It's almost the Fourth of July, which means that it's also almost time for dazzling fireworks photos to take over social media. To prepare, you'll want to start collecting Instagram captions for Fourth of July fireworks pics, because with so much competition on social media — aka, everyone else will be posting their pics at the same time — you'll need a great caption to stand out. When it comes to finding the perfect caption for a picture that's ultimately pretty similar to all the other pictures people are posting, you need to get creative. You need to start thinking about less obvious ways to talk about fireworks and the experience of celebrating. Basically, you've got to get clever.

But who has time to sit around planning the most unique Instagram captions when you're out enjoying the holiday and actually watching the fireworks? Well, I do. That's why I've gone ahead and made a list of viable captions for you. Now you can actually be present and experience the fireworks offline. Then, once you're ready to post, you can use one of these captions. Otherwise, we both know there's a good chance that your fireworks picture will sit in the purgatory that is the drafts folder. There's nothing like caption-related brain fog to ruin a great post opportunity. Friends don't let friends leave caption-less photos in drafts. Here are some rescue remedies for your epic firework photos:

“We shall go wild with fireworks... and they will plunge into the sky and shatter the darkness. We don't have any fireworks that big” - Natsuki Takaya

“July 4th fireworks exhale over the Hudson sadly. It is beautiful that they have to disappear.” - Frederick Seidel

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“You're much better than fireworks. They're all over in a moment, and you're going to stay for a fortnight. Besides, fireworks are noisy, and they make too much smoke.” - Kate Ross

"There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.” - Bram Stoker

“I ignite the wick, and the firework takes flight. In that moment, I wish my existence were as simple as being set on fire and exploding in the sky.” - Adam Silvera

“There is a crack in everything.That's how the light gets in.” - Leonard Cohen

“Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life its deepest significance.” - Roy T. Bennett

“It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” - Tahereh Mafi

“Each day brings new opportunities, allowing you to constantly live with love — be there for others — bring a little light into someone's day. Be grateful and live each day to the fullest.” - Roy T. Bennett

“I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” - Og Mandino

“Pointing to another world will never stop vice among us; shedding light over this world can alone help us.” - Walt Whitman

“It may be that you are not yourself luminous, but that you are a conductor of light. Some people without possessing genius have a remarkable power of stimulating it.” - Arthur Conan Doyle

“Happiness is always there. You just have to choose to see it. There's no point dwelling in the dark and ignoring the light of the stars.” - Carrie Hope Fletcher