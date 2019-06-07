Bustle

14 Gifts for People Who Love Summer

By Megan Grant
Some people love autumn, with all its crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. Others prefer frolicking in the snow. Still others feel the most alive during the springtime's rain showers. If you know someone who loves the heat, ice cold lemonade, and the feeling of squishing sand between their toes, I've rounded up 14 gifts for people who love summer.

There might be a good reason why some of us love the summertime so much. It's called the sunshine vitamin. When we spend a little time in the sun, our body produces more vitamin D, according to information published in Environmental Health Perspectives. This can promote healthy metabolic functions and better bone health. Research published in Plos One suggests it might even be connected to your levels of happiness.

The vitamin D is nice and all, but let's be honest: Summer's also a blast because you get to whip out your favorite crop tops and that high-waisted bikini you bought in the winter and have been *dying* to wear. Then there are the pool parties, barbecues, bronzed skin, and the opportunity to inflate your favorite pool float.

Heck, if it weren't for the fact that I have to go back to shaving my legs regularly, I'd say summer is darn near perfect.

Do you have someone in your life who's summer-obsessed? Treat them to one of these 14 gifts.

1. A Mug That Expresses How Much Summer Means to Them

Summer Mug

$15.99

Etsy

Sandles are a summer must-have. Help your recipient show their love for the season with a mug that says it all. Sold by intimately designs.

2. A Color-Changing Cup For Their Favorite Summer Drink

Starbucks-Custom Color Changing Cups

$32

$28.80

Etsy

Help your loved ones cool down under the hot summer sun with a color-changing cold cup. They're available in different shades, so you'll most def find one to suit their taste. Sold by TheFashionistasCo.

3. A Beach Towel That Tells People Why Summer Makes Them Happy

Round Beach Towel

$28

Etsy

Soft, absorbent, and pretty darn photogenic, this has everything you want in a towel. Your friend will undoubtedly love flaunting it to all their friends on IG. Yes. Sold by PinkYogis.

4. A Floating Speaker For Lounging At The Pool

Floating Speaker

$24

$9.99

Urban Outfitters

If someone you know and love likes listening to music and lounging in the pool, then this floating speaker will be an excellent gift for them. They'll have the perfect summer soundtrack while chilling under the sun. Can we talk about the cuteness?

5. Polaroid Film Featuring Summery Colors

Polaroid Originals Summer Haze 600 Instant Film

$24

Urban Outfitters

Help your loved ones capture all their favorite summer memories with this summer-themed polaroid film. They're especially ideal for people who love making scrapbooks or those who like making postcards out of pictures. Summerholics will find them v. cute.

6. A Water Bottle to Keep Hydrated

Savvy Infusion Water Bottle

$15.95

Amazon

The summer temps can get pretty intense. Give this water bottle as a gift to remind your pal to stay hydrated, especially if they love spending time outdoors. And! They can infuse it with their favorite fruits for an extra something something.

7. An Outdoor Blanket

Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

$27.99

Amazon

With this portable outdoor blanket, your loved one will be able to sprawl under the sun whenever they want to, without having to sit in the grass with all the bugs and dirt and stuff. It's even water-resistant! That's a huge win.

8. Summer-Scented Candles So They Can Bask In The Aroma Whenever The Heck They Want

Hello Summer

$19.95

Amazon

Who said you can only smell summer during the summertime? False. So false. With this candle, your friend will be able to bask in the delightful scent of summer anytime, anywhere. Ugh, is this real life?

9. Flip Flop Sticky Notes

Flip Flop Sticky Notes

$7.29

Amazon

Add some color and silly summer fun to your friend's work area with these adorbs flip flop sticky notes that will remind them of their favorite season.

10. Pineapple Sippy Cup

Pineapple Sippy Cup

$39.99

Goodsey

Sippy cups aren't just for the kiddies. Perfect for poolside parties and outdoor dinners, this cup is another good gift option for summer lovers.

11. Beverage Dispenser

Buddeez Unbreakable 3-1/2-Gallon Beverage Dispenser Sith Removable Ice-Cone

$46.94

Amazon

Friends who love throwing summer parties will appreciate this beverage dispenser. It features a transparent body to show off the color of the drink, whether it's iced tea, punch, lemonade, or sangria.

12. A Fruit Keg Tapping Kit

Blazin' Watermelon Tap - Brass and Chrome Keg Kit

$27.89

Amazon

It looks like some sort of magic trick, right? Fruit keg kits are perfect for any beach or poolside party. Staying hydrated is important, you know?

13. Pizza Grilling Stones

UNICOOK Heavy Duty Ceramic Pizza Grilling Stone

$26.99

Amazon

It's the gift your summer-loving friend never knew they needed. This stone will help them create mouthwatering pizza dishes even on the grill.

14. A Beach Wine Tote

PortoVino Beach Wine Tote

$44.95

Amazon

Is this heaven? This must be heaven because only heaven would have a cute summer tote that dispenses wine.