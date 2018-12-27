There are so many movies to look forward to in the new year, and January has plenty of great ones to start with. There’s a bit of something for everyone, from compelling, coming-of-age dramas to intense horror flicks. Luckily, many of these January 2019 flicks are written and/or directed by women. And the best part is that even if you didn't know these were made by female filmmakers, you would've watched them anyway, so it's a win-win.

January is the coldest month of the year in a lot of places, so the best way to keep warm while not being cooped up at home is by going to movie theaters. And what better way to keep entertained than by also supporting female filmmakers?

But besides those that’ll be in theaters, Netflix is also bringing in a great selection of international flicks made by women — and starring women— that the streaming site acquired the rights to, including Nigerian comedy Lionheart and Icelandic drama And Breathe Normally. This is huge, because it means that these filmmakers will get a much wider audience and users get to enjoy watching fresh narratives that don’t fit the Hollywood mold.

To help you know which movies by women are coming out at the beginning of the year, here’s a list of movies helmed by female filmmakers, so you won’t miss out on any of them.

1 'Escape Room' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Escape rooms are incredibly popular now, but tend to fare more on making participants use their wits to find clues to get out on time. But this horror flick makes the experience far more terrifying, with six strangers finding out that the escape rooms they're participating in have death traps. The flick was co-written by Maria Melnik. In theaters Jan. 4

2 'Great Great Great' A71Inc on YouTube In this indie movie, a young woman's relationship faces some unexpected challenges when her parents announce their divorce and she comes to the realization that she wants more from life. The film was co-written by Sarah Kolasky. In theaters Jan. 4.

3 'Rust Creek' IFC Films on YouTube This independent thriller about a college student who is kidnapped after making a wrong turn on her way to a job interview was written by Jen McGowan and co-written by Julie Lipson. In theaters Jan. 4.

4 'State Like Sleep' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube In writer-director Meredith Danluck's feature debut, a woman whose celebrity husband dies under mysterious circumstances investigates Lebellfleur, a secret gentleman’s club that she believes holds the answers to his death. In theaters Jan. 4.

5 'Lionheart' MPM Premium on YouTube Genevieve Nnaji is the writer, director, and star, making history with it becoming Netflix's first original film from Nigeria. And its story is just as inspirational: a woman steps up to run the family business after her father falls ill and has to fight through being respected in a male-dominated industry. On Netflix Jan. 4.

6 'And Breathe Normally' Cine maldito on YouTube Netflix also acquired this Icelandic indie drama written and directed by Isold Uggadottir, about a poor Icelandic single mother and a woman who is a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation, whose lives become intertwined. On Netflix Jan. 4.

7 'A Dog's Way Home' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Who doesn't love a heartwarming dog movie? This one is an adaptation of W. Bruce Cameron's novel, about a dog who goes on a 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her owner. The film was co-written by Cathryn Michon, in collaboration with the novel's author. In theaters Jan. 11.

8 'Anthem Of A Teenage Prophet' VIFF on YouTube Robin Hayes directed this indie flick about a teen who foresees the death of his best friend and then has to deal with being dubbed "The Prophet of Death," and his new status as an outcast. In theaters Jan. 11.

9 'Touch Me Not' UniFrance on YouTube Out of all the films listed, this one stands out because of its experimental nature. It's half fiction, half documentary, with writer-director Adina Pintillie exploring intimacy and challenging why many find it uncomfortable. In theaters Jan. 11.

10 'All These Small Moments' Movie Coverage on YouTube Melissa B. Miller wrote and directed this indie flick that centers around three generations of women and the roles they play in a teenage boy's life. In theaters Jan. 17.

11 'Who Will Write Our History' Katahdin Productions on YouTube If you love history documentaries, this is the perfect one to watch. Documentarian Roberta Grossman looks into the story of Emanuel Ringelblum and the Oyneg Shabes Archive, the secret archive he created that documented the Holocaust. In theaters Jan. 18.

12 'The Invisibles' a.k.a 'Die Unsichtbaren' Greenwich Entertainment on YouTube This German period drama, co-written by Alejandra López, looks into how four young Jews managed to survive Nazi Germany while hiding in plain sight. In theaters Jan. 25.

13 'Ánimas' Trailers y Estrenos on YouTube This Spanish horror film is among the international ones acquired by Netflix, co-written and directed by Laura Alvea. On Netflix Jan. 25.