Easter is an extremely underrated holiday, in my opinion. Yes, it's a very serious religious celebration, but it's not just about that anymore. It helps to mark the beginning of spring, it's basically a day that is dedicated to eating chocolate and candy, and it's a great excuse to wear an all-pastel outfit. And this year, Easter falls on April Fool's Day, which means that it's going to be a little bit more fun and mischievous than usual. Even if you don't want to prank anyone, you can start to get in the spirit of things with a funny Instagram post and an even funnier caption to go along with it. We have ideas for some hilarious Easter pun Instagram captions you need to try out.

Easter puns are almost a little too easy to come up with, which is why you're probably going to see them literally everywhere as we get closer to the holiday. It might feel exhausting after a while to be honest, but don't let that stop you from getting in on the fun. They can only be used once a year, so it's worth appreciating their cute and playful vibe. Sometimes you just have to use a pun, even if it feels totally cheesy and corny!

You can pair any of these caption ideas with a photo of your cute Easter outfit, you and your family, or some sort of artsy shot of your candy spread. And you can even use them if you're not celebrating! Check them out and start posting — then get ready for the likes to roll in:

The amount of egg puns today is an absolute yolk. Giphy Post an Easter pun and make fun of Easter puns all at once with this caption idea. You're super meta.

Without you, I'd go off the Peep end. Does this make sense? Not really, but it's still cute. Use this caption if you're posting a photo of you and your bae, you and your best friend, or you and the family member you get along with the best.

Some bunny needs vodka. If you're totally over the holiday, or you're just ready to use it as an excuse for some mixed drinks, this caption is for you — and a photo of your drink.

You should never tell an Easter egg a good joke because it might crack up. The best jokes are dad jokes, am I right? This a dad joke if we've ever heard of one, and it's perfect for Easter photos.

I carrot even. Giphy This is the caption you use when you post an exhausted selfie... or a photo of the giant pile of candy you have collected by stealing all of the Easter eggs from the kids around you.

Happy Easter to all my Peeps! A typical Easter pun, yes, but it's also basically a classic. You can't go wrong with it!

You must be the Easter Bunny, because you’ve got me all egg-cited. If you want to post this terrible pick-up line as a joke, go for it! Imagine if someone actually tried to use this on someone else? Yikes!

This has been an egg-stra special day. Giphy This is the perfect caption for a photo at the end of the day, if you've had a great holiday.

Don't worry, be hoppy. There are a million things you can do with the "hoppy" puns, but this one is pretty basic and adorable.

Feeling kinda bunny today. Get it? Instead of funny? You're bunny? You got it.

Chicks are all over me. Giphy If you post a photo of you and all your friends, you basically have to use this caption.

How do I like my eggs? In a cake! This is for everyone who can't stand the thought of hard-boiled eggs... but who loves a good piece of cake.

Have an egg-cellent Easter! A classic Easter pun that works every time!