, Dr. Laurie Brodsky, N.D., says that drinking aloe can have additional hydrating and healing benefits," she explains.

Sephora Collection Bright Skin Exfoliating Scrub

Theresa Massony, Elite Daily's Style Editor, "looooooves" to exfoliate, but because she has sensitive skin, most exfoliants and the chemicals in them can be irritating. "With 97% of its ingredients being natural, Sephora Collection's new Bright Skin Exfoliating Scrub is gentle and hydrating, but still allows me to slough off dead skin cells for a brighter complexion — no red splotchiness necessary," she says.

Glossier Brow Flick

This new brow product from Glossier did not get the stamp of approval from just one, but two different editors.

"I've always been a fan of Glossier Boy Brow, but due to over-plucking when I was younger, I have some sparse areas in my brows that a gel doesn't really help with. Glossier's new Brow Flick pen allows to me to fill in those spots with super fine, hair-like strokes, so I can still have a natural-looking, full brow, without caking on a pomade or having harsh lines with a regular pencil," Massony says.

Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor at The Zoe Report, completely agrees. "I am fiercely devoted to my Glossier Boy Brow, and I'm not shy about it. But the brand's new Brow Flick pen, which is meant to be used in tandem with my beloved pomade, has me rethinking things," she shares. Underwood finds Glossier's Boy Brow to be a little thick at times, which is why she loves how fine Brow Flick's applicator brush is. "The pen gives me the precision I crave, with thin, hair-like strokes that give me the arches of my pink bubble-wrapped dreams."

Black Radiance Color Perfect Highlighting Power

"As much as the beauty world has changed to become more inclusive in recent years, some products are still missing the mark: namely highlighters," says Kayla Greaves, Bustle's Fashion and Beauty Features Editor. According to Greaves, Black Radiance is showing the industry how it's done. "These four new shades from Black Radiance are not only affordable, but are made especially for people with deeper skin tones in mind. These products will give you a stunning glow, without leaving behind a white cast that doesn't always blend in with darker complexions," she says.

CoverGirl Easy Breezy Volumizing Brow Gel

Looking for an affordable, drugstore brow gel? CoverGirl has you covered. "As someone who is still suffering from early 2000s eyebrows, I was honestly shocked at how well this gel from CoverGirl worked. It gave me the bushy brows of my dreams by providing excellent, bold color as well as hold. And the tiny applicator brush makes it super easy to apply without making a mess," says Greaves.

Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick

Bustle's Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor Katie Dupere loves a good lip crayon, but finding one that's made with a good formula and comes in the right shade can be difficult. She recently found one that met her criteria and the best part? It's under $10. "I like something close to my lip color and a matte formula that won't leave me with a dry pout. Most of the time, I'm shelling out upwards of $20 for a lip product that fits the bill. Well, Maybelline just came out with an under $10 lip crayon that is simply perfection. The SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick in shade Lead The Way has staying power and enhances my lips while still looking natural. I haven't stopped wearing it since it debuted this month," says Dupere.