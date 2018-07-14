Children of presidents usually come into a political campaign as rather private figures. But the public nature of President Donald Trump's pre-politics life means there is a lot out there about his children, from baby pictures to red carpet appearances. So, here are young photos of Tiffany Trump, the president's perhaps most under-the-radar adult child.

As a 24-year-old woman — like most of her peers — so much of Tiffany's life has been documented online. So much so that Tiffany was named a part of the "Snap Pack" by The New York Times in April 2016, a modern take on the Brat Pack.

Tiffany's social media activity is watched like a hawk despite her lack of a role within her father's administration. Her Instagram is filled with shots documenting her first summer off from Georgetown Law School. In an entry to her Instagram story in May, Tiffany posted with a "Cards Against Humanity" expansion pack which makes fun of her dad called "Trump Up Cards," according to People. In March, Newsweek reported Tiffany liked a post about the GOP getting “massacred” in midterm elections in 2018.

Tiffany has continued using social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter like a typical 24-year-old, so it makes sense that there are lots of throwback photos to her childhood, both with and without Donald Trump.

Let's Start Off With Mother's Day tiffanytrump on Instagram Tiffany posted this photo of her and Marla in front of a gilded door on May 10, 2015 to celebrate Mother's Day. Their ages are unknown in this picture. "💖💕💗 #happymothersday to the most beautiful, caring, and silly mom out there @itsmarlamaples," Tiffany wrote in the caption.

Birthday Wishes Aren't Complete Without An Old Photo Tiffany posted this tweet to celebrate her father's birthday while then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was in the midst of a long presidential campaign. "Happy Birthday dad! I love you! 🎈 @realDonaldTrump," Tiffany wrote. She also posted the photo to Instagram.

Father's Day Is About Memories, Of Course For her social media remembrance this year, Tiffany tweeted a Father's Day photo that'll remind you of the years Trump's presidency. "Happy Father’s Day @realDonaldTrump I love you so much!" Tiffany Trump captioned a photo of her young, curly-haired self being held by eventual-president. Trump is smiling widely. The photo is decorated with gold hearts on the top left corner and a Polaroid-like white border. Tiffany seems to be toddler-aged in the undated photo. "Happy Father's Day! I love you and I am so grateful to have you as my dad," the digital card said.

Another Father's Day Celebrated, Another Photo Posted tiffanytrump on Instagram Tiffany shared two smiling photos of Trump and herself cut into the shape of a heart on Instagram for Father's Day in 2017. The photo was undated.

Tiffany Had The Cutest Hats As A Baby For Father's Day in 2014, Tiffany shared a photo of herself as a toddler posing with her dad on the streets of New York. Yellow cabs can be seen racing behind them. Tiffany shared the image on Instagram, too.

Holiday Collages Are Almost A Requirement One year prior, Tiffany shared a black-and-white collage of herself and her father for Father's Day. (Her mom Marla Maples is in a few shots.) "Happy Father's Day dad! Love you! @realDonaldTrump," Tiffany captioned the tweet.

Back In 1993... When her mom, Marla Maples, competed on season 22 of Dancing With The Stars, Trump shared a collage of both of them throughout the years to promote Maples's Memorable Year dance. Maples was eliminated after a number inspired by The Little Mermaid, but Tiffany got to watch Maples's final performance live.

She Was A Happy Snow Bunny tiffanytrump on Instagram In this undated photo, Tiffany is smiling in the snow. It was originally shared on Instagram with a snowflake emoji as the caption. Tiffany was raised in Los Angeles, so it's not clear where (or when) this photo was taken.

A Birthday Wish For Dad tiffanytrump on Instagram For President Donald Trump's birthday in 2015, Tiffany shared a snapshot on Instagram of Trump and her at what appeared to be a dinner table. "Happy Birthday dad!🎉I'm so grateful to have such an intelligent, hard working, and hilarious person like you in my life! 🎂🎈 @realdonaldtrump," Tiffany wrote.

Coordinating Leather Jackets... Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marla Maples and Tiffany are seen at the Malibu Lumber Yard Grand Opening at Malibu Lumber Yard in Malibu, Calif., on April 21, 2009. They wore coordinated leather jackets for the event.

... And Coordinating Shades Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tiffany and Marla Maples are photographed at the 6th Annual Global Green USA Pre-Oscar Party in Hollywood on February 19, 2009. They both wore blue dresses to the "green carpet."

Easter Is A Throwback Holiday, Too tiffanytrump on Instagram For Easter 2016, Tiffany shared this snapshot of herself and an Easter bunny on Instagram. The photo might have been taken at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where Tiffany has spent some Easters, but the photo is undated and doesn't have a location-specific caption.