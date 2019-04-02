Fact: Nothing is better than a classic PB&J sammie. Don't @ me. If you're a fan of the childhood (and... adulthood) favorite, you'll be thrilled to know that April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. Yes, it does exist! If you want to properly celebrate, I've thrown together a list of 13 Peanut Butter & Jelly-themed snacks you buy online. You can thank me later. Or now.

According to experts (me), the way you prefer your peanut butter and jelly sammich says a lot about who you are. If you like strawberry or grape jelly, you're traditional and sophisticated. But if you go with something like orange marmalade, well, let's just say I wouldn't want to cross you in a dark alley.

And then there's the peanut butter. Traditionally, we PB&J fans like it smooth and creamy, but there's a breed of human out there who likes crunchy peanut butter. They're a unique crowd, mysterious, only leaving their homes at night.

Don't even get me started on people who use a combination of peanut butter and Nutella. Are they reckless or brilliant... or recklessly brilliant? While you figure it out, I'll be over here eating my Nutella straight from the jar with a spoon.

However you like your PB&J, no one's judging you here. Celebrate the holiday with these 13 snacks.

2. Made in Nature Nutter & Jelly Organic Nut Butter Filled Figgy Pops Made in Nature Nutter & Jelly Organic Nut Butter Filled Figgy Pops $3.89 Thrive Market Craving something sweet? Figgy Pops have an outer fruit shell of cranberries, dates, and figs. Then they're filled with almond and cashew nut butter. Yes.

4. Peanut Butter & Jelly Coffee PB&J Coffee $19.99 Bones Coffee Company Enjoy a combination of grape jelly and creamy peanut butter swirling with smooth medium roast Arabica coffee.