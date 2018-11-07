It’s official: The holiday season has begun. I know this because Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2018 have just been released — and even better, the 2018 list of Oprah’s Favorite Things includes tons of foodie gifts, from actual edible items to essentially kitchen gear for the aspiring home chef. Holy holiday gifting inspiration, Batman!

Oprah’s list of Favorite Things originated with her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show (or, y’know, just Oprah, as it was colloquially known), in 1996. Although it initially referred to a specific recurring segment, though, the “Favorite Things” phrasing has evolved over the years, with its use ranging from pieces in O Magazine to what’s essentially a souped-up Amazon gift guide. But in some ways, that’s the beauty of it—Oprah’s Favorite Things are generally quite accessible these days. With prices ranging from a few bucks to… considerably more than a few bucks, the items cover a wide range of budgets — and with the items pretty much all available on Amazon, anyone with an internet connection can order them.

(It’s particularly interesting when compared to Gwyneth Paltrow’s annual GOOP gift guide… but perhaps that’s an argument for another time.)

There are often tasty treats and gifts for foodies on Oprah’s list of Favorite Things — and 2018 is no exception. These 14 options, for example, either taste delicious, or can be used to make things that taste delicious. Take a peek and tell me you’re not already drooling:

1. TRUFF Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce

2. VAHDAM Chai Tea Trio

VAHDAM Chai Tea Trio $29.99 Amazon Each of the three varieties of loose leaf tea — Sweet Cinnamon Chai, Ginger Chai, and Maharani Oolong Chai — in this set comes packaged in its own little tin. See On Amazon

3. Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers

Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers $53.90 Amazon If you’ve never had frozen cheesecake on a stick before, you have not lived. These adorable tree-shaped treats by restaurateur Eli Schulman come in boxes of seven; each dipper has been drizzled with green chocolate and finished off with a sprinkle of nonpareils. See On Amazon

4. Mount Mansfield Coffee Infused Maple Syrup

Mount Mansfield Organic Coffee Bean Infused Maple Syrup $34.99 Amazon It’s often said that there are two kinds of people in the world: Those who think “breakfast syrup” is acceptable as a pancake or waffle topper, and those who go right for the good stuff. But it turns out there’s a third kind of person — the kind of person who goes not just for the good stuff, but the REALLY good stuff. This bottle is for them. See On Amazon

5. Carl The Drinking Chocolate Snowman

Kate Weiser Carl The Drinking Chocolate Snowman $38 Amazon Meet Carl. Carl looks like a snowman, but he’s made entirely out of chocolate. His stomach is full of hot cocoa mix. And his head is full of marshmallows. If you drop him in a saucepan of warm milk, he’ll turn into five to eight cups of hot chocolate. An uncomfortable way to go? Perhaps. But also a delicious one. See On Amazon

6. Russ & Daughters New York Brunch

Russ & Daughters New York Brunch $140 Amazon This one isn’t cheap, but it DOES include everything you need for the perfect New York brunch for six people — whether or not you’re actually in New York: Six bagels, a pound of smoked salmon, a pound of cream cheese, 12 ounces of whole bean coffee, and a chocolate babka, all from NYC institution Russ & Daughters. Plus, there’s a coffee tumbler and an insulated tote bag, too. See On Amazon

7. Josephine’s Feast 20 Jar Preserve Sampler

8. Lee Lee’s Rugelach

9. Hilliard’s Hanukkah Peppermint Bark

10. AARKE Carbonator II

11. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket $49.95 Amazon It might be some time before it’s outdoor BBQ season again, but that’s the beauty of BBQ sauce: It’s always good, no matter what you put it on — or when. This galvanized tin comes packed with five varieties: Sweet Dixie, Jack’s Creek, Devil’s Nectar, Alabama White, and Palmetto Gold. See On Amazon

12. Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese Ramekins

13. BLACK+DECKER Helix 5-Speed Hand Mixer

14. We Take The Cake Pound Cake With Caramel

For more of Oprah's Favorite Things — both edible and non-food-related — head on over to Amazon.