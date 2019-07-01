My favorite snacking past times include me, a couch, and a box of Joe Joe's Sandwich Cookies. These signature Trader Joe's cookies are a staple in any home and they're so beloved they rarely make it to any designated cookie jar. The grocer has a knack for confections which is evidenced in the assortment of cookies you can only get at Trader Joe's. Next time you're looking for some quality couch snack time, take a stroll down the cookie aisle at TJ's.

While you might recognize classic cookies reimagined at Trader Joe's, the grocer makes them their own. Madeleine cookies get a pumpkin spice twist. Stroopwafels are shrunk to mini versions of themselves and sandwich ice cream saucers. Cookies are shaped into an oblong version of themselves for optimal milk dunking access. Trader Joe's, essentially, builds upon a strong foundation of baked goods and makes them — dare I say — better.

When it comes to cookies it's all about the bite. Some prefer crunchy while others lean towards a bit of a chew. Wafer cookies come out of left field with a flakey, crisp bite. All of them maintain a high rate of satisfaction. Involve chocolate, lemon zest, marshmallows or any other mix in and cookies are tough to beat. And a box of them is easy to eat.

You can find the same cookies just about anywhere. From the gas station to the grocery store. But when it comes to Joe's Joes and Key Lime Tea Cookies, there's only one grocer to stock up at: Trader Joe's.

Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's Peanut butter and chocolate are just as harmonious as peanut butter and its other partner, jelly. Nuts and chocolate just get each other. Combine the two ingredients in a soft, chewy cookie and you'll taste what it's like to bite into a cloud. A box of Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies can only be found at Trader Joe's. Pick them up when you don't feel like baking your own.

Benne Wafer Cookies Trader Joe's According to Trader Joe's description, "Benne (pronounced bennie) is an heirloom variety of sesame seeds." Predominately used as cooking oil, Trader Joe's supplier incorporates benne into wheat flour for a wafer cookie that's toasted to a sweet and nutty perfection.

Organic Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's Sure, you can pick up a chocolate chip cookie just about anywhere. You can bake your own to your distinct satisfaction. But there's one place to get miniature Organic Chocolate Chip Cookies that will perfectly ornament your ice cream sundae: Trader Joe's.

Organic Vanilla Wafer Cookies Trader Joe's Some may describe instances "vanilla" like it's a bad thing. I beg to differ. Vanilla is versatile and that couldn't be more accurate with Trader Joe's Organic Vanilla Wafer Cookies. Enjoy them solo or turn the cookies in a shortcake. They're light, they crumble, they're sweet, and most importantly, they optimize opportunities for dessert when you keep them stocked in your pantry.

Joe-Joe's Slims Trader Joe's Does it get any better than lounging with Joe-Joe's? Maybe, depending upon your tastes. But for me it does not. Joe-Joe's are what anchors me to Trader Joe's. It's the only place you can get them and their crunchier version, Joe-Joe's Slims, which are equally worthy of total box annihilation in a single sitting.

Chocolate Covered Wafer Cookie Trader Joe's Don't call it a Kit Kat. This Chocolate Covered Wafer Cookie is based upon the Polish mazurka wafers. "Typically layered with a sweet, fudge-like cream [they're] enjoyed with coffee or tea," Trader Joe's description reads. Enjoy them on the go or straight after check out.

Hot Cocoa Dunkers Trader Joe's Have you ever wished that you had the cookie form of hot chocolate to dip into your liquid form of hot chocolate? Great. Head to Trader Joe's. Hot Cocoa Dunkers are unique to the grocer and are made with real cocoa and dipped in a fudgy chocolate. They're completed by mini marshmallows mixed in. You won't be able to pass a container of these — or any other Dunker variation — without convincing yourself that you need to bring three home.

Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies Trader Joe's You've likely heard of Madeleine cookies. But have you had them when they're given the Spiced Pumpkin treatment? Perhaps not. You won't find these at your neighborhood bakery and Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies from Trader Joe's are a must try once PSL season hits. Put on your favorite flannel and enjoy a brisk walk to Trader Joe's the second the first green leaf rusts to orange.

Neapolitan Joe-Joe's Trader Joe's Have I confessed my love for Trader Joe's Joe-Joe's? Oh, I have? Sorry, not sorry, I can discuss these cookies ad nauseam. All day. Try me. I mean, they keep on reinventing themselves! Case and point: the Neapolitan Joe-Joe's. Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry are a triple threat when stacked upon each other and ice cream doesn't stand a chance in the presence of their layered crunch. You won't find these stocked anywhere but Trader Joe's.

Key Lime Tea Cookies Trader Joe's It's difficult to find Key Lime anything worth drooling over outside of Florida. But then there are these Key Lime Tea Cookies from Trader Joe's available nationwide. The airy shortbread cookies are given a tart treatment courtesy of the Key Lime and are polished off with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. To capture that Key Lime essence, all you have to do is travel to Trader Joe's.

Mini Meyer Lemon Flavored Biscotti Trader Joe's Some may see biscotti as a biscuit while others may categorize it as a cookie. However you label these Mini Meyer Lemon Flavored Biscotti they can be enjoyed as you wish. As a dunker into tea and coffee or simply as a snack between sips of lemonade. Plus they're complete with a ribbon of frosting, which sounds pretty cookie to me.

Mini Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches Trader Joe's Stroopwafels are thin waffle cookies sandwiching a caramel syrup center from Holland. Ask anyone, they're lick-your-lips delicious. Trader Joe's has taken this Dutch confection and broadened the filling horizons with ice cream. The Mini Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches are from Trader Joe's. Ask anyone, they're must-get-two-boxes-every-time good.