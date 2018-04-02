Trader Joe's is pretty much a haven for tasty food and feel-good vibes all around. What millennial hasn't felt a little more fulfilled after they leave with a bag full of tasty snacks and easy meals?

The post-dindin treats can also be a real treat. There's quite a few unusual desserts you can only get at Trader Joe's. More than a few, to be honest. Many of these are twists on classics that the ordinary mind honestly could not have thought of on its own, so thank the very smart creators and packagers of TJ's for their brilliance. Depending on what mood you're in, you can try concoctions that emphasize chocolate or pumpkin or even sweet potato. Whatever your taste buds are craving, there's likely a Joe's product that can suit your fancy.

I mean, is it really surprising that TJ's is the greatest? (Unabashed fan here.) This is, after all, the grocery store that gave us Cookie Butter, a dessert so iconic that it somehow went viral among TJ insiders before even gracing the internet. If that doesn't inspire you to #trust whatever it is that Trader Joe's has cooking in the dessert department, nothing will.

Odds are if you're a fan of old Joe, you know about a lot of these desserts already — but read on to fully appreciate the magnitude of their unusual and ridiculously delicious desserts below.

Sumatra Coffee Brownies Trader Joe's Sumatra Coffee Brownies, $2.99, Trader Joe's These brownies have ground Sumatra coffee beans visible on top and coffee extract. If you want to feel extra caffeinated and get a sugar rush, buy one (or more) of these bags of four.

Egg Nog Yogurt Trader Joe's Egg Nog Yogurt, $1, Trader Joe's This seasonal twist on a Christmas classic is sure to give your evening or your morning some extra oomph. The tart whole milk Greek yogurt also has an egg nog base of real egg yolks and nutmeg spice. Indulge the creamy texture and let the good vibes flow.

Coffee Mochi Trader Joe's Coffee Mochi, $3.49, Trader Joe's You can get six of these scrumptious treats in one box. The mocha center is from mocha sauce mixed with a scoop of coconut milk-based coffee ice cream. The outer mochi shell is the classic Asian delicacy of a soft, chewy rice wrapper. Yum much?

Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars Trader Joe's Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars, $1.99, Trader Joe's Five are included in this delightful box. Cold brew coffee blends with cream, milk, and sugar until it becomes like a "well-crafted latte from your neighborhood coffee house. Frozen. On a stick," according to Trader Joe's website.

Marbled Mint Crunch Chocolate Bar Trader Joe's Marbled Mint Crunch Chocolate Bar, $1.99, Trader Joe's This Irish bar (yep, it's crafted in Ireland) is dark and white chocolate combined with mint flavoring and cocoa cookie biscuits. Find it in the candy section when you're craving something a little different — which Trader Joe's always remembers to deliver!

Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks, $2.99, Trader Joe's Most of us know and love chocolate-covered strawberries, but I think this might be a bit more unconventional. The sticks of orange juice concentrate-flavored jelly are "soft, but not all that gooey," according to Trader Joe's website, which is enough convincing for me to sink my teeth into them.

Cannelés de Bordeaux Trader Joe's Cannelés de Bordeaux, $3.99, Trader Joe's These French pastries originated from the southwestern city Bordeaux, and their biggest selling point is probably their chewy, caramelized bready crust. Add a vanilla custard-textured inside and the aesthetic ridges, and you'll almost be too busy weeping in delight to actually eat them (almost).

Matcha Joe-Joe's Trader Joe's Matcha Joe-Joe's, $2.99, Trader Joe's Who needs Dunkaroos (OK, maybe we still do a little but still) when you have Matcha Joe-Joe's? This delicious contraption fills two vanilla biscuit cookies with a sweet Matcha green tea crème. It's literally the definition of "bittersweet."

Chocolate Babka Trader Joe's Chocolate Babka, $4.99, Trader Joe's I don't know about you, but I definitely did a double take when I saw how loaded with chocolate this babka was. Its origins are rooted in Eastern European Jewish traditions, and its modern iteration incorporates a swirly chocolate filling inside a cake-like loaf.

Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls Trader Joe's Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls, $2.99, Trader Joe's This is a ~sweet~ Thai take on the traditional Asian appetizer. Many spring rolls are vegetable or meat-filled. But combine your favorite fruit with some coconut milk-infused sticky rice and you have yourself the perfect palate cleanser post-meal. Bake these in the oven for about 10 minutes first.

Sweet Potato Ribbons Trader Joe's Sweet Potato Ribbons, $2.99, Trader Joe's These are bite-sized for the perfect snack, and according to Trader Joe's website, you can make them in a variety of ways. If you feel so inclined, toss these ribbons into the oven with browned butter and some cinnamon-sugar until they're crispy. Then they'll be the perfect dessert complement to any of your other homemade meals.

Mango Sorbet Bon-Bons Trader Joe's Mango Sorbet Bon-Bons, $3.99, Trader Joe's The ice cream filling in these bon bons has been subbed out for mango sorbet. Stuff them in the freezer for maximal goodness — that way, the delicious chocolate outer shell won't melt too. Enjoy this set of 12 wisely.