There’s something about autumn that makes me crave poetry. Maybe it’s residual, first day of school nostalgia; maybe it’s that pesky seasonal affective disorder creeping in and begging for the emotional immediacy of a well written stanza. Either way, there are few things I'd rather do on a tough day than sit in the sun and leaf through a poetry collection. If you, too, turn to poetry in difficult times, here are 13 poems for bad mental health days.

If it feels like poetry is suddenly, gloriously cool, you’re not imagining things. According to a study by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) released this summer, poetry is more popular than ever, thanks, at least in part, to social media. Poetry reading among 18-24 year olds has more than doubled over the last five years, according to the NEA’s 2017 Survey of Public Participation in the Arts, from 8.2 percent in 2012 to 17.5 percent in 2017. Americans as a whole are reading the most poetry since the study was established more than 15 years ago.

Poetry has become a coping mechanism for millennials, a way of articulating complicated feelings. And even if you're not the one writing the poetry, you can still hold the words to wallow in, to work through and overcome some of your darker moments.

'Diving Into the Wreck' by Adrienne Rich Giphy "I came to explore the wreck. The words are purposes. The words are maps. I came to see the damage that was done and the treasures that prevail."

'Perennials' by Maggie Smith Giphy "Let us praise the girl who lives in what they call a transitional neighborhood— another way of saying not dead?"

'Ongoing' by Jenny Xie Giphy "Never mind the distances traveled, the companion she made of herself. The threadbare twenties not to be underestimated. A wild depression that ripped from January into April. And still she sprouts an appetite."

'For women who are difficult to love' by Warsan Shire Giphy "you can't make homes out of human beings someone should have already told you that and if he wants to leave then let him leave you are terrifying and strange and beautiful something not everyone knows how to love."

'natural' by Nayyirah Waheed Giphy "expect sadness like you expect rain. both cleanse you. - natural"

'what love isn't' by Yrsa Daley-Ward Giphy "it is weight it is weight and it is too heavy to feel good sometimes. It is discomfort - it is not what the films say. Only songs get it right"

'Hope is a thing with feathers' Emily Dickinson Giphy '"Hope' is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all -"

'To Prisoners' by Gwendolyn Brooks Giphy "I call for you cultivation of strength in the dark. Dark gardening in the vertigo cold. in the hot paralysis. Under the wolves and coyotes of particular silences. Where it is dry. Where it is dry."

'A House Called Tomorrow' by Alberto Rios Giphy "You are not fifteen, or twelve, or seventeen—You are a hundred wild centuries And fifteen, bringing with you In every breath and in every step Everyone who has come before you, All the yous that you have been"

'An Old Story' by Tracy K. Smith Giphy "Then animals long believed gone crept down From trees. We took new stock of one another. We wept to be reminded of such color."

'The Summer Day' by Mary Oliver Giphy "Tell me, what else should I have done? Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon? Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"