19 Pool Floats You Can Buy At Urban Outfitters Right Now

By
Urban Outfitters

Pool season is almost here. You know what that means: strange tan lines, 24/7 sweating, and these 19 pool floats you can buy at Urban Outfitters right now, because what else were you planning on doing with your tax refund — put it in savings? Bah!

Sometime in the not-too-distant past, we decided that pool floats are no longer purely functional items. No more is the goal simply to float. One must float on something completely amazing, albeit slightly ridiculous — like a corgi, a pink convertible, or a bag of potato chips. And every year, the floats get more Instagram-worthy.

This season, Urban Outfitters is seriously raising the bar with pool floats so epic, you're going to be calling in "sick" to work more than ever before just so you can spend more time lounging in the pool. Nobody's judging you here.

Last year's butterfly pool floats were nice and all, but they don't hold a candle to this year's selections. Layer on the SPF, slip into your favorite swimsuit, and grab some friends. Actually, you don't even need friends, because you can just buy this "inflatable pool hunk" pool float instead. Then, head over to Urban Outfitter's website and check out these 19 pool floats, so you can be extra #fancy once summer rolls around.

1. Glitter Rosé Pool Float

Glitter Rosé Pool Float

$36

Urban Outfitters

Now you can drink rosé while you float on rosé. This is almost too much millennial for one pool.

2. Inflatable Avocado

Avocado Pool Float

$29

Urban Outfitters

Avocado isn't only meant for your toast. This is what dreams are made of.

3. Unicorn Pool Float

FUNBOY Pink Glitter Unicorn Pool Float

$69

Urban Outfiters

If the unicorn is your spirit animal, this pool float has your name written all over it. Please note the cup holder for your vino.

4. Boobie

Working Girls Boob Pool Float

$60

$29

Urban Outfitters

Why *wouldn't* you have a giant boob pool float?

5. Angel Wings

FUNBOY Angel Wings Pool Float

$128

$69.99

Urban Outfitters

Drift in the water the angels were intended to.

6. Pickle Rick

Pickle Rick Giant Pool Float

$36

Urban Outfitters

I bet you always thought this only existed in your dreams. You thought wrong, my friend.

7. Seashell Pool Float

Seashell Pool Float

$48

Urban Outfitters

Channel your inner mermaid vibes and float on this giant seashell while you comb your hair with a fork.

8. Glitter Tiger

Glitter Tiger Pool Float

$49

Urban Outfitters

Have you ever seen a more majestic creature? That would be a resounding NO.

9. Galaxy Inner Tube

Inner Tube Pool Float

$16

Urban Outfitters

At first glance, this might look like your ordinary inner tube, but the galaxy theme makes it just a little bit #extra.

10. Rainbow Pool Float

Rainbow Pool Float

$98

$89

Urban Outfitters

Okay, fine, so maybe you can't do much with it. But it'll hold your drinks and photograph beautifully for the 'gram.

11. Basketball Float

Shot Ball Pool Float

$46

Urban Outfitters

There's nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, eh? Grab a ball and a few friends and get to work!

12. Retro Phone Pool Float

FUNBOY Retro Phone Pool Float

$49

Urban Outfitters

*ring ring* "Hello, this is Fabulous speaking."

13. Balloon Dog

Dog Balloon Inner Tube Pool Float

$34

Urban Outfitters

Is anyone else having flashbacks to their childhood when clowns would show up at their friends' birthday parties?

14. Cherry Pool Float

Cherry Ring Pool Float

$20

Urban Outfitters

Can't you totes picture yourself lounging on these cherries this summer? Me too.

15. Metallic Lounger

Metallic Lounger Pool Float

$60

Urban Outfitters

Use this as a chair, or unfold it so you can really kick back and relax.

16. Beer Pong Pool Float

Pool Pong Game Pool Float

$25

Urban Outfitters

Something tells me you're going to be engaged in some heated games of beer pong this pool season.

17. Doughnut Inner Tube

Donut Inner Tube Pool Float

$25

Urban Outfitters

Looks so good, you could eat it. In fact, you did.

18. Banana Pool Float

Banana Pool Float

$20

Urban Outfitters

IDK. There's something really special about floating on a giant banana.

19. Wine Holder Float

Wine Holder Pool Float Set

$14

Urban Outfitters

Last but certainly not least, a pool float specifically for your wine.