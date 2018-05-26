Bustle

13 Non-Toxic Sunscreens Under £35 Available In The UK So You Can Glow Responsibly

By Lauren Sharkey and Rebecca Fearn
Updated:
Shutterstock

Both medical experts and beauty brands have been promoting the importance of protecting your skin against the sun for some time. As much as you’d like to ignore it, the sun isn’t going away anytime soon — even in the UK — meaning you need to start incorporating SPF into your daily skincare routine. But with the majority of sunscreens proving to be bad for you and the environment, finding affordable non-toxic sunscreens can be a challenge, especially since stores like Boots and Superdrug have such limited options.

For years, chemical sunscreens have reigned. These work by absorbing radiation rather than pushing it away and often contain harsh ingredients that can cause allergic reactions and breakouts. They’re also bad for the planet with some chemicals causing serious damage to the oceans. Hawaii is set to ban the sale of sunscreen containing two chemicals, oxybenzone and octinoxate, which have been harming coral reefs for some time.

The alternative? Mineral sunscreens. Just as effective as their chemical counterparts, these naturally sourced formulas usually contain zinc oxide or titanium oxide. These act as a barrier over the top of the skin, deflecting the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. Once ridiculed for leaving a white chalky residue behind — I’m sure you’ve seen pictures of your parents on holiday in Spain with white noses — advancements in technology are spelling a new era; one in which the advantages of natural sunscreens are far outweighing old-school chemical formulations.

And while we may be in a lockdown right now, and not see the purpose for SPF, experts, such as Facialist and Skincare Expert Lisa Franklin, agree that you should still try and wear one when you’re on your daily outing, and even if you’re inside. "Glass effectively blocks UVB (the UV rays that cause sunburn), but about 75% of UVA penetrates glass," she explains. "UVA rays are the UV wavelength that lead to skin damage, ageing and can eventually lead to cancer. So, while you won’t get sunburn through glass, our skin is still very susceptible to damage." So if you’re sitting anywhere near a window inside, you’ll want to slather on some sun protection.

As for your daily walk, run, or cycle ride (if you’re taking them during daylight hours), you should also definitely be wearing SPF, even if it’s not sunny out. Up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate through clouds, so don’t be fooled if it looks dull out.

Choosing a mineral option should be considered while we’re all at home, too. While we may not be at the beach, there’s a potential for chemicals from sunscreen to go down the drain if you shower with them still on, meaning they can reach vulnerable eco-systems in different ways. With that said, here are 13 of the very best for all budgets.

1. Badger Organic Sunscreen

Badger Organic Sunscreen
£18.85
|
Amazon
All of Badger’s natural sunscreens utilise only one active ingredient: zinc oxide. This mineral is one of the only ingredients that can successfully block both UVA and UVB rays. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, this SPF 30 cream contains a base of organic plant oils and beeswax for extra moisturising. It’s safe for the environment and is resistant to water for up to 40 minutes.

2. Clinique Sunscreen Fluid

Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid for Face
£22
|
Feel Unique
Clinique’s mineral fluid can be applied to the face (there’s a separate body version) and promises no allergic reactions. Its oil-free SPF 50 formula gives a veil-like effect over the skin, protecting it from the sun’s harmful rays. Both lightweight and gentle, it’s a guaranteed winner come summer.

3. Jason Sunbrellas Sunblock

Jason Sunbrellas Family Natural Sunblock
£10.35
|
Feel Unique
Specifically formulated for the delicate skin of children, Jason’s SPF 45 is great if your skin easily flares up. The non-greasy cream contains a variety of natural enriching ingredients such as shea butter, green tea, and Vitamin E. It’s also free from nasty chemicals including the beauty industry’s favourite parabens and SLS.

4. Glossier Invisible Shield

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen
£20
|
Glossier
Beauty geeks will probably already have a drawer full of Glossier products. But you might have missed the company’s SPF 30 sunscreen offering. Particularly suited to those who hate the greasy feel of traditional sunscreen, this clear gel works for all skin tones, leaving no tinted residue behind. The gel is also filled with active microcapsules, which the brand describes as “little spheres packed with UVA/UVB filters.” Combine that with a mix of Vitamin E, Vitamin P, aloe leaf, and even broccoli, and you’ve got a powerful sunscreen that can easily be incorporated into your normal skincare routine.

5. Hurraw! Lip Balm

Hurraw! Tangerine Chamomile Lip Balm
£4.99
|
Look Fantastic
It’s easy to forget your lips when soaking up those rays, but they can burn too. Hurraw’s pint-sized SPF 15 balm has been formulated to be thicker than traditional lip sunscreens, meaning it’ll stay on for longer than just a few minutes. Featuring a mixture of moisturising oils, the tangerine-scented balm contains natural zinc oxide. Apply as often as you need to avoid cracking or burning.

6. Avène Spray

Avène Very High Protection Spray
£22.99
|
FeelUnique
Non-toxic products are few and far between on the British high street, but this option from Feel Unique is a winner. If you are prone to burning within a flash, you’ll want to look for a sunscreen that offers added protection. Avène’s SPF 50 spray puts up a natural barrier against a range of UVA and UVB rays. Its rich formula contains Avène Thermal Spring Water — which helps soothe — and an antioxidant called Pretocopheryl, which works to protect the skin from damaging free radicals. Irritating alcohol, parabens, and oils, however, have thankfully been left out.

7. M&S Sun Smart Lotion

Sun Smart Sensitive Moisture Protect Sun Lotion
£6.50
|
Marks & Spencer
Suitable for vegetarians, good old M&S’ soothing sun cream contains everything from sunflower oil and aloe to vitamin E. It’s free from alcohol and fragrances and is ideal for sensitive skin types. Considering the price, it’s also a bargain.

8. Babo Botanicals Sunscreen

Babo Botanics Clear Zinc Sunscreen
£11.99
|
Amazon
Again, this sunscreen lists the safe and effective zinc oxide as its main ingredient. It’s completely organic, steering clear of irritating chemicals and anything that cause an allergic reaction. Water resistant for up to 80 minutes, the non-greasy SPF 30 formula should work great on beach holidays.

9. Coola Mineral Liplux

Coola Mineral Liplux
£17
|
REVOLVE
You can never have too many lip balms — especially ones containing SPF. Coola’s nourishing SPF 30 balm is completely mineral-based with its organic creamy formula not only protecting lips from the harsh sun, but also providing moisturising and softening benefits. It comes in a range of three slightly tinted shades, adding a nice natural touch.

10. Ren Clean Screen

REN Clean Screen Mineral Sun Cream SPF 30
£32
|
John Lewis
A brilliant SPF for the face with an SPF 30, this is suitable for both life in the city, and days at the beach, thanks to its mineral nature. It's non-greasy with a luxurious texture, and has a mattifying finish which makes it perfect for use before makeup.

11. Caudalie Milky Sun Spray

Caudalie Milky Sun Spray SPF50
£21
|
Cult Beauty
Released last year as part of a brand new suncare line, this spray is completely non-toxic to marine life, and is also highly biodegradable. But don't be fooled; just because it's a mineral sunscreen, it won't leave any thick residue thanks to its super lightweight, easily absorbed texture. Oh, and it smells like holidays.

12. Green People Sun Lotion

Green People Scent-Free Sun Lotion SPF 30
£16
|
Green People
Green People were the original mineral sunscreen-makers, way back before other brands started to catch on to their importance. Their formula is scent-free, perfect for sensitive skin, and comes housed in plant-based packaging which is fully recyclable. Plus, it's under £20!

13. Drunk Elephant Daily Defence

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defence SPF 30
£29
|
Cult Beauty
Drunk Elephant has always been committed to avoiding certain 'suspicious' ingredients in their products, and this SPF steers clear of alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, SLS, essential oils, and fragrances or dyes. It's also non-toxic to marine life, so you can wear it year round, even on holiday.

This article was originally published on