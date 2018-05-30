Mark your calendar, because Father's Day is almost here — and you're not going to want to miss it. For those who don't have their iCal in front of them, the holiday falls on Sunday, Jun. 17. While it might feel like you have ~ages~ to stock up on a solid gift for dad right now, trust me: it's best to put the task at the top of the to do list. The good news is that you don't have to rack your brain for something creative, unexpected, or expensive to impress dad. There are useful Father's Day gifts you can get for under $20 out there. Your father would be so proud of your fiscal responsibility! And isn't that the greatest gift of all?

Let's be real: getting a gift for dad isn't obvious. Does he want whisky? Does he even like whisky? What about a golf club? But, doesn't he have, like, 20 of those already? If this sounds like your stream of consciousness when brainstorming the perfect gift for dad the best resolution might be to go with something useful. Because dad could always use something that helps him in some capacity. From 12-in-one tools to unique kitchen gadgets, your dad will totally get a kick out of these gifts.

12 In One Scissors

Coghlan's 12 in 1 Scissors $4.99 Amazon This tool might look like the unassuming pair of scissors that lounge in the kitchen drawer for the occasional use to pry open that packet of bacon, but, these are so much more than that. Dad will be stunned by this versatile tool's ability to go from scissor to knife to can opener to wrench with ease. Buy Now

Toaster Grilled Cheese Bags

Toaster Grilled Cheese Bags $9.99 Uncommon Goods If dad is always throwing things together in the kitchen and marvels at air fryers and instant pots, you might want to introduce him to the toaster grilled cheese bags. Yes, he can now make a grilled cheese in a toaster. Without a horrific mess. Easy and satisfying. Buy Now

Personalized Guitar Pick

Personalized Guitar Pick $14 Etsy Guitar picks get away from you like socks in the dryer. Give dad a guitar pick he won't ever want to lose. Buy Now

Corn On The Cob Grilling Basket

Corn on the Cob Grilling Basket $14.99 Uncommon Goods Some dads like to grill. If you can always find your father hovering over a smoking grill, this corn basket will help him stay efficient and organized. And it adds a smokiness to the corn. Buy Now

Doughnut Warming Mug

Handcrafted Rosewood Reading Glasses Stand

All About Beer Card Deck

All About Beer Card Deck $15.95 Uncommon Goods Dad might know he likes beer but does he know why?! Give the gift of education with this deck of beer cards. They're actual playing cards so he can play poker while learning trivia about IPAs and ales. Buy Now

Sport Tools Gift Card

Sport Tools Gift Card $20 Target You know what always comes in handy? A gift card. If you have no idea what could be of use to your father, investing $20 dollars to a magnetic strip will never let the gift giver or recipient down. Let dad get what he knows he needs! Buy Now

Handmade Razor Blade Sharpener

Handmade Razor Blade Sharpener $19.95 Uncommon Goods Dad can't get the blade sharp enough? Arm him with the tool necessary to get the cleanest shave ever. This razor blade sharpener will do the trick! Buy Now

Molle Bottle Opener

Molle Bottle Opener $9.99 YETI Everybody needs a bottle opener. Whether it's for a bottle of coke or beer, on the road or at home. This bottle opener from YETI will do that trip no matter where your dads adventures take him. Buy Now

Habor Meat Thermometer

Habor Meat Thermometer $9.59 Amazon For the father obsessed with accuracy, this meat thermometer will yield the best possible (and food safety worthy) results for the meats that come off the grill, skillet or from the oven. Buy Now

Power Strip RAVPower Rotate Plug 4-in-1 Mini Surge Protector

Power Strip RAVPower Rotate Plug 4-in-1 Mini Surge Protector $14.99 Amazon Does dad have about a million wires? And are they all strung around the house like year round, less aesthetically pleasing Christmas lights? Get your dad organized with a power strip where everything has a space and purpose for charging all those digital things. Buy Now

Cruzy Kuzy Thick Leather Bike Cup Holder Handmade by Hide & Drink