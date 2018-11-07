14 Food Gifts From Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018 That You Can Buy On Amazon Right Now
It’s official: The holiday season has begun. I know this because Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2018 have just been released — and even better, the 2018 list of Oprah’s Favorite Things includes tons of foodie gifts, from actual edible items to essentially kitchen gear for the aspiring home chef. Holy holiday gifting inspiration, Batman!
Oprah’s list of Favorite Things originated with her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show (or, y’know, just Oprah, as it was colloquially known), in 1996. Although it initially referred to a specific recurring segment, though, the “Favorite Things” phrasing has evolved over the years, with its use ranging from pieces in O Magazine to what’s essentially a souped-up Amazon gift guide. But in some ways, that’s the beauty of it—Oprah’s Favorite Things are generally quite accessible these days. With prices ranging from a few bucks to… considerably more than a few bucks, the items cover a wide range of budgets — and with the items pretty much all available on Amazon, anyone with an internet connection can order them.
(It’s particularly interesting when compared to Gwyneth Paltrow’s annual GOOP gift guide… but perhaps that’s an argument for another time.)
There are often tasty treats and gifts for foodies on Oprah’s list of Favorite Things — and 2018 is no exception. These 14 options, for example, either taste delicious, or can be used to make things that taste delicious. Take a peek and tell me you’re not already drooling:
1. TRUFF Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce
TRUFF Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce
$17.98
Blended with red chili peppers, black truffle, orange agave nectar, and (of course) savory spices, this little bottle of magic promises to “change you hot sauce experience.” Yum.
2. VAHDAM Chai Tea Trio
$29.99
Each of the three varieties of loose leaf tea — Sweet Cinnamon Chai, Ginger Chai, and Maharani Oolong Chai — in this set comes packaged in its own little tin.
3. Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers
Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers
$53.90
If you’ve never had frozen cheesecake on a stick before, you have not lived. These adorable tree-shaped treats by restaurateur Eli Schulman come in boxes of seven; each dipper has been drizzled with green chocolate and finished off with a sprinkle of nonpareils.
4. Mount Mansfield Coffee Infused Maple Syrup
Mount Mansfield Organic Coffee Bean Infused Maple Syrup
$34.99
It’s often said that there are two kinds of people in the world: Those who think “breakfast syrup” is acceptable as a pancake or waffle topper, and those who go right for the good stuff. But it turns out there’s a third kind of person — the kind of person who goes not just for the good stuff, but the REALLY good stuff. This bottle is for them.
5. Carl The Drinking Chocolate Snowman
Kate Weiser Carl The Drinking Chocolate Snowman
$38
Meet Carl. Carl looks like a snowman, but he’s made entirely out of chocolate. His stomach is full of hot cocoa mix. And his head is full of marshmallows. If you drop him in a saucepan of warm milk, he’ll turn into five to eight cups of hot chocolate. An uncomfortable way to go? Perhaps. But also a delicious one.
6. Russ & Daughters New York Brunch
Russ & Daughters New York Brunch
$140
This one isn’t cheap, but it DOES include everything you need for the perfect New York brunch for six people — whether or not you’re actually in New York: Six bagels, a pound of smoked salmon, a pound of cream cheese, 12 ounces of whole bean coffee, and a chocolate babka, all from NYC institution Russ & Daughters. Plus, there’s a coffee tumbler and an insulated tote bag, too.
7. Josephine’s Feast 20 Jar Preserve Sampler
Josephine’s Feast “The Great Taster” 20 Jar Preserve Sampler
$159
If you’ve ever wondered what $160 of high-quality jam looks like, it’s this. Among the 20 little jars of preserves are Strawberries & Pink Champagne and Wild Foraged Beach Plum; the set also comes with a white stained birch wood serving tray and a tasting spoon. Time to make some toast!
8. Lee Lee’s Rugelach
$18
Another New York favorite, Lee Lee’s rugelach is next to none. If chocolate doesn’t do it for you, there’s also apricot and raspberry available.
9. Hilliard’s Hanukkah Peppermint Bark
Hilliard’s Hanukkah Peppermint Bark
$29.95
10 ounces of rich, hand-crafted, dark and white chocolate peppermint bark arrive in a beautiful wooden keepsake box from New England-based confectionary Hilliard’s.
10. AARKE Carbonator II
$199
A Soda Stream, but make it fancy.
11. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket
$49.95
It might be some time before it’s outdoor BBQ season again, but that’s the beauty of BBQ sauce: It’s always good, no matter what you put it on — or when. This galvanized tin comes packed with five varieties: Sweet Dixie, Jack’s Creek, Devil’s Nectar, Alabama White, and Palmetto Gold.
12. Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese Ramekins
Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese Ramekins, Set Of 4
$62.25
I had no idea you could buy fresh lobster mac and cheese from Amazon. But now that I know that you CAN, my life may never be the same. For the curious, each ramekin holds eight ounces of deliciousness.
13. BLACK+DECKER Helix 5-Speed Hand Mixer
BLACK+DECKER MX600P Helix Performance Premium 5-Speed Hand Mixer
$23.99
Never underestimate the worth of a good hand mixer. This one is not only affordable, but also comes in tons of gorgeous colors. Yes, please.
14. We Take The Cake Pound Cake With Caramel
We Take The Cake Mother’s Butter Pound Cake With Caramel
$36
The only thing that can make a rich, buttery pound cake even richer and more buttery is a rich, buttery caramel sauce. SO MUCH RICHNESS AND BUTTER.
For more of Oprah's Favorite Things — both edible and non-food-related — head on over to Amazon.