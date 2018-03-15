The 2018 spring equinox falls on Tuesday, Mar. 20th, and I'm pretty sure that, thanks to the many winter storms we've endured, literally everyone is going to count down to that day. The beginning of spring is the start of a whole new season of welcoming changes; to warmer and longer days where going outside isn't painful. Sure, there is still the chance of one last freak snowstorm, but there's also the chance of new flowers sprouting from the ground and sunnier skies! And the spring equinox doesn't only mean a new season — it's also the beginning of the astrological year. This means that spring equinox astrology predictions are worth knowing about.

As AstroButterfly points out, the spring equinox is celebrated as the beginning of a new year in many cultures. It's considered a time for rebirth and change (perhaps this is where the concept of spring cleaning came from?), for new life and new goals.

As Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, the Spring Equinox also means the beginning of Aries season. This sign is associated with energy and youth, something that fits pretty perfectly with this time of year. According to AstroButterfly, Aries "definitely has the power to lead the way and is a powerful manifestor. That's why Aries season is the best time for new beginnings, for expressing oneself and making bold moves."

Feeling inspired? You should! During the season of Aries, every sign should focus on throwing out the old and welcoming the new. You may have forgotten about your New Year's resolutions, but honestly? It's time to bring them back, or at least think up some new ones for the upcoming warmer weather. Thanks to the energy of the spring equinox, this is the best time of year for you to make your goals tangible and come up with a course of action. No matter what sign you call your own, you'll want to focus on trying something new, or finally achieving something you've been working on or thinking about for a while.

According to AstroButterfly, there is a "lack of Fixed and Air energy, meaning that objectivity and persistence can be challenged." This means that it's going to be easy for many of us to get so into our changes that we lose focus or mess up. This is especially true for Geminis, Libras, Aquarius', Taurus', Leos and Scorpios. If you fall into one of those signs, stay organized in your pursuit of your goals.

All of this sounds great, right? As spring begins, you'll be filled with an unstoppable energy to get things down and explore more. But as Numerologist points out, there's one thing to keep in mind: Mercury is going into retrograde on Mar. 22, right after the equinox begins, and will be there until Apr. 15. Retrograde is, basically, the opposite of the equinox because it's about looking back rather than looking forward. It's also a time when many of us struggle with trying new things and making big decisions.

This Mercury Retrograde also falls in Aries, making things even more complicated — Aries has a ton of power and energy, and that could easily go wrong during retrograde. Numerologist recommends waiting until after retrograde to start any new big projects, promising that energy from the equinox will still be there.

Lastly, don't forget that energy isn't only coming from the Aries sign during the equinox. Jan Spiller Astrology says that the Equinox "ushers in the predominance of the energies of the first three signs of the zodiac: Aries, Taurus, and Gemini." Spiller says that Aries is about discovering who you are, Taurus is about establishing who you are, and Gemini is about thinking about who you are. This is also a time for some self-reflection before you go ahead and make a move.

Knowing all of this should, hopefully, make you even more inspired to take on the new season of spring. Get ready to make some big moves, because if you're going to do it, now is the time!