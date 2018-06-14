ICMYI, Father's Day is literally right around the corner. That's right: June 17 is the day, and that day is fast approaching. If this is news to you, I'm fairly sure you haven't even begun to think about what you're going to get your good ol' pops — and, upon this realization, I'm fairly sure you're probably feeling a lot of anxiety right now about that. But don't worry: You still have time. And luckily, lots of places deliver with overnight shipping these days, so all you need is a good idea of what to get your dad. My general strategy is to find the coolest gadgets and get something a little whimsical for my dad — which is why I've put together this foolproof list of Father's Day tech gift ideas that are under $50. Not only are they cool, they're affordable as well!

While your dad might be a tech junkie, people aren't always the best at treating themselves to things that seem a little extravagant. Sure, a new car might seem like a necessary large expense to your dad, but an AI assistant or a drone? Not so much. But that's why days like Father's Day are the perfect time to encourage your dad to indulge in products like these. It's a gift!

Check out this list of tech gifts for your dad that are all under $50 below, and maybe do it sooner rather than later. After all... June 17. It's literally around the corner.

Echo Dot

The second generation Amazon Echo Dot will allow Dad to connect handsfree to Alexa. With voice commands alone, he'll be able to play music, control any Alexa-configured smart home devices, make phone calls, send and receive texts, look up information online, set alarms, read Audible audiobooks, and control Amazon Video and Fire TV. Really, it's unclear what Alexa can't do.

Sound Machine

Does Dad struggle to get enough rest? This sound machine might be just the thing to get him back on track with his sleep schedule! It has two speed, plus fully adjustable tone and volume. Your dad can tweak the settings until it's perfect for him and his unique slumber needs.

Electric Flosser

Gift Dad the gift of dental hygiene — and hopefully fewer cavities — this Father's Day. I've never heard of an electric flosser, but it seems like a very promising way to clean out the tricky-to-maintain corners of your mouth so you can minimize dental work going forward.

Wireless Charging Pad

This wireless charging pad was designed with Apple products in mind. Your dad can use it to charge his iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. All he has to do is set the low-battery device on top of the charging pad and watch the power increase. For a few extra dollars, you can buy it in black as well.

Starter Drone

Dads like a good toy every now and then, and this beginner drone definitely fills that bill. The quadcopter can be used indoors or outdoors and can be used for taking photos or videos. It even does flips! The aspiring pilot or photographer in your dad will both be delighted.

Anything Finder

This handy device is built to attach directly to Dad's keychain, but it's small enough to be tucked into his wallet, briefcase... or just about anything! The tag pairs with a smartphone so your dad can activate a ringing sound from the palm of his hand any time he's on the hunt for whatever it's attached to. Since he'll no longer have to spend time searching for missing stuff, you're giving him the gift of valuable hours. How generous of you!

Earbud Headset

Great for the gym or for listening to audiobooks or podcasts on a commute, these Sony earbuds will be a welcome change from the well-worn set Dad's been wearing since he got his last phone three years ago.

Outdoor Waterproof Speaker

Not only will this Bluetooth speaker take your dad safely from inside to poolside, but it can also play for up to 24 hours at medium volume! If nothing else, gifting this for Father's Day is a great way to ensure that your family gatherings get an upgrade this summer.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

If basic earbuds aren't quite enough for your dad's audio needs, check out these reasonably-priced noise canceling headphones as an alternative. They're estimated to reduce 85 percent of unwanted background noise, and Dad can turn the noice-canceling technology on and off with the push of a button so he can tune back into the world around him when the time is right.

Paper Shredder

Especially cautious dads will love the peace of mind that comes with this handy gadget, which can destroy up to six pieces of paper at a time — not to mention credit cards, staples, and paper clips.

Roku Express

The Roku Express gives you (well, Dad) access to more than 500 thousand movies and TV episodes, with five times more power than the previous model to allow for quick, high-quality streaming. Plug it into your TV with the included HDMI cable, connect to the Internet, and you're good to go.

Fire Tablet

The latest generation of Amazon's Fire tablet is fully accessible with the always helpful Alexa, and it's a great one-stop shop device for music, Internet browsing, streaming, reading, and staying in touch with friends and family.

Magnetic Floating Globe

This is really only appropriate for the man who was pretty much everything else, but you can't deny that it's a fun novelty. Dad can plug it in, set it on his desk, and watch as the magnetic floating globe rotates 180 degrees while seemingly hanging in midair. What a fun way to help him plan his next trip!

Pulse Massager