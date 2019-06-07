Some people love autumn, with all its crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. Others prefer frolicking in the snow. Still others feel the most alive during the springtime's rain showers. If you know someone who loves the heat, ice cold lemonade, and the feeling of squishing sand between their toes, I've rounded up 14 gifts for people who love summer.

There might be a good reason why some of us love the summertime so much. It's called the sunshine vitamin. When we spend a little time in the sun, our body produces more vitamin D, according to information published in Environmental Health Perspectives. This can promote healthy metabolic functions and better bone health. Research published in Plos One suggests it might even be connected to your levels of happiness.

The vitamin D is nice and all, but let's be honest: Summer's also a blast because you get to whip out your favorite crop tops and that high-waisted bikini you bought in the winter and have been *dying* to wear. Then there are the pool parties, barbecues, bronzed skin, and the opportunity to inflate your favorite pool float.

Heck, if it weren't for the fact that I have to go back to shaving my legs regularly, I'd say summer is darn near perfect.

Do you have someone in your life who's summer-obsessed? Treat them to one of these 14 gifts.

1. A Mug That Expresses How Much Summer Means to Them Summer Mug $15.99 Etsy Sandles are a summer must-have. Help your recipient show their love for the season with a mug that says it all. Sold by intimately designs.

3. A Beach Towel That Tells People Why Summer Makes Them Happy Round Beach Towel $28 Etsy Soft, absorbent, and pretty darn photogenic, this has everything you want in a towel. Your friend will undoubtedly love flaunting it to all their friends on IG. Yes. Sold by PinkYogis.

4. A Floating Speaker For Lounging At The Pool Floating Speaker $24 $9.99 Urban Outfitters If someone you know and love likes listening to music and lounging in the pool, then this floating speaker will be an excellent gift for them. They'll have the perfect summer soundtrack while chilling under the sun. Can we talk about the cuteness?

8. Summer-Scented Candles So They Can Bask In The Aroma Whenever The Heck They Want Hello Summer $19.95 Amazon Who said you can only smell summer during the summertime? False. So false. With this candle, your friend will be able to bask in the delightful scent of summer anytime, anywhere. Ugh, is this real life?

9. Flip Flop Sticky Notes Flip Flop Sticky Notes $7.29 Amazon Add some color and silly summer fun to your friend's work area with these adorbs flip flop sticky notes that will remind them of their favorite season.