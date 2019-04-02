13 Peanut Butter & Jelly Snacks You Can Buy Online To Celebrate National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day

Fact: Nothing is better than a classic PB&J sammie. Don't @ me. If you're a fan of the childhood (and... adulthood) favorite, you'll be thrilled to know that April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. Yes, it does exist! If you want to properly celebrate, I've thrown together a list of 13 Peanut Butter & Jelly-themed snacks you buy online. You can thank me later. Or now.

According to experts (me), the way you prefer your peanut butter and jelly sammich says a lot about who you are. If you like strawberry or grape jelly, you're traditional and sophisticated. But if you go with something like orange marmalade, well, let's just say I wouldn't want to cross you in a dark alley.

And then there's the peanut butter. Traditionally, we PB&J fans like it smooth and creamy, but there's a breed of human out there who likes crunchy peanut butter. They're a unique crowd, mysterious, only leaving their homes at night.

Don't even get me started on people who use a combination of peanut butter and Nutella. Are they reckless or brilliant... or recklessly brilliant? While you figure it out, I'll be over here eating my Nutella straight from the jar with a spoon.

However you like your PB&J, no one's judging you here. Celebrate the holiday with these 13 snacks.

1. Peanut Butter & Jelly Stuff'd Oat Bites

$4.99

Bobo's

This is all the best of the real sandwich, without the mess. They're perfectly sweet and savory, and you won't be able to put them down. I'll take 500 of them, please.

2. Made in Nature Nutter & Jelly Organic Nut Butter Filled Figgy Pops

$3.89

Thrive Market

Craving something sweet? Figgy Pops have an outer fruit shell of cranberries, dates, and figs. Then they're filled with almond and cashew nut butter. Yes.

3. Dylan's Peanut Butter & Jelly Candy Bar

$3.25

Dylan's Candy Bar

PB&J inside Belgian milk chocolate? This one's a no-brainer.

4. Peanut Butter & Jelly Coffee

$19.99

Bones Coffee Company

Enjoy a combination of grape jelly and creamy peanut butter swirling with smooth medium roast Arabica coffee.

5. Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly Popcorn

$6.39

Kernel Encore

It's like the real thing only much crunchier. Fair warning: once you start eating these, you won't be able to stop.

6. Mighty Muffin

$2.99

iHerb

Mix it with water, stir, and microwave. Boom — a fresh peanut butter and jelly muffin.

7. Flavored Sprinkles

$5

Etsy

Don't your cupcakes and ice cream deserve a little extra love? You can get these flavored sprinkles from Flinkles on Etsy.

8. Cupcake Jars

$14.95

Etsy

These jars are filled with layers of vanilla cake, peanut butter frosting, and either grape or strawberry jelly. Is this heaven or something? TheUglyBakery sells them on Etsy.

9. Peanut Butter and Jelly Cotton Candy

$4.95

Etsy

This cotton candy from Etsy seller ChocolateStorybook will take you back to your childhood days of visiting the county fair.

10. Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

$3.49

Fatty Sundays

Need a little midday pick-me-up? Try these pretzels covered in milk chocolate and peanuts with just a touch of raspberry.

11. Vodka

$31.99

City Wine Cellar

It smells more like peanuts but tastes more like raspberry. After a few sips, it'll probably go down like water. Please drink responsibly.

12. Soda

$2.99

Vat19

You may ask why. To that, I say... why not?

13. Extra ~Fancy~ Peanut Butter Spread

$5.99

The Vitamin Shoppe

If you still want to spread it on bread but want to spice things up a bit, try this combination of peanut butter, raspberry white fudge, and dark chocolate.