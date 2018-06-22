14 Movies About Wrongful Convictions Streaming Now That'll Make You So Enraged

In true crime, various echelons of the genre exist. There are the stories that make you disgusted by human nature and grateful for the criminal justice system. There are other cases that remain unsolved and make you muse over whodunit. And then, there are the tales of wrongful convictions that keep you up at night because you simply can't believe that a legal investigation could fail so drastically. These 14 movies about wrongful convictions will make you enraged, and wanting to fight for justice more than ever.

Most of the time, wrongful conviction stories leave you with mixed feelings. Often when a wrongful conviction comes to light, you're hearing about it because a person is being exonerated for the crime which put them in jail. As exciting as it is that that person is finally receiving justice, it's infuriating that they were sent away for an act they didn't do. It's a shameful facet of the American justice system, and if you're looking for more information on how that all actually happens, each of these movies are worth a watch. These films explore what goes wrong with the criminal justice system, from racial biases to forced/false confessions, and will leave you angry and ready to take action.

PBS/YouTube While you patiently await Ava Duvernay's upcoming Netflix series about this horrendous story, you can check out Ken Burns' documentary. It tells the true story of five innocent black men wrongly convicted of raping and murdering a white woman. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

FoxSearchlight on YouTube Hilary Swank and Sam Rockwell star in this fictional film about a woman who attempts to prove her convicted brother's innocence. You can rent it for $3.99 on iTunes or Amazon.

AltinaFilms on YouTube As disheartening it is to know that wrongful convictions happen so often, this documentary about people finally receiving the justice they deserve is at least a little bit heartening. Check it out on Netflix.

Warner Bros./YouTube Based on a Stephen King novel, this movie follows a death-row officer who meets a prisoner named John (Michael Clarke Duncan) who, under supernatural circumstances, reveals that he has been wrongfully convicted. It's a classic movie, and you can stream it on Hulu.

Netflix/YouTube This seven-part Netflix series investigates six different cases of people who confessed to crimes that they did not, in fact, commit.

Columbia Pictures/YouTube While this 1994 film suggests that its protagonist, Andy Dufresne, was actually innocent for the crime that put him in jail, some people believe that Andy was a master-manipulator who actually was guilty. The dubiousness of innocence vs. guilt is part of its greatness, though. You can rent it on Amazon or iTunes for $3.99.

HBO/YouTube The story of a group of kids wrongly convicted for a murder unfolds over three parts in these documentaries, available on HBO Go and Amazon Prime.

IFCFilmsVOD on YouTube A 1976 murder of a police officer is the subject of this documentary, which reveals a great deal of corruption within the criminal justice system. It's available on Netflix and Hulu for streaming.

Universal Pictures/YouTube This film is based on an autobiography called Proved Innocent: The Story of Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four. It stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Emma Thompson, and you can rent it on Amazon or iTunes.

First Run Features/YouTube After spending 25 in prison, convicted of murdering his wife, Michael Morton was proved innocent. The hard-to-believe story unfolds in a documentary that's available on Amazon Prime.

Netflix on YouTube One of the most notorious wrongful conviction cases in recent history is that of Amanda Knox, and this Netflix documentary tells the full story. It's as frustrating as you'd expect.

Paramount Pictures/YouTube In this fictional story, Ashley Judd plays a woman who must track down her husband, who framed her as a murderer. It's an exciting thriller, and you can rent it on Amazon or iTunes.

IFC Films on YouTube An anti-death penalty activist successfully exonerated a man who had been convicted of murder, and this documentary tells the story behind how that happened. It even questions the legitimacy of the exoneration. You can find it on Netflix.