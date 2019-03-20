Let's be honest here. The real stars of Instagram are not the avocado toasts of the world. They're not the influencers who travel to other-worldly locations. The real stars of Instagram are the dogs. And they will really shine on National Puppy Day on Mar. 22. While a picture of a puppy trying a lemon for the first time might say a thousand words, say a bit more with funny National Puppy Day Instagram captions. Something witty or funny-because-it's-true will keep your followers giggling and rack up the likes.

Puppies are hilarious. We all know this because we either have one or because we follow about 100 puppy accounts on Instagram. While we celebrate their existence daily, they still deserve an entire day for being the goofy, lovable, springy creatures that they are.

Whether your puppy already has a personal account of its own, with more followers than you could ever imagine, or your pup makes the occasional appearance on your grid, there's a funny caption fit for fido. So get ready to stage a photoshoot with the latest furry addition to your family or dig up the cutest portraits in your camera roll. Do the world a service of bringing joy — aka, your puppy — to your Instagram feed. National Puppy Day is an excuse to go all out on slideshows of your best friend, so don't hold back on the floppy ears!

"If aliens saw us walking our dogs and picking up their poop, who would they think is in charge?" - Unknown

"Handle every situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it, just pee on it and walk away." - Unknown

“What do dogs do on their day off? Can’t lie around – that’s their job!” -George Carlin

"A dog can express more with his tail in minutes than his owner can express with his tongue in hours." - Unknown

"Some days you’re the dog; some days you’re the hydrant." - Unknown

“Did you ever walk into a room and forget why you walked in? I think that is how dogs spend their lives.” -Sue Murphy

"If you’re uncomfortable around my dog, I’m happy to lock you in the other room when you come over." - Unknown

“If you are a dog and your owner suggests that you wear a sweater suggest that he wear a tail.” – Fran Lebowitz

"The best therapist has fur and four legs." - Unknown

"Without my dog my wallet would be full, my house would be clean, but my heart would be empty." - Unknown

"Always look up; there are treats beyond your wildest dreams waiting!" - Unknown

"No home decor is complete without dog hair." - Unknown

“Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” – Franklin P. Jones

“Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” – Elizabeth Taylor