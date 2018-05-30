13 Useful Father’s Day 2018 Gifts You Can Get For Under $20
Mark your calendar, because Father's Day is almost here — and you're not going to want to miss it. For those who don't have their iCal in front of them, the holiday falls on Sunday, Jun. 17. While it might feel like you have ~ages~ to stock up on a solid gift for dad right now, trust me: it's best to put the task at the top of the to do list. The good news is that you don't have to rack your brain for something creative, unexpected, or expensive to impress dad. There are useful Father's Day gifts you can get for under $20 out there. Your father would be so proud of your fiscal responsibility! And isn't that the greatest gift of all?
Let's be real: getting a gift for dad isn't obvious. Does he want whisky? Does he even like whisky? What about a golf club? But, doesn't he have, like, 20 of those already? If this sounds like your stream of consciousness when brainstorming the perfect gift for dad the best resolution might be to go with something useful. Because dad could always use something that helps him in some capacity. From 12-in-one tools to unique kitchen gadgets, your dad will totally get a kick out of these gifts.
12 In One Scissors
This tool might look like the unassuming pair of scissors that lounge in the kitchen drawer for the occasional use to pry open that packet of bacon, but, these are so much more than that. Dad will be stunned by this versatile tool's ability to go from scissor to knife to can opener to wrench with ease.
Toaster Grilled Cheese Bags
If dad is always throwing things together in the kitchen and marvels at air fryers and instant pots, you might want to introduce him to the toaster grilled cheese bags. Yes, he can now make a grilled cheese in a toaster. Without a horrific mess. Easy and satisfying.
Personalized Guitar Pick
Guitar picks get away from you like socks in the dryer. Give dad a guitar pick he won't ever want to lose.
Corn On The Cob Grilling Basket
Some dads like to grill. If you can always find your father hovering over a smoking grill, this corn basket will help him stay efficient and organized. And it adds a smokiness to the corn.
Doughnut Warming Mug
$14.95
This multi purpose mug is the definition of the word "useful."
Handcrafted Rosewood Reading Glasses Stand
All About Beer Card Deck
$15.95
Dad might know he likes beer but does he know why?! Give the gift of education with this deck of beer cards. They're actual playing cards so he can play poker while learning trivia about IPAs and ales.
Sport Tools Gift Card
You know what always comes in handy? A gift card. If you have no idea what could be of use to your father, investing $20 dollars to a magnetic strip will never let the gift giver or recipient down. Let dad get what he knows he needs!
Handmade Razor Blade Sharpener
Dad can't get the blade sharp enough? Arm him with the tool necessary to get the cleanest shave ever. This razor blade sharpener will do the trick!
Molle Bottle Opener
$9.99
Everybody needs a bottle opener. Whether it's for a bottle of coke or beer, on the road or at home. This bottle opener from YETI will do that trip no matter where your dads adventures take him.
Habor Meat Thermometer
For the father obsessed with accuracy, this meat thermometer will yield the best possible (and food safety worthy) results for the meats that come off the grill, skillet or from the oven.
Power Strip RAVPower Rotate Plug 4-in-1 Mini Surge Protector
Does dad have about a million wires? And are they all strung around the house like year round, less aesthetically pleasing Christmas lights? Get your dad organized with a power strip where everything has a space and purpose for charging all those digital things.
Cruzy Kuzy Thick Leather Bike Cup Holder Handmade by Hide & Drink
We're all multi-taskers these days. And yet we haven't evolved to sprout more arms to assist with all the things we need to hold at once while also operating moving vehicles. Thankfully there are useful accessories like cup holders you can attach to bikes so dad can go on a ride and have his coffee at the same time. We really can have it all!