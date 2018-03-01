It may have taken years for some fans to come to terms with this, but let's just be real: Marissa and Ryan were never meant to be together on The O.C.. Marissa wasn't his soulmate; in fact, there are many reasons why Taylor was Ryan's true soulmate on The O.C. Ryan Atwood and Taylor Townsend were complete opposites, and their relationship only spanned 10 or so episodes, but their love was as real as Seth's obsession with Death Cab for Cutie. And they totally belong together forever.

Ryan and Taylor are nowhere near the most beloved couple on The O.C. They're no Seth and Summer, with their countless spats and childhood crushes. Nor are they Ryan and Marissa, a volatile teenage love story for the ages. And, sure, some fans never forgave Taylor for taking Marissa's place in the show after the latter's unexpected death (RIP Marissa Cooper). But, revisiting the series, it's obvious that Marissa and Ryan, while a great teenage love, would never have worked past the age of 18.

Taylor and Ryan, on the other hand, began their relationship as adults, outside the oppressive walls of the Harbor School. They started slow, had plenty of successful dates that didn't involve anybody shoplifting or overdoses in back alleys, and they were able to communicate with each other to get past their issues. Aside from Sandy and Kirsten, Ryan and Taylor have one of the most mature relationships on The O.C., and these 13 reasons Taylor was Ryan's soulmate show why.

1 They Love Each Other boomthatscute-blog/tumblr Love is one of the most important things to have in a relationship, if not the most important thing. And, despite his hesitancy to commit, Ryan does love Taylor, and Taylor definitely loves Ryan.

2 Taylor Appreciates Ryan's Funny Side ocgifs/tumblr From Seasons 1-3 of The O.C. not one character ever accuses Ryan Atwood of being funny. But that all changes when Taylor falls for him in Season 4. She sees a side of him that nobody else has, and gives him room to grow beyond his role as "the broody one."

3 She Makes Him Laugh camillesengelsons/tumblr Not only does Taylor think Ryan is funny, but she also makes him laugh, a rare feat for any character on The O.C. When Ryan is with Taylor, he's more carefree than fans have ever seen him.

4 Once She Loves You, She'll Never Let Go t-h-e-o-c-blog/tumblr Taylor Townsend may have some unorthodox views on love, but once she falls in love with someone, she's in it for the long haul. Be it lovers or friends, Taylor is exceptionally loyal to those she chooses to keep close to her, especially Ryan.

5 She's A Fun Drunk ocgifs/tumblr Ryan is always so serious on The O.C., always taking care of the people around him, including his mother and high school girlfriend. Taylor, however, is someone he can let loose with. Sure, she tries to get him drunk so that he will tell her he loves her, but whatever works.

6 She's Determined ocgifs/tumblr Taylor has a freakish ability to focus, and once she sets her mind to something, she won't stop until she's achieved it. Ryan can sometimes need a push to go after things he wants, which makes Taylor the perfect motivator.

7 She's An Excellent Conversationalist briannaefraser/tumblr Ryan's not a big fan of talking. In fact, he's pretty famous for his non-verbal skills. Taylor, on the other hand, can talk up a storm without losing her breath, making social situations 100 percent easier for the pair. Opposites attract for a reason.

8 She Brings Out Ryan's Romantic Side nakedtile/tumblr When he's with Taylor, Ryan becomes the romantic heartthrob she wants him to be, and it's kind of adorable.

9 She's A Great Friend Giphy Being a good soulmate isn't all about one relationship, it's about being a good person all around, and Taylor has got that covered. She's smart, empathetic, understanding, and loyal. Her friendship with Summer proves she'd do just about anything for her girlfriends, and that's a pretty great quality in a soulmate.

10 She's Self-Aware (Enough) Giphy Taylor can have her delusional moments, but she's self aware enough to know that she was a terror in high school, and that's really all you can ever ask of somebody.

11 She Can Read Ryan's Mind theocgifs/tumblr Taylor has a talent for knowing exactly what Ryan is thinking at all times, which is good considering he's not great at expressing his feelings. It also shows that she's empathetic and cares about him enough to actively think about his wants and needs, even when he doesn't say them out loud.

12 She Pushes Ryan Outside His Comfort Zone taylortownsend/tumblr Let's be honest: Season 1 Ryan Atwood would never write a poem, let alone get up in front of a crowd of strangers to read it. But, somehow, he does all of that for Taylor. She pushes him outside his comfort zone in a way his previous girlfriends never did, and it's what helps him mature in the final season.