13 Straw Handbags That Will Instantly Transport You To The Beach

While you might be a big believer in seasonless style, wearing sundresses straight through Fall and knit sweaters well into the Summer months, there is one bag style that's more warm-weather friendly than most. When you look at a straw handbag, it instantly transports you to some far away beach in your mind. Whether the south of France, Amalfi coast, or a quick jaunt to the beaches of the Hamptons, a natural woven handbag is just the thing to make any outfit feel like summer.

From grosgrain trimmed to gingham lined, it’s a timeless classic — but this season ushers in a modern and structured twist on your favorite leather and suede silhouettes. This summer, opt for a slightly more malleable straw, or even a structured wicker or raffia style, but make sure to have a perfect garden-ready tote on hand as the temperature begins to rise.

Ahead, find 13 of the best for the season. Shop them all now. After all…they’re not going to last very long.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

J.McLaughlin Winnie Wicker Crossbody $178 | J.McLaughlin See more at J.McLaughlin The sleek Vachetta leather makes this structured bag stand out.

Rafe Ann Rattan Tote $395 | Aerin See more at Aerin If your favorite picnic basket was a handbag, it'd look like this mini woven tote. The blue and white stripe bow adds the perfect touch.

Poolside Bags Beach Tote $175 | Shopbop See more at Shopbop This popular brand is the ultimate Instagram bait — especially if you get your straw bag inscribed with one of their clever messages.

Gucci Wicker Small Bucket Shoulder Bag $3,200 | Gucci See more at Gucci Splurge on a vintage-inspired bucket bag with cognac leather trim and that iconic metal double G logo.

Pamela Munson The Charlotte Clutch $195 | Shopbop See more at Shopbop The clutch shape and pink ribbon adds a charming, sophisticated feel to the traditional straw bag style.

Tory Burch Perry Straw Mini Tote $221 | Farfetch See more at Farfetch This mini tote features woven natural and brown straw, leather detailing, and a printed inside lining that conjures up long summer days on the pier.

Dragon Diffusion Myra Tote $325 | Shopbop See more at shopbop The woven buffalo leather and removable checkered print pouch will make this bag a favorite in your summer wardrobe.

Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote $450 | Net-a-Porter See more at Net-a-Porter This raffia bag from popular brand Loewe will be all over your Instagram feed this summer. And with its luxe tan leather trim and embossed logo, are you really surprised?

& Other Stories Woven Straw Bucket Bag $79 | & Other Stories See more at & Other Stories The braided tassel shoulder strap adds a romantic flair to this roomy bucket bag.

Bambien Sofia Rattan Shoulder Bag $220 | Madewell See more at Madewell This classic flap style doubles as a clutch. And 10 percent of the proceeds go to Nest, a nonprofit committed to helping global hand workers.

Cesta Collective Striped Leather-Trimmed Sisal Shoulder Bag $450 | Moda Operandi See more at Moda Operandi For a sustainably-sourced option, consider this min bag made from organic vegetable-dyed sisal straw.