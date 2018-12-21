Everyone has that one friend or family member who loves sweating it out the gym, like, all the dang time. Someone who’s maybe trying to convince you to join them way too early in the morning, but you love them anyway. But hey, maybe if you’re lucky, they’ll forget all about you promising to tag along to that 6 A.M. spin class if you get them a sweet fitness-enhancing present. These 14 gift ideas are perfect for your fitness-obsessed friend.

Seriously, having quality gym items — something as simple as a water bottle that stays chilled — can make or break someone’s experience at the gym. Ever try to workout in sweatpants that cause wedgies? No, thank you. On top of that, there’s nothing more annoying than having headphones that won’t stay in your ears, and hair bands that won’t keep your flyaways out of your face.

Basically, comfort and quality are key, and fortunately, they don’t have to come at a huge cost. Whether or not you want to splurge on your friend or family member who hearts fitness, there are cool AF products available in every price range. From moisturizer made for gym lovers, to pre-workout trail mix, here are 14 gift ideas for your friend that’s always at the gym.

1 A Reusable Water Bottle Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle $29.95 Amazon Reusable water bottles are an essential item for gym-goers. Rather than using plastic water bottles, gift the gym lover in your life a fancy ass water bottle that is more eco-friendly. This one made by Hydro Flask is insulated, leak-proof, and made with stainless steel. Buy on Amazon

2 A Towel That Actually Absorbs Sweat Fitness Gym Towels $19.95 Amazon Finding a towel that actually wicks sweat is hard, but this two-pack from Amazon should do the trick. It has a five-star rating on Amazon, but is still super affordable. Buy on Amazon

4 A ClassPass Membership A ClassPass Membership $29 ClassPass If you have a friend that loves to switch up their gym routine, gift them a membership to ClassPass — a service that connects people with boutique and unique workouts in the area. They start at $29 a month. It’ll keep fitness feeling fresh! Buy at ClassPass

5 Comfortable Insoles Sof Sole Insoles Full-Length Gel Shoe Insert $19.95 Amazon Gym shoes take a lot of wear and tear – especially if you’ve a friend who is a runner. Buying new shoes regularly may not be practical, but gel insoles can help ease any discomfort caused by old tennies. Buy on Amazon

6 A Hoodie To Work Out In Style Cut Out Hoodie $55 SECNDNTURE We all have that 5-year-old hoodie with holes we’re hanging onto for dear life. However, with the weather is getting chillier, gift your friend a new sweatshirt made with the gym in mind. This gray hoodie may be under $60, but it has a designer feel. Buy on SECNDNTURE

8 A Personal Yoga Mat Harmony Mat $79.95 Jade Yoga Many gyms have yoga mats available for guests to use, but TBH, who wants to lay down on a mat that hundreds of people have likely sweated on? Buy your fitness friend their very own mat so they can avoid some of the germy-ness at the gym. Plus, for every mat Jade Yoga sells, they plant a tree. Buy at Jade Yoga

9 A Gym Bag Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag $35 $25.99 Adidas Every gym goer needs a decent bag to haul their athletic clothes and shoes in. Pick up this classic duffle from Adidas that comes in an array of colors, including a mint green, rainbow, and pink. Buy at Kohl's

10 A CBD Salve CBD Therapeutic Balm $149.99 $129 Hempure CBD, aka cannabidiol, has become one the most popular items of 2018. This topical relief balm produced by Hempure is "ideal for stiffness, workout recovery, joint mobility, and skin care." It's great to use following an intense workout. Buy at Hempure

11 A Moisturizer Made For The Gym CliniqueFIT Workout Makeup $29.50 Ulta Beauty Wearing skincare and makeup products at the gym can often leave your pores feeling clogged, and lead to breakouts. However, this lightweight foundation was designed to withstand a workout. Buy at Clinique

12 A Head Wrap To Tame Your Hair Gymwrap Scientifically Advanced Fitness HeadWrap $14.99 Target Gymwrap uses "patented EvapoTECH technology [that] consists of three layers of fabric designed to wick moisture away from your hair, and [to] allow heat to escape." Gift this to your fitness loving friend who needs to tame their flyaways. Buy at Target

14 A Belt For Running Build & Fitness Running Belt $22.95 Amazon This sleek, storage waistband is like a less bulky fanny pack, and makes a good present for anyone who enjoys cardio. It has two pockets for your phone and wallet, as well as a clip for keys so important items are all in one place. Buy on Amazon