If Gilmore Girls holds any record in the TV Hall of Fame, it has to be the number of pop culture references it managed to reference per episode. Pick any hour of the show, and you will find at least 15 pop culture references easily, while 15 more will likely go over your head. One of the main sources of pop culture inspiration for Gilmore Girls was, of course, music. From the very first episode of the series, Lorelai, Rory, and Rory's BFF Lane all share an eclectic love of music — rock, folk, pop, blues, they listen to it all. And that includes these 13 songs that will make you think of Gilmore Girls and allow you to pretend you're dancing with Lane, Rory, and Lorelai in Stars Hollow.

As much as Lane, Rory, and Lorelai talked about music, they didn't listen to it too often on screen (Gilmore Girls is a television show, not a musical), but their musical tastes were always reflected in the show's soundtrack. Whether it was The Shins or The White Stripes or PJ Harvey, the music playing in the background while Lorelai and Rory were getting dinner at Luke's or walking around the town square could just as easily been playing in Rory's boombox or portable CD player (the early '00s were a trip). In fact, once she learned how to burn CDs, I bet Rory Gilmore herself made a mix CD with these exact 13 songs that will undoubtedly bring Gilmore Girls to mind.

1 "Where You Lead" — Carole King It is impossible to listen to the iconic Gilmore Girls' theme song from musical genius Carole King without seeing the opening credits of the show play in your mind's eye. Simply impossible.

2 "The Man Who Sold the World" — David Bowie It's established pretty early on that Lane, Rory, and Lorelai all love David Bowie, but this song will probably make fans think of Lane the most because it plays during her first ever kiss with Dave. "Bible Kiss Bible."

3 "O'Oh" — Yoko Ono Yoko Ono's "O'Oh" plays when Rory skips school to visit Jess in New York. And the song will cause any self-respecting member of Team Jess to feel their hearts aflutter.

4 "One Line" — PJ Harvey Team Dean fans will probably be a bit more receptive to PJ Harvey's "One Line," the song that plays when Rory tells Dean that she loves him. It's a song she probably would have gotten to see performed live had she actually fallen for Tristan's charm.

5 "Fell In Love With A Girl" — The White Stripes One look at Hep Alien and you can tell that The White Stripes are one of their main inspirations. Proof pudding: "Fell in Love with a Girl" is the first song they sing at their very first gig for Kyle's house party.

6 "So Says I" — The Shins The Shins actually appeared in an episode of Gilmore Girls and performed "So Says I," providing an oddly compelling soundtrack for Paris and Rory's one and only kiss on Spring Break.

7 "Then She Appeared" — XTC One might not think that a kiss outside of a gas station would be all that romantic, but thanks to XTC's "Then She Appeared," Rory and Jess' first kiss as a couple made all fans swoon.

8 "Walkin' After Midnight" — Patsy Cline In one of the earliest displays of his talent, Kirk sings Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" alone at the piano at Sookie's wedding. The song will never be the same.

9 "Walk Like An Egyptian" — The Bangles Lorelai took Rory and Paris to a Bangles concert — yes, the Bangles did appear on the show, and from the second they start "Walk Like an Egyptian," you know it's going down.

10 "Reflecting Light" — Sam Phillips If you rooted for Luke and Lorelai (and, really, who didn't?) then you'll recognize "Reflecting Light" by Sam Phillips as the song the couple dances to at Luke's sister's wedding.

11 "Moon River" — Audrey Hepburn Another wedding dance song, "Moon River" plays when Rory and Logan dance at her grandparents' vow renewal. Even if you weren't the biggest Team Logan fan, you have to admit, the song was pretty perfect for the duo.

12 "Get The Party Started" — Pink Pink isn't necessarily the artist one might associate with Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, but Paris Gellar is another story after she performed an elaborate dance to "Get the Party Started" with Doyle in Season 7.