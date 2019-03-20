14 Funny National Puppy Day 2019 Instagram Captions That Are DOGgone Hilarious
Let's be honest here. The real stars of Instagram are not the avocado toasts of the world. They're not the influencers who travel to other-worldly locations. The real stars of Instagram are the dogs. And they will really shine on National Puppy Day on Mar. 22. While a picture of a puppy trying a lemon for the first time might say a thousand words, say a bit more with funny National Puppy Day Instagram captions. Something witty or funny-because-it's-true will keep your followers giggling and rack up the likes.
Puppies are hilarious. We all know this because we either have one or because we follow about 100 puppy accounts on Instagram. While we celebrate their existence daily, they still deserve an entire day for being the goofy, lovable, springy creatures that they are.
Whether your puppy already has a personal account of its own, with more followers than you could ever imagine, or your pup makes the occasional appearance on your grid, there's a funny caption fit for fido. So get ready to stage a photoshoot with the latest furry addition to your family or dig up the cutest portraits in your camera roll. Do the world a service of bringing joy — aka, your puppy — to your Instagram feed. National Puppy Day is an excuse to go all out on slideshows of your best friend, so don't hold back on the floppy ears!