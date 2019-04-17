Easter is ~hopping~ its way closer and closer on the calendar, which means it's time to start thinking about your holiday menu. Of course, after your respective Church services or egg hunts, there is a feast to take a seat at. And because the word "feast" indicates a bunch of dishes sprawled across the dining table, you're probably looking for a way to get a lot of cooking done at once. Luckily, these easy Easter Crock Pot recipes can easily swoop in to help prepare dinner so maybe you too can engage in the Easter egg hunt.

The Easter dinner menu can be extensive. Between ham, lamb, scalloped potatoes, and asparagus galettes, your oven and stove top will be experiencing a restaurant level work out. Give your home appliances a break by breaking out the crock pot, or slow cooker, on Easter morning. This trusted cooking tool takes at least one main dish off your plate so that it can actually be on everyone's plate.

Easter 2019 is on Sunday, Apr. 21 so now is a good time to start planning your Easter feast menu. If you're all about preparing the impressive line up of side dishes and getting up close and personal with fresh spring produce, let your crock pot take care of the glazed ham. When every kitchen appliance has a job, you can comfortably partake in the Easter day festivities without compromising dinner.

Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Ham Damn Delicious Ham isn't just for Christmas. And Damn Delicious has a recipe for the centerpiece of your Easter feast that requires little energy. It isn't exactly a set-and-forget situation since you will have to baste the ham every hour, but, chances are you won't be too far from the kitchen. Consider this ham a low maintenance centerpiece.

Slow Cooker Quiche A Spicy Perspective Need your precious oven space for the carrot cake or lamb? A Spicy Perspective has a slow cooker quiche recipe that'll take the heat off the only oven in your house on Easter Sunday.

Crock Pot Three Cheese Mashed Potatoes Half Baked Harvest Potatoes are a must. Cheese in potatoes are also a must. Three cheeses in mashed potatoes are very welcomed here. Half Baked Harvest has a straightforward recipe that does not compromise on flavor. The crockpot becomes a potato party packing it to capacity with cheddar, parmesan and gruyere cheese.

Honey Glazed Carrots Food Fanatic Food Fanatic spells this recipe out for you. It's not only easy but also requires only four ingredients. See you on the table, glazed carrots!

No Boil Crock Pot Mac and Cheese Cookies and Cups What is a holiday feast without a side of mac and cheese? Not a holiday feast I ever want to know. Cookies and Cups will make sure that never happens with this crock pot recipe for mac and cheese that doesn't even need the noodles to boil before tossing everything in.

Springtime Crock Pot Minestrone How Sweet Eats With the influx of fresh spring vegetables, why not throw together a soup to start things off with? How Sweet Eats makes this easy minestrone a reality.

Slow Cooker Cheesy Garlic Brussels Sprouts Joe Lingeman/The Kitchn I'm not sure why we were raised to believe that Brussels sprouts were a punishment. The little green orbs of goodness crunch up nicely, pair well with maple syrup and are downright devour-able blanketed under garlic and cheese. This recipe by The Kitchn is sure to rebrand the vegetable as a true prize.

Slow Cooker Rutabaga Gratin with Millet Naturally Ella This gratin by Naturally Ella makes sure that dinner for a crowd is served creamy and warm.

Slow Cooker Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes Damn Delicious You can not consume enough cheese when it comes to a festive dinner. Damn Delicious makes sure of it with a perfect and perfectly easy scalloped potato dish.

Slow Cooker Veggie Pot Pie Lauren Volo/The Kitchn Who doesn't love a pot pie? The slow cooker version by The Kitchn allows you to be in control of your biscuit fate. Either make your own, have your Aunt Mary whip up her famous ones or pop a store bought roll in the oven.

Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip Taste And Tell Blog Hello, yes, I will attend your Easter feast if you lay out Spinach Artichoke dip before dinner. Taste and Tell has a recipe you can make in your crock pot so that it doesn't take up too much time or counter space.

Slow Cooker Maple and Beer Ham The Healthy Foodie There's no one way to ham on Easter Sunday. The Healthy Foodie presents an alternative to your maple and brown sugar rub: maple and beer.

Slow Cooker Apple Butter Yeast Rolls A Spicy Perspective Let us not forget rolls. Yes, you can make bread in a crock pot. This recipe by A Spicy Perspective makes a multiple batches of rolls, baking in the crock pot for 60-90 minutes per batch. What this means is everyone can have seconds.