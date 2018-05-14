Your morning routine can make an enormous impact on how you feel for the rest of the day. For me, one of the best thing's I've ever done for my morning is sign up for the Academy of American Poets's Poem-a-Day email. Now, every morning a poem lands in my inbox, so I can start my day with a little inspiration. I've found that reading a poem in the morning allows me to take a moment to center myself and helps me approach the day with a better attitude.

I used to start my morning off by reading the news, which can be super depressing and nerve-wracking. By starting off with poetry instead, I come into the morning feeling so much more refreshed and in-control. And as I move throughout my day, having a new poem to turn over in my mind has helped me get through even the most hectic mornings feeling more energized.

Plus, adding a poem into your morning routine is super easy. Even if you're super busy, it only takes a few seconds to read a poem, and it will make a huge difference.

Reading a poem in the morning feels like giving a gift to yourself. So here are 13 lovely poems to take in when you first wake up.

"February on another coast is April here. Astrology is months: you are February, or are you June, and who is December? Who is books read in spring, wingspan between midnight and mourning." Click here to read.

"[...] it is okay to watch the birds in the ficus tree clutter the branches each season leave their waste and let your hands be hands and the wings be wings." Click here to read.

"It is not a state of mind or a kind of doubt or a good or bad habit or a flower of any color. It will not be available to answer questions. The perfect poem is light as dust on a bat's wing, lonely as a single flea." Click here to read.

"Let the water take you in So your neck is just a stalk, the head Let everything go away You are a person Be a person Become a person again." Click here to read.

"You can get there from here, though there's no going home. Everywhere you go will be somewhere you've never been." Click here to read.

"The figs we ate wrapped in bacon. The gelato we consumed greedily: coconut milk, clove, fresh pear. How we'd dump hot espresso on it just to watch it melt, licking our spoons clean." Click here to read.

"Don't you want to believe it? Don't you want to lift my shirt and see the huge beating genius machine that thinks, no, it knows, it's going to come in first." Click here to read.

"But why the last? I ask. Why not live each day as if it were the first— all raw astonishment, Eve rubbing her eyes awake that first morning,the sun coming up like an ingénue in the east?" Click here to read.

"Of course I regret it. I mean there I was under umbrellas of fruit so red they had to be borne of Summer, and no other season. Flip-flops and fishhooks. Ice cubes made of lemonade and sprigs of mint to slip in blue glasses of tea. I was dusty, my ponytail all askew and the tips of my fingers ran, of course, red" Click here to read.

"The first lily of June opens its red mouth. All over the sand road where we walk multiflora rose climbs trees cascading white or pink blossoms, simple, intense the scene drifting like colored mist." Click here to read.

"If my fingers could twang the guitar as before they would not be what they are and neither would I." Click here to read.

"Life has loveliness to sell, All beautiful and splendid things, Blue waves whitened on a cliff, Soaring fire that sways and sings, And children's faces looking up Holding wonder in a cup." Click here to read.